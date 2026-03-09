“Purposeful Chaos” vs. The Quiet Man

Michael Smith writes from outside the usual institutions. He grew up on a Mississippi farm, moved through industry, traveled internationally, and accumulated the sort of practical knowledge that often precedes should preclude (the more outlandish of) theory. When he began writing publicly, he presented as a citizen putting things in order.

YouTube ( full ) and ( excerpt ) versions of ‘ MICHAEL SMITH’S UNLICENSED PUNDITRY’ -interview

Via Unlicensed Punditry, Smith writes in pamphleteer tradition: with no pretense of neutrality. He explains how systems behave and why ordinary people sense wrong long before experts. One of his most widely read pieces came almost by accident. A post on civic memory circulated widely and reached hundreds of thousands of readers within a day. “I take that (new) responsibility very seriously because my bond with the readers is to be honest with them. It may be right. It may be wrong. But you’re going to get the unvarnished me.”

Much of Smith’s thinking circles around the idea that modern politics often operates through group psychology rather than rational argument. “Crowd behavior has always fascinated me. Gustave Le Bon in 1895 described almost everything we see happening in politics today.”

Crowds can be directed; steered toward goals that participants never consciously choose. The effect: disorder that serves a strategic purpose. Smith calls it purposeful chaos.

The theme reappears as he discusses the physical world of production and supply chain -economics. Milk does not appear in the grocery case by magic, but arrives through a long chain of labor, materials, and cost accumulation. “You can’t just turn some knob and bring prices down. Every step of the value chain has costs built into it.”

Smith’s writing audience consists of people who work in trades, logistics, agriculture, engineering, or business. Smith articulates thoughts many quietly share but seldom hear expressed.

The clips below highlight several moments that capture the spirit of Smith’s project, including reflections on economic reality, viral writing, and the psychology of crowds. The final segment offers a short reflection of my own on how mob behavior short circuits reasoning in modern politics.

How one post went viral and why Smith feels responsible

Why prices do not fall quickly after supply shocks

How crowds are manipulated and why politics runs on group psychology

How mobs short circuit thought and why that matters (Dr. Randall Bock)