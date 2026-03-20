TL;DR

This long-form article is a lightly edited, near-verbatim transcript of my recent interview by podcaster Tom Nelson. The core warning is simple but urgent: the very people who correctly opposed lockdowns, mandates, and regulatory capture during the pandemic risk repeating the same mistake in reverse. Dissent that was once vital can harden into a new dogma just as rigid and dangerous as the old one. Nowhere is this more evident than in the current debate over autism, vaccines, and Toby Rogers’ claim (effectively) that “all autism is caused by vaccines [and intoxicants] and all vaccines cause autism.” This piece examines why that monocausal narrative does not hold, how diagnostic expansion and reclassification explain much of the apparent surge, and why precision and humility — not moral crusades — are the only path forward.

What Science Really Is

Science is one of these nebulous things (actually. it’s two things). Science is both a body of knowledge-- and we use that term for things like conscience and omniscience-- it’s knowledge. And then it’s also the actual practice of picking up that knowledge: how we go through the woods or on the seashore, we pick up some shells, we get rid of others, and we have a theory about which seashell we should pick up. That has to adhere to evidence, and then we come back many times and develop theories about how we do this.

This is the general practicum of how we live. If you watch children from zero to whatever year, they’re always picking up knowledge. They’re testing things, and their major testing hypothesis as a child is your fingers and your mouth, your eyes. We feel things around and come up with a concept of what that thing is. And that’s frankly how we succeeded as the prehensile primates we are and took over the world. Like Pinky and the Brain-- every episode the Brain tries to take over the world, but we have succeeded cumulatively and we’ve exceeded our other primate peers, I guess.

So that, in a nutshell, is science. But I had an interesting personalization of science that smacked me back in the face and has done either positive or negative things for my public health advocacy and public health investigative journalism career, such as it is. I’m a primary care physician. I work a couple days a week doing men’s sexual health and had a long history in primary care. But I spend a lot of my time railing against the wind-- a little bit like King Lear in the middle of the storm-- trying to fix things. I don’t know why, but that’s how I’m sort of designed.

I’ve been writing on a lot of topics. I wrote on the Zika “pandemic“ before COVID came out. It puzzled me, and that’s a whole other story-- we’ve talked about that separately. I don’t want to bore people here. But these things fascinate me. I’m a puzzle guy. Sherlock Holmes was my first literary love-- written by an MD as well, Conan Doyle-- and I like puzzling things out. That’s my little personal chew toy: how I experience the world.

From Dissent to Dogma

G.K. Chesterton was a sage. As a Catholic in Protestant England, he always found himself a little bit on the outside looking in. He noted,

“The reformer is always right about what’s wrong. However, he’s often wrong about what is right.”

As this might apply to the French Revolution, in this image— the French were complaining about the king’s divine rule. They didn’t believe in that, so they took things over-- and, well, they made a mess of it. Then Napoleon came; “hilarity ensued”. So often people are good at identifying an issue and a problem, but they’re not that great at redoing something. And this has been my secondary experience.

We all came out of the COVID misadventure with our ideas. During that time, I was one of those people against lockdowns. I believe in germ theory. The virus was real. It’s a coronavirus. It was exaggerated as a threat, etc., etc. But a lot of times in the aftermath, now that we’ve had the dissenters in power, a lot of the things that are coming around as answers may not be fully that.

I wrote the first iteration of the article we’re going to talk about in the Daily Sceptic. It’s From Rebels to Robespierre-- getting back to the French Revolution in a sense. Robespierre starts out with good intentions, then he winds up axing people’s heads. He begins as the benign intellectual, and then things turn odd because he overdoes it. He started as a rebel and became Robespierre. This is the dissident-science ascendancy track.

William Osler, a great physician said, “The greater their ignorance, the greater the dogmatism.” In the wake of institutional failures exposed by COVID, the dissident movements face a predictable danger: moral certainties hardening into a new orthodoxy. What begins as resistance turns into something else.

The French Revolution example is reasonable for this inversion. It can cause its own problems. And it’s somewhat inimical when we have this appeal to authority-- which is a logical fallacy. We hated those people; now we have our people. We love our people. Our people are right. That’s not necessarily the case. Changing one thing doesn’t necessarily make things better. Science requires resisting gravitational pulls. Evidence must take precedence over moral fervor, and inquiry over empire-building.

Seven Blind Men vs. Autism

And here is one of my favorite parables: the seven blind men and the elephant. We’re going to get to blindness in another sense in a moment.

