Lisbon is a city we climbed. It reveals itself vertically: belief above, commerce below. Arriving before dawn and unmoored until our hotel room was ready, we felt almost compelled upward, not just geographically but psychologically. Nowhere is this more evident than the Elevador de Santa Justa, Lisbon’s so-called Eiffel Tower -- an odd, freestanding iron contraption both ungainly and retrospectively (steam punk) futuristic.

The elevator was closed (this early), so we were left with the more medieval approach of walking over the calçada portuguesa, beautiful and treacherous. In the rain, they are slippery as all get out. One can hardly imagine Boston’s surviving such paving without broken hips.

We began at the Igreja de São Roque. The São Roque Museum, adjacent to the church, was one of the first art museums ever established in Portugal. That fact is not incidental. Long before the modern state or the modern market, the Church understood that what it preserved would define memory. It curated meaning before it curated beauty.

Nearby is an exhibition devoted to the roda dos expostos -- the foundling wheel. Popular mythology holds that these wheels were designed to receive abandoned children. The museum corrects this. They were originally meant to receive alms and messages so that cloistered nuns could sustain their sanctified role as spiritual intercessors for the city. Children were not the original intention

The mechanism is brutally simple: a barrel embedded in a wall. From the street, a mother could place an infant inside, turn the drum, ring a bell, and disappear anonymously. On the other side, a nun turned the wheel and received not food, not money, but a child.

This is where modern sentimentality collapses. A ring of sausages lightens a convent’s load. A baby multiplies it. Infants require milk, wet nurses, clothing, care (and even burial; mortality was staggering). Yet the system endured, not as a convenience for elites, but as a desperate accommodation for ordinary people: poverty, illness, famine, widowhood, failed harvests.

Each child arrived with a token: a ribbon, a scrap of cloth, a note, a trinket; all carefully catalogued so that reclamation might be possible, if circumstances improved. Nearly ninety thousand such identifiers survive.

The exhibit insists, quietly but unmistakably, that these lives did not remain abstract. The children grew. They entered trades, married, formed families. Some failed, some prospered. A number of Portugal’s present-day public officials are third-generation descendants of foundlings. They literally would not exist but for the Church’s willingness to absorb a burden it did not create.

Hovering over this history is a modern framing the exhibit itself introduces -- and it lands oddly inside a Roman Catholic complex. The narrative explains the foundling era as a time “before contraception” and “family planning,” as though the absence of those technologies were the decisive causal factor, and as though their arrival later solved the underlying problem. That explanation may fit contemporary Lisbon’s sensibilities and modern, secular premise that fertility should be managed primarily by technology vs. moral and social fact to be supported and (when necessary) absorbed. Fertility has been managed downward so effectively that the problem the foundling wheel once addressed has largely disappeared– as has Lisbon’s child-birth, childhoods, and potential future. Oddly, within the same exhibit there were three contemporary paintings of women in obvious distress. I initially assumed these were depictions of childbirth. My wife saw (erstwhile extralegal) abortions.

If they are to remind us that surrendering a child was traumatic; nonetheless they don’t present abortion as liberation. The exhibit thus stages an unresolved moral comparison. The foundling wheel represents one response to unwanted pregnancy: costly, communal, life-preserving. The abortion images represent another: inward, isolating, final. One path produced citizens, families, and future ministers. The other produces no successors at all.

The adjacent church’s messages are more ethereal. Its ceiling is Lisbon’s only surviving example of the Mannerist period (by Francisco Venegas). It is a flat wooden ceiling rendered, through trompe-l’oeil, as three soaring domes separated by segmental arches.

Nearby are reliquaries associated with St. Francis of Borja:

bones, fragments, encased in precious metal and capped with expression.

The Church collected these as reminders of sacrifice, continuity, and obligation beyond one lifetime; not trophies, but anchors– the “backbone” (no pun intended) of the efforts required to capture and continue life in the community and literally lives (as in the case of the foundlings).

Later that day, we descended into another (far differently) sanctified space (formerly Banco Nacional Ultramarino’s) now the MUDE (design museum).

“Ultramarino” means “beyond the sea”; this bank a manifestation of outward motion: Portugal’s maritime reach; ships launched into the void, routes opened across oceans, commerce conducted at distances wildly disproportionate to the country’s size, and role a millennium earlier as Lusitania’s branch of the Roman Empire.

Wealth returned and was stored as fuel for growth and for the next venture; for this bank, the vault remains, but the valuables’ variables have changed:

The corridors of safe-deposit boxes and heavy desks (where people once leaned over documents and jewels in library-sterile silence) remain– but they are there passively to witness the current exhibition devoted to António Variações. He fetishized his beard as provocation for a masculinity inverted by tight clothing, dresses, costume, and the inevitable, comically-exaggerated codpiece. The parallels to Robert Mapplethorpe are unavoidable: transgression as aesthetic capital, relentlessly self-centered as subject. Variações died in 1984, at forty, from causation same as Mapplethorpe’s. A project that ends with itself.

The vaults that once protected inheritance now curate identity. The Church collected relics and lives in service of others. The bank collected valuables in service of stability. The modern museum collects selves in service of expression. Only the first two presumed continuity beyond the individual.

Portugal today is exquisite and strained. Wages stagnate. Home ownership recedes. Family formation is deferred indefinitely. The foundling wheel is no longer needed because the children are never born. Contraception and abortion have solved the problem of excess fertility by eliminating fertility itself.

The foundling wheel was tragic, inefficient, and morally serious. It acknowledged that sex produces consequences, that life demands care, and that someone must bear the cost when families cannot. It preserved breath. The vault exhibition, for all its polish, preserves persona.

What does a civilization choose to collect?

Coda: The Arithmetic of Politics

On the ride in from the airport, our taxi driver said it plainly. Wages, he told us, are about nine hundred euros a month. Tourism keeps the city alive, but barely. People cannot buy homes. They do not start families. Portugal heads into another election with the familiar triad on the ballot: the economy, immigration, and social stability. Beneath all three sits a quieter variable no party likes to name: fertility. A society that does not replace itself must import labor, financialize housing, and convert culture into spectacle. The foundling wheel disappears not because it was cruel, but because it is no longer needed. The children never arrive.