This Saturday on America Out Loud PULSE, I speak with counseling psychologist Luanna Devenis about parenting, psychology, ideology, and the quiet ways childhood has been medicalized. The conversation ranges from family life to professional orthodoxy, from schools to therapy rooms, and from well intentioned care to unintended harm.

Below are short preview clips from the episode. Some reflect Luanna Devenis’s clinical perspective. Others are my own reflections, prompted by the discussion. Together, they outline a larger question: when did normal human development become something to diagnose, affirm, or treat?

How modern parenting fuels youth anxiety and identity struggles

0:00 -1:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Devenis begins with what she sees as the root problem. Children are anxious, depressed, unfocused, and unsure of themselves, not because something mysterious has changed inside them, but because the structure around them has changed. Parents are more fearful, more reactive, and less authoritative than in prior generations. Children are supervised constantly but guided less. Identity confusion follows emotional overprotection as much as ideology.

Take time with your kids: simple parenting advice

0:00 -0:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Her advice is strikingly ordinary. Spend time together without an agenda. Eat meals. Take walks. Be present long enough for children to speak freely. She emphasizes that children will talk if given space and patience, but that modern life crowds out those moments. Parenting, she argues, cannot be outsourced to screens, schedules, or professionals.

Carpenter or gardener: how parents shape kids

0:00 -0:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Devenis introduces a useful distinction borrowed from psychologist Alison Gopnik. Many modern parents approach childrearing like carpenters, trying to mold children into predefined shapes. They decide early what success looks like and push relentlessly toward it. The gardener approach is different. Parents plant, tend, protect, and provide structure, but allow growth to take its own form. Devenis argues that identity struggles often arise when children are shaped too aggressively rather than allowed to develop.

Gender identity in kids: don’t rush to treatments

0:00 -1:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

When the discussion turns to gender identity, Devenis urges restraint rather than affirmation on autopilot. Adolescence has always involved confusion about identity, attraction, and purpose. What is new is the rush to interpret uncertainty as diagnosis and to frame irreversible interventions as care. Her position is not dismissive, but cautious. Slow down. Understand the family context. Ask what the struggle means before acting on it.

Marcuse’s “Repressive Tolerance” and consequences for debate

0:00 -1:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

At this point, I step back and widen the lens. Herbert Marcuse’s concept of repressive tolerance helps explain why certain questions are no longer allowed. Tolerance, in this framework, is treated as an obstacle to political transformation. Debate itself becomes suspect. Psychology, education, and medicine absorb this logic, and disagreement is reframed as harm.

Walk and record: a way to help kids write report

0:00 -1:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The conversation returns to the practical. I describe how we helped my son with writing by letting him talk first, moving his body while thinking, and recording his ideas before turning them into text. The problem was not intelligence or effort. It was the mismatch between how he thought and how school demanded he perform. Once that mismatch was addressed, progress followed.

Why we avoided medicating my son

0:00 -1:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

That decision connects to a deeper concern. Medication can sometimes help, but it can also shift a child’s sense of agency. When success is attributed to a pill, ownership is lost. Improvement becomes external rather than earned. We chose to help our son develop strategies instead of dependence, and over time, that choice mattered.

When euphemisms mask harmful medical practices

0:00 -0:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Language plays a powerful role in this transformation. Practices that would once have sounded alarming are softened through euphemism. Terms like “affirming care” replace older, more precise descriptions. Once renamed, the practices become difficult to question. Moral weight is carried by language rather than evidence.

Why conservative psychologists are rare

0:00 -1:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Devenis explains why psychologists who resist ideological conformity are increasingly rare in clinical practice. Questioning dominant frameworks carries professional risk. Those who do question often leave patient facing work for research, industry, or silence. Neutrality itself is now treated as a political stance.

When schools push politics

0:00 -1:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I recount how schools increasingly substitute political messaging for skill building, even in subjects like art. Instead of learning technique, students are asked to perform political alignment. Education becomes activism by proxy, and children are drafted into causes they are not equipped to evaluate.

Are we medicalizing childhood and parenting?

0:00 -0:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The episode closes on the central question. Are we treating normal development as pathology? Are we responding to social and familial breakdown with diagnoses instead of responsibility? Devenis does not call for nostalgia or perfection. She calls for seriousness. Children need time, structure, patience, and adults willing to say not yet.

The full episode airs Saturday on America Out Loud PULSE.