Ask these guys to go out on an adventure, and each one feels a different part of the elephant. They come up with a different conclusion. This is an issue with the elephant in the room scientifically lately, which is autism. People have a concept of what autism is. They haven’t always experienced it a little bit like the blind men. Sometimes we are blind to what autism actually is. And ironically, Sasha Baron Cohen’s cousin, Simon Baron-Cohen, who’s an autism expert in the UK, points out that autism is a ‘blindness’ in and of itself: an emotional blindness. We’ll get to that in a second.

This is an image from an article in Brownstone, for whom I was a writer for a few years. I have more than a dozen pieces there and was part of the inner circle of the writer group for a little time. And this autism issue caused a fracture within the group starting about a year ago when I became interested in autism.

This is from Sinead Murphy, who is in the UK also-- she’s an RN. She has a severely autistic child. Now this is the new adjective: severely autistic or “core” autism, whatever. Autism has spread, and we’re going to get to that in a second. But what is autism?

This is a little jigsaw puzzle-- getting back to puzzles -- the image we have here of autism. I don’t know if it’s worldwide or not; it looks like it might be. And she posits: if blind people cannot see, what is it that autistic people cannot do?

Psychologist Baron-Cohen in 1985 said that if blind people cannot see physical things, autistic people, according to Baron-Cohen, cannot see mental things. They do not understand what other people expect, believe, want, think, or feel. He did an experiment-- I’m not going to get into it here; you should read the article. It’s “What Autism Is.” She’s actually got another article, “What Autism Isn’t.”

The autistic kids really didn’t have that leap of faith that you need to make considerations. He concluded that children with autism do not have a “theory of other minds.” They understand what’s going on with themselves, but they can’t really do that internet connection.

If you’re playing tennis with somebody, you have to anticipate what they’re going to do next, what serve they’re going to have. You have to figure out what the other people are doing. That’s how you suss things out. You’re playing team sports or you’re in a debate or whatever-- you have to anticipate the next person’s move. The autistic are considered, in his view, “mind-blind.“

Defining Autism First

My article in the Daily Sceptic: “The Truth About Autism and Vaccines Doesn’t Suit Either Side” examines how people see growing autism but they don’t really know why. But there’s a category error there because we have to decide not just why it’s growing but what the thing that’s growing is.

The example that has been sticking around in my mind is oddly enough Lithuania-- not for any ethnic reason; I’m not Lithuanian. But when we were traveling in East Europe a year ago, there were a lot of old maps. Lithuania was enormous in the 16th century. It went basically from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea-- a huge expanse. It was the biggest empire in Europe at the time. To be Lithuanian was to be anybody under the rule of Lithuania. As we see now, it’s a rump ethnostate nestled up in the Baltic next to Estonia and Latvia.

Somebody Lithuanian now probably means they’re genetically of Lithuanian heritage , but you could have been in Ukraine and Lithuanian in the 16th century. There’s this whole flux of what that thing is to be Lithuanian, and the same thing holds true with autism. We have to decide, before we parse what is the cause of something, what that thing is.

Why Autism Looks Bigger

I started this thing about a year ago-- not because I have any personal interest; I don’t really have any family members directly who are autistic, I don’t have that quality myself, I didn’t treat autistic people-- but I have this curiosity about what things are. As a physician from the Paleozoic-- I graduated medical school in 1981-- at the time autism was not really a term of art. It wasn’t really a word used, and we had people probably autistic around. We did see people probably more in the institutions than now. But that word was not a word.

Frankly, the word “autistic” when it came out 100 years ago meant exactly the opposite of what it means today.

So there’s always been some flux about this thing. And as far as mental health disorders, there’s more nebulous-- we don’t really do pathology. You could find a glioblastoma differentiated from a meningioma based on pathology; those are two distinct things, they act differently, whatever. Those are cell types and forensic pathologic diagnoses. With a lot of mental health things, they’re less precise.

Now we can get a sense of what the severe autism is, but it’s been expanding anyway. I worked on this article as a corollary to some of my earlier autism work, which again seemed to have set people off within my erstwhile dissident group, the Brownstone Institute, because people have a sense and sensibility of what they want that answer to be. They want “our guys” to come up as vanquishers of certain industries. During COVID, the pharmaceutical industry was an irritant-- the fact they were making money, through some connivance and regulatory capture and spreading the vaccine in advance of what it should have been.

I’m not an anti-vaccine person, but this is the right time for the right vaccine for the right person. Just like I’m not anti-clothing-- I wear the right thing at the right time. I don’t wear my parka on the beach. I don’t get a yellow fever vaccine; I’m not going to the Niger Delta. At the right time, I might get that.

During COVID, the vaccine should have been reserved for the elderly and the sick and certainly not given to people who already had the virus. This came from my earlier work, “Unraveling Autism’s Surge“ This was a little bit the straw that broke the camel’s back for the group I was with.

