Mike Pence took the stage at (Yale’s) Buckley Institute’s 'Disinvitation Dinner ' in NYC, an odd choice, perhaps, given the concept: a counter to “cancel culture”. Pence now distances himself from Donald Trump – the most disinvited man ever, including nearly from this earth, by assassin

.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson pitched a mix of Trump curves and Pence softballs. The former VP fouled off any of her more tendentious attempts by folksily positioning himself as “the small-town guy” against Trump’s “big-city” operator. This distinction foreshadows his credulity, revealed as the evening proceeded. Pence praised a trade deal he brokered during the Trump administration, admitting it wouldn’t have happened without Trump’s willingness to act unpredictably, with a “hand on his holster”. It was a telling comment, inadvertently capturing why Trump, with his bluster and bravado, has managed success without (and despite) Pence. Trump understands the art of the deal; Pence admired it then; runs from it now.

The Sanders Paradox:

Pence expressed a surprising affection for Bernie Sanders, calling him a nice guy, despite vehemently opposing his socialist policies. I found this odd. Sanders, who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and defended breadlines as a character-building exercise, seems far from the 'nice guy' Pence described. This is a man who lectures about inequality from a private jet, echoing John Kerry’s hypocritical high-mindedness. Pence’s refusal to see through such contradictions feels like a lapse in discernment, as if civility blinds him to the hypocrisy. Conversely, it could be Pence’s inner-Demo crat: he admitted to have been a 1980 Jimmy Carter voter; a rarity in an Indiana Ronald Reagan landslided that year.

Profiles in Courage or Cowardice?:

When asked about January 6th, Pence said peaceful protesters should not have been prosecuted. But when (face-to-face, after dinner) I asked if he believed there were agents-provocateur in that crowd, he balked. Notably, he didn’t even know what the term meant. 'No evidence,' he subsequently said, citing his appraisal of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony. But that’s not what Wray had said, dancing around that question.

When I pressed Pence on whether he had watched the full tapes showing protesters’ being calmly led inside staff-opened doors, he admitted he hadn’t and had no intention to. I find that an indictment—a glaring lack of curiosity. If January 6th is to be a moral stand for Pence, he should at least look under the hood

.

Ukraine Aid: A Blank Check?

Pence insisted the U.S. is “defending democracy” by sending endless aid to Ukraine. He claimed to have stood 'nose to nose' with Putin and said what needed to be said. But he ignores the fact that Biden essentially green-lit the invasion with his feeble signaling. Multi-billions flowed to Ukraine, but how much actually reached the frontlines, versus insiders’ inner pockets? The USAID charade revelations should provoke skepticism about where such money lands, yet Pence didn’t want to hear of it. For someone who touts himself as a fiscal conservative, his unquestioning stance on the Ukraine pipeline was troubling.

Civility as a Two-Way Street:

Pence said civility is the bedrock of democracy, citing his pleasant interactions with John Lewis. But civility without strength is just weakness in a nice suit. Trump’s unpredictability is a weapon that quiets adversaries and forestalled Russian aggression before Biden. Pence, by contrast, seems content to let civility stand alone, ignoring the iron fist behind the velvet glove. In Europe, where nations like Germany and France outlaw right-of-center political speech, civility has become a tool for repression. This yields any US-Ukrainian war effort’s “defending democracy” ironic and hollow -- if it is intended to anneal it to a Europe that holds it in contempt.

As with his gush for Bernie Sanders, he said John Lewis was a man of many convictions. One of those convictions was Lewis’ boycotting the Trump-Pence inauguration. One wishes Mr. Pence had as much respect and empathy for the gravity of his own teams’ supporters’ January 6th convictions. His heart and face turn stone-cold on those. I saw that up close, 'nose to nose'. That is my May 6th conviction.

Heart and Soul:

The most genuine moment of the night came when Pence spoke of his visit to Israel after the October 7th, 2023 massacre. His voice softened as he described standing at the massacre sites, meeting grieving families. It was the one time Pence seemed to let go of the scripted politician and speak as a man. Yet even this moment of empathy couldn’t shake the overall impression: Pence is a man who believes in civility, but fails to grasp that civility without strength invites contempt.

“Two Promises”

Pence ended his speech with two promises he said he made to Trump: he would never believe that January 6th was a legitimate form of protest and that he would always pray for Trump. One hopes his prayers hold more conviction than the multiple one handed down to peaceful protesters (the vast majority) — half ushered in by Capitol Police; half pushed by likely agents provocateur. Pence’s unwavering stance, however, rings hollow when he hasn’t even bothered to watch the full footage. If conviction matters, he should start with his own.

Civility's Cost: Pence's Hollow Crusade for a Corrupted Democracy

Mike Pence’s earnest calls to “defend democracy” ring hollow when tethered to a feckless Ukraine policy that funnels billions into a corrupt abyss, enriching globalist elites while masquerading as virtue. His unwavering support for this cause, paired with his refusal to scrutinize the USAID charade or question the motives of a globalist-authoritarian EU—where dissent is increasingly criminalized—exposes a naivety that borders on complicity.

Meanwhile, the true embodiment of popular democratic will, Donald Trump, the man Pence now saccharinely opposes, weathers relentless assaults yet commands loyalty for his unapologetic defiance of elite machinations. Pence’s civility, while admirable, is a thin veneer over a failure to confront the gritty realities of power, leaving him championing a hollow democracy abroad while ignoring the suppressed voices of conviction at home. In a world of wolves, nice guys don’t just finish last—they enable the pack.