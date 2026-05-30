RICHARD EPSTEIN: THE MYTH OF BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

The modern case for birthright citizenship rests on a historical mistake. Prof. of Law Richard Epstein’s forthcoming book, The Myth of Birthright Citizenship, argues that Americans have taken a phrase from the Fourteenth Amendment, detached it from the legal traditions that gave it meaning, and built an entire constitutional doctrine upon that misunderstanding. The dispute, in his telling, is not primarily about immigration. It is about citizenship itself.

Unlike many constitutional scholars, Epstein’s legal education did not start with Supreme Court opinions; rather with Roman law, medieval law, Blackstone, and the English common-law tradition. He regards that background as essential because the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment inherited concepts that were already centuries old. Modern lawyers often start with contemporary assumptions and project them backward. Epstein prefers to start with the historical sources and move forward.

The Fourteenth Amendment speaks separately about persons and citizens. Epstein asks, “How can you understand what’s going on in this particular case unless you could figure out some meaningful distinction between the (two)?” Former slaves needed protection from arbitrary criminal prosecutions, confiscation of property, sham proceedings, and unequal treatment before the law as persons. Citizenship, however, answered the question of who belonge (historically rooted in allegiance rather than geography).

Americans often assume that birth within US territorial boundaries settles the matter; while Epstein argues earlier legal traditions (Roman law, English law, and early American practice) presented “citizenship (as) the exchange of loyalty for protection.” The citizen owed allegiance to the sovereign; the sovereign owed protection to the citizen.

The Naturalization Acts enacted by the early Congresses required residence, proof of good character, and renunciation of allegiance to another sovereign. It makes little sense to read the Fourteenth Amendment in a way that effectively renders those requirements meaningless. As he puts it, “the correct way of reading the two is to put them in harmony.” If Congress required formal naturalization procedures, why would mere location at birth suddenly become sufficient for acquiring the same status?

The modern doctrine rests largely upon the Supreme Court’s 1898 decision in Wong Kim Ark. Epstein believes that decision departed from both statutory law and historical practice. He argues that the Court relied upon an oversimplified version of English common law while overlooking the legal framework governing naturalization. In his view, “there is no common law of naturalization. It is always a statutory procedure.” The distinction is critical because citizenship, unlike ordinary common-law rights, was traditionally understood as an exercise of sovereign authority.

Epstein’s argument broadens the discussion beyond birthright citizenship to constitutional change. Many jurists describe themselves as originalists; yet constitutional law has evolved continuously. New institutions emerge, new practices develop, and courts adapt to changing circumstances. Epstein recognizes the pressure point: “they all claim originalism. And then when they discover originalism is consistent with things they do not like, nobody’s an originalist anymore!” The history of voting rights, federal authority, segregation, and countless other constitutional questions reveals doctrines that may be difficult to justify historically. Legal systems rarely operate as clean laboratories.

Epstein distinguishes between historical correctness and practical governance. He does not advocate stripping citizenship from people who have possessed it for decades. He recognizes that legal transitions require caution. At the same time, he argues that future applications present a separate question. If a constitutional doctrine lacks historical foundation, courts should at least acknowledge that fact before extending it indefinitely.

The controversy over birthright citizenship concerns the meaning of citizenship itself. Is citizenship fundamentally a matter of allegiance, political membership, and reciprocal obligation? Or is it primarily a matter of physical presence within geographic boundaries? The answer to that question determines much more than immigration policy. It shapes how a nation defines itself.

Epstein argues that there is “not a single shred of evidence anywhere in the entire record” supporting the claim that the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment created the modern doctrine of birthright citizenship. Whether the Supreme Court ultimately agrees remains uncertain. What Epstein has done is force the debate back onto historical terrain. Before deciding what citizenship ought to mean, Americans (and in particular nine Americans on the Supreme Court) should first understand what it meant when the constitutional language was written.

[many thanks to Jeffrey Varasano, whose guest article on my Substack, “Bringing Clarity to the Birthright Issue” did just that, and was useful in framing questions to the erudite professor.]