I came upon this concept just on my own because I didn’t really understand why there was a growth in autism and I didn’t really understand what they were talking about-- what is autism? I’ve seen severely autistic kids. One of my squash buddies has a severely autistic kid. When they came to visit our house about a decade ago, he came upstairs-- unbeknownst to us. Probably 10 or 11 at the time, he had the ceiling fan going one way and he’d stop it and make it go the other way, kept reversing it. And his favorite thing to do at home was watching washing-machine videos. These are literally things autistics watch-- the washing machine goes around. He would be entranced by that.

He’s a very autistic kid. He’s very much in his own world. He can do certain tasks as long as he learns them. He’s happy doing that, but he’s not in a social environment very much. Anyway, our ceiling fans upstairs were all broken. That’s in a sense what autism is.

So I wrote Unraveling Autism’s Surge-- it’s a deep dive. I spent a solid nine, ten weeks on it doing nothing else pretty much. And I just came as a concerned physician. Dr. Robert Malone wound up republishing my article in June. I started writing it pretty much around now last year. He said

This may be the longest essay we’ve ever published-- it’s around 40–50 pages. However, Dr. Bock does an excellent job of making the vast array of information available on autism comprehensible. This is essential reading. And I cover pretty much all the aspects of what autism is, how it’s categorized, what could be the cause-- all that stuff. It’s well worth people’s time reading and catching up as a primer on what autism is.

Genes, Epigenetics, and Timing

This slide presents the difficulty of figuring out a single cause. I’m putting this out because of what happens with the Brownstone conception-- and specifically through the embodiment of Toby Rogers, who’s their chief autism expert; he’s got 100,000 followers on X and he writes on the topic. He’s not a scientist; he’s an MPP and a PhD in public policy-- and he has a political angle on autism and he has grievances as well.

This slide-- again complicated-- shows you the different times and ways that the brain and personality can be acted upon by external agents or genetics or epigenetics as time goes on. Most of the population-level risk comes from over 100 inherited gene differences, each with a small impact.

The example I might give is like when your face gets created-- you don’t have a single gene for your face. You look like your great-uncle or whatever. There are aspects of genetics that come in; it’s not a simple single thing like being an albino, which is a single-gene issue.

Most of our traits and capabilities are polygenic and multifactorial. And then there are going to be some epigenetic mechanisms-- which are like you have the genes, but how they get played out. You may have a bunch of sheets of music in your home, but you don’t decide to play all of them. And if you do decide to play them, you might play them slightly wrong. One person can pick up a Mozart piece and play it a certain way; another person plays it like jazz. That’s the epigenetic part. We have a certain blueprint, but it gets played out slightly differently in different cases and different cell types.

The brain’s getting formed early on in the embryonic phase and then you become a fetus for the next six months, but most of the brain development is accomplished in the first three months. And there’s some other aspects that carry through.

It’s not like a single gene, eg sickle cell, where you just have this one aspect of your blood cells’ crinkling under low oxygenation. It’s not a simple single-gene problem nor is there a simple solution as a fix.

Twin Studies and Disputes

I questioned the vaccine-centric narratives in my piece-- actually before this. I put it up to the Brownstone group that I was writing this, and it wasn’t a plot or anything like that, but a lot of people helped steer me in the right direction because I was a little bit like the seven blind men and the elephant. I was just puzzling along about what is what.

And Toby Rogers, as part of this group chat-- I gave him rights and a bunch of other people rights to the article before it was published-- he thought I was paying too heavily my attention on the huge twin studies-- the multi-million person twin studies from Sweden, from Scandinavia. They look at the differential in rates of autism between monozygotic and dizygotic twins: if you’re identical genetically, the rate of autism between the two of you versus if you are fraternal twins-- and you can parse out how genetic something is.

Now you wind up living in the same household anyway, so there can be some environmental things that can impinge upon the twin studies. But most of the twin studies show a fairly high genetic causation of autism.

Toby Rogers pushed back on that. He recommended this smaller study called by Guy Hallmayer in 2011-- California’s twin study. And he favored it because Hallmayer thinks there’s only like a 40% genetic aspect-- although that number changes. He only used about 200 twin pairings and he pre-selected them in a certain way, so you could argue whether he has a finger on the scale or whatnot.

My feeling overall is that it is probably more than half-- more than not-- a genetic issue, baked in the cake before you were born or as you were conceived, whether there’s going to be autism in the brew.

Diagnostic Drift and Labels

So again, akin to the albino example, the example of a single thing’s causing a single problem is rubella-- and this was part of my study with Zika as well. Rubella syndrome-- it’s German measles-- it only causes, the virus only causes rubella syndrome, and rubella syndrome only comes from that virus. And this one on the left is more “spaghetti”. There’s a whole bunch of potential causes and confounding variables, which don’t parse to a single cause. It’s only broad categories.

We’re seeing an epidemic of biology or semantics. Separately, the term “mental retardation” gave way to “intellectual disability.” Some cases were reclassified under autism’s expanding umbrella.But 1993-- which is not ancient history-- most of autism was under the category “mental retardation”. That’s what they called “intellectual disability”. Now, it’s a potato-potahto thing. But you can see it’s almost like a moving (solar) eclipse; it becomes its own thing. This is in California; the population is growing somewhat during this episode as well. But you can see the little nugget of black which is mental retardation, and autism as a subset of mental retardation itself. Not everybody mentally retarded is autistic; not everybody autistic is mentally retarded. But over time, year by year, we seem to be classifying what is autistic very, very differently. Right now, the vast majority of people with the autistic diagnosis are not intellectually disabled, mentally retarded,. So this is-- if you’re autistic, you actually might want to watch this a few times-- like my squash buddy’s son. But we’re going to move on.

Here’s something I came across the other day as I was writing my article-- another article on autism. This is ships’ passing in the night: autism versus intellectual disability. And so this is just SSDI-- Social Security claims. So this is how things are being called at the clinical, governmental benefit level. So this is a change. This is just in the time frame which is somewhat crucial to when this autism epidemic words-- when we came up with that term. This was coming about in the 2000s. And part of it is this just differentiation or the passing off-- like one of those relay races-- between intellectual disability and autistic.

Nobody likes these terms. Mental retardation was actually a euphemism, a replacement for feeble-mindedness, and that was a replacement for idiocy. And then people back a hundred years ago-- they had a lot of subcategories: imbecile, idiot. And these were technical terms-- that’s in my original autism article-- and these were fine differentiations about what people could do, whether they could work on their own. It’s not like they didn’t have those people; they just called them imbeciles, morons, idiots,. Then it became feeble-mindedness. Then it became mental retardation. And now we have intellectual disability. And then the next one is autism in a sense.

What we’re seeing as well-- as implied from the other image-- is that we are just redrawing the constellation. Well, what’s a constellation? The Greeks looked at the sky and pointed at various stars. Early on, you can decide how many stars you want to be the picture of Sagittarius or whatever.

And so we have just a different AUTISM- constellation. And part of this is again the categorization part. And I’m not going to spend forever on this, but because there’s no pathology for a lot of these issues in mental health, it depends on this kind of-- seven blind men and the elephant-- book called the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual. And there are different versions coming out in this contemporaneous time frame of the late 20th century, early 21st. And every time a new DSM comes out, there’s a new classification and qualification of what is autism. It’s not a quantification; it’s a qualification. They are just changing the qualities of what that is. And mind you, it does change the quantities thereafter.

And so each of these DSM changes has brought a quantum leap in the number of cases.

Just a look at the literature through Google, and we can see that autism has come up as a bigger term as we don’t seem to want to use those other terms-- mental retardation, even intellectual disability.

Mental Health Incentives

We have had deinstitutionalization-- ironically, given that RFK Jr. was in the HHS secretary role. His uncle JFK-- because they had one of the sisters-- Ted and Robert Kennedy’s sister (Rosemary had been in an institution locally around here and had not been treated well. The idea was to mainstream a lot of mental issues. So we now have a homeless problem-- people on the street.

Not everyone is fit for being able to do the things in society. They call them homeless, but people are not homeless in the sense they had one and lost one; rather in the sense that they probably weren’t capable of getting one under other, better economic situations. And so what we did have is an inversion. We see a lot more people out and about, and then we think there are more of them. We could call it a homeless epidemic, but again that would be a miscategorization.

The autism rise parallels increases in homelessness, opioid addiction, other forms of psychiatric distress, and lately sexual dysmorphia. These are things that didn’t exist, and they’re part and parcel of another article I wrote: on “mental health parity”-- which is a term of art in Congress in the ‘80s and then the ‘90s and 2000s-- where the idea was that insurance companies had to give the same type of coverage for your brain as a sprain does-- to rhyme things. If you had something you could see on an X-ray-- broken rib, whatever-- that gets covered by insurance, but it wasn’t getting covered if you felt sad, if you had depression, what not.

