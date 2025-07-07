The "Road Diet": it’s one of those phrases that sounds both healthy and inevitable—like kale. Trim the lanes, add some bike paths, reduce traffic speeds, sprinkle in some trees.

What’s not to like? Plenty, if you depend on a car for your living, or your life. Just ask Billy Bob Thornton’s oilman in Landman—who reminds his lawyer that even wind turbines run on diesel and steel. It’s dramatized, but it underscores society’s continued dependence on old-fashioned infrastructure—roads, engines, and the people who actually do things—not just those posturing: turning functional streets into Disney promenades.

Seven years ago, at a business-group meeting in a well-off Boston suburb, I met urban-planner extraordinaire Jeff Speck. He didn’t coin the term, “road diet”, but certainly certainly promotes it. You had to buy his book to get a minute with him. So I did, ambivalently. When my turn came, I mentioned that since “road dieting” had gone into effect on Newton’s Centre Street, traffic there had snarled. Halving lanes (in each direction) forced drivers to sit through multiple light-cycles: engines idling (wasting fuel as well as patience and time): reminiscent of circus elephants’ grabbing tails – and not much more useful. Their previous extra throughput lanes had been subsumed into bike lanes which remain mostly empty -- even during good weather, and nearly completely so during wind, snow and ice and early darkness.

His reply? “ That’s precisely the point. Make them suffer, and you’ll stop their driving.” I never forgot that.

More recently, I read a master plan for a growing, working-class city. And what do the consultants propose? Remove asphalt; "taper" development; reclaim the “banal, auto-dependent corridor.” In other words: punish things facilitating that growth. Literally replace the popular BJ’s megastore with “marshland” (in my youth, known as “swamps”)– and of course, convert left-turn lanes into bioswales. Forget that most of the citizenry don’t have the luxury of virtual tele- (vs. real) -commuting or pleasure bicycling.

This isn’t about aesthetics. It’s about class. David Goodhart sees it as a fight between the “anywheres versus the somewheres”. Planners imagine a Denmark-like future—quiet, flat, bikeable. I’ve been to Denmark. I biked all over Copenhagen and beyond. Yes, it’s flat. Yes, the infrastructure is immaculate. But I was sore for days. Miles and miles of scenic pedaling left me saddle-bruised and tired. It’s fun on (a working) vacation. It’s a grind in daily life.

And if you’re a man, take note: Dr. Irwin Goldstein’s research on chronic cycling and erectile dysfunction is no joke. Split-nose saddles help, but not entirely. In the ‘90s, I was treating ED in primary care, and at one party, a group of very fit, very concerned women asked me if they could get medication—for their mountain-biking boyfriends in their 20s and 30s. That told me everything I needed to know.

And bikes aren't only bad for sex. They're dangerous.

One December evening in Boston in the ‘90s, I biked to a holiday party. The temperature was unseasonably warm. The streets had recently seen rain. Ahead of me lay what looked like a benign puddle—one of those watery illusions that shimmer like heat mirages. I rode straight through it… or so I thought. What it actually masked was a one-foot-deep trench ending in a solid Edison steel grate. My front wheel disappeared, and I went over the handlebars. My teeth met that grate with surgical precision.

Three front teeth vanished. I’ve spent years and thousands of dollars fixing the cosmetic and functional mess that accident left me with– and until the latest remake, they would occasionally fall out at awkward moments.

And that’s nothing compared to the tragedy of one of the most brilliant students in my medical school class: now paralyzed. An avid cyclist, his life changed in seconds. He has admirably taken up the mantle of medical work once again -- but struggles to manage basic self-care.

My friends who bike to work are admirable, but have scars. My most bicycle-philic friend has just finished multiple years of recovering from multiple fractures. There is some legal arguing about who was right and who was wrong, but the physics are always on one side: the victorious, two-ton automobile has the momentum and the bicyclist goes flying.

I’m not saying cars are risk-free. But they’re safer than they’ve ever been. I drive a Tesla now, although sometimes it drives me (automatic self driving). In either event, it doesn’t give me saddle sores or dental trauma. It also accommodates passengers, dogs, groceries, and cartons.

And here’s the crux: cars still move the economy. They move workers. They move food. They move kids to school and patients to hospitals and plumbers to basements. Urban planners forget that. Or worse, they don’t care. In the consultant class, cars are a moral failure. Driving is something to be reprogrammed. But for the rest of us—the essential workers who kept society running while everyone else Zoomed—cars are life.

And there's another unspoken truth: cars, especially when carrying a group can equal bicycles’ energy efficiency. A modern EV like my Tesla can carry a family of five with ease, using about 250 watt-hours per mile. By contrast, each cyclist needs about 40–50 food calories per mile—roughly 46 watt-hours. Multiply that by 5, and you're looking at 230 watt-hours per mile, not counting the extra metabolic load, the cost of food production (itself requiring burning fuel in its creation and delivery), and the fact that most of us aren’t fueling with lentils—we’re burning Chipotles or cheeseburgers– more expensive per caloric output than gasoline (or the coal processed charging EVs). The minute you put more than two people in a car, especially in bad weather, the bike begins losing its advantages – particularly with the factoring in of time saved and. Ability of destinations and reach -- in any type of weather. And unlike bikes, cars don’t wear out your knees, destroy your joints, or send you flying over a hidden trench into dental reconstruction.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a greener city. But progress should not come by insulting the people who got us here. Let’s not punish mobility. Let’s not redesign roads around a minority of year-round cyclists. Let’s not forget that a family of four can’t ride to the supermarket on Schwinn’s. And let’s retire the fantasy that Denmark can be superimposed on every widespread patch of an America spread wide.