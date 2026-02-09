Randall Bock

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3d

One of the biggest changes since I was young is that the neighborhood in many areas has stopped watching out for the children. I still remember Mrs. Yanega ratting me out to mom whenever I was climbing out on the roof. Today, she would be considered a busybody and her warnings would eventually stop.

As the leader of a group for helping kids I worked with put it, the neighborhood back then was such that, even though she didn’t have a phone, your mom would know that you were smoking behind the handball court before you were halfway home.

We need to all get back to keeping our eyes on the children, letting them run free and safely.

Reply
Share
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
3d

Hello Randall,

This is right up my street. It fits so well with Part 5 —the feelings and experiences of those trying to educate and care for our children during Lockdown.

I would like to quote directly from your substack and later from the interview.

In the meantime do plz share Parts 3 and 4

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/through-the-eyes-of-children-and  3

"I can never forgive it, and I will never forget it."

Many have said the teachers/teaching profession didn't care, but many did and they suffered the same fate as the medics who spoke out---ignored and silenced. Here is what they did say.

“I watched and witnessed it all with a growing sense of horror”.

 https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/a-voice-to-the-silenced 4

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Randall Bock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture