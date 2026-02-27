"PRODUCTION IS THE POINT"--- JOHN TAMNY

The American (press/ political / panic) habit is to “declare emergency” (after emergency); the American personal, professional, personal record is to outgrow, outpace, outlast any and all of them. John Tamny, editor at RealClearMarkets does not deny (economic or other) strain(s); he just denies that any of them are our destiny: e.g. “How could Americans ever think there’s a crisis living in a place like this?”

Tamny reads daily accounts of brutality abroad and remembers that most Americans are free ( to pursue their work, and to work their pursuits). This country absorbs shocks, “What do Americans do? They progress.”

“Affordability!!”, complaint du jour, comes from abundance: larger and safer houses; smart-cars, -phones, -appliances. “When has there ever not been an affordability crisis?” he asked. Choice multiplies; so too discontent: “People become unequal by democratizing access to goods.” Markets reward the firms that make the rare common.

Falling test scores do not alarm him: “Progress is defined not by what we know, but what we no longer need to know.” Division of labor should guide classrooms as it guides factories. Let students specialize early. Let them pursue what animates them rather than endure what humiliates them. The future is dynamic. “What could school possibly teach us that has any relevance to the work world in the first place?” College may build networks and maturity. It does not forecast demand.

He rejects mystique: “Money is as natural as production.” During the lockdowns, he argues, price spikes reflected broken supply chains. “Inflation is a shrinkage of the unit.” (e.g.: higher prices weren’t proof the dollar had shrunk (especially as it had value against gold and other currencies). Production fell; prices adjusted.

He prefers markets to ministries in allocating labor. “I’d rather businesses choose what is the most precious capital of all.” Migrants, in his view, self-select for ambition. Remittances signal work, not welfare. He sees the United States as an antidote to poverty because it allows human capital to move and compound. (We disagreed on borders and culture.)

Debt markets still lend cheaply to a country they expect to grow. Panic is loud, but production is decisive.