So the idea was how mental health is just as important-- and a lot of times it is, obviously. But what happened is because you can’t pin these things down on a diagnosis-- if I want to, my wife has bad knees and she wants to get a knee replacement-- they won’t give it to her because it doesn’t show up on X-ray evidence that it’s quite at that level. So she can get a partial but not a whole, whatever. But that’s not the same thing as getting treated for mental health issues. And because the gatekeeper is the one to make the diagnosis and they’re also the ones getting paid, you have potentially perverse incentives where the people making the decisions can have their hands in the pot.

And this is something we’ve seen across the board. We have a flowering of what I call the four A’s: anxiety, ADHD, autism, and addiction. And then if you want to add another A for the sexual dysmorphia, there’s autogynephilia. So the 5 A’s have become a huge expense, at the very least. And we’re spending per person a couple thousand dollars more than we did-- in real, uninflated dollars-- a generation ago. Are we healthier as a result? I’ll leave that to you to decide.

More Analogies: Chrysalis / Butterfly Spectrum Metaphor

Another analogy-- because I feed on analogies. You start as a larva-- larva turns to pupa, and then that turns into the caterpillar that forms this chrysalis thing, out of which comes a butterfly.

So again like the Lithuanian example, today’s autism is a butterfly that’s quite distinct, larger, and independent of its larva or pupa-- free from the chrysalis confinement. Despite its own metamorphosis, autism has kept one name.

So it’s like we call all these things-- from the larva, pupa, caterpillar, the chrysalis-- we call that all “autism”. Well, and autism is increasing-they call it a spectrum disorder-- and it has consumed and subsumed many other similar diagnoses, in order to find one cause like I said, it’s so complicated-- the origin, the etiology, and the methodology and the way things actually proceed-- it’s a difficult issue. And it’s hard to make simplistic conclusions for complex issues.

Confrontation; A Funny Thing Happened That Night at the Forum

I was at an event-- because I’m a writer at Brownstone, I was at a gala event preceding their yearly convocation. This one was in Salt Lake City around Halloween time. And that night, I’m starstruck. A lot of my intellectual idols are there. I’m a big admirer of Jeffrey Tucker, and Walter Kirn was there. Jay Bhattacharya wound up as a keynote speaker. Robert Malone was there. And these are my guys in the pantheon. And Bret Weinstein was there as well. And I’ve met him once before, and he’s been interested in my Zika hypothesis and he wants to have me on at some point. I’m still open-- call me.

Anyway, he was there at the aftermath of the gala. So people are milling around, and I wanted to get up and speak-- to ask Bret Weinstein again about the Zika thing-- because I had mentioned it to him a year before, and I don’t get to see him every day-- ever, frankly. And those are the only two times.

Bret Weinstein was speaking with Toby Rogers. So I sidled up. And Toby had been cool to me since my autism article. And frankly, Brownstone in general had been cool to me. Jeffrey Tucker gets to decide if he wants to do it or not-- he had postponed and postponed. I was a little bit miffed, but fortunately Dr. Malone came to my rescue-- Perils of Pauline. I’m very grateful to him for that.

Anyway, I intended to speak with Bret Weinstein, and Rogers was there, but they were in the middle of discussion. And Rogers had recently at that time been in the Senate subcommittee on vaccines and COVID. And he’s an interesting speaker and very passionate, and I applauded him for his work there.

Rogers said: if the US government (instantly) doesn’t invoke (his own supposition of all vaccines are bad) remove all vaccines from the marketplace simultaneously, immediately –, then our government doesn’t deserve to exist and we should take down the whole government.

If you look at Toby Rogers’ X, he’s self-described as a revolutionist. I’m not sure precisely the difference from a revolutionary, but it’s fairly clear from his work and his speaking that he’s a Marxian or Marxist interpretive type. And if you look at his PhD paper, you might come to similar conclusions. Anyway, not that that matters per se because the ideas are what matter. But I was saying to him that that seemed a little bit dire-- when you take down the government without a reasonable replacement-- Libya or the Congo, whatever-- Syria-- it doesn’t necessarily yield something better. And that, he should be fairly relieved in the fact that he’s prominent. He wouldn’t have been in the Senate subcommittee some years prior. And so there’s some progress. Clearly there’s a new administration. He’s got RFK Jr. there, and they’re going to take things case by case. And that is what science entails.

Amateur Versus Expert

And so he pretty much hissed at me that I had no right to be talking to him about this. I’m no expert in autism. I had read his thesis (in part). I had had him consult for my article. But basically, the premise was: you’re an amateur. This is literally what he said. “You’re an amateur!”. You have no right to be talking about this or writing about it, and like get out of the way.

And I take issue with that because frankly I am an amateur-- because amateur, the root word is-- and I said this to him-- it means to love a subject. You love something well enough to want to do it. And I wasn’t getting paid for it. So I don’t really have a pony in this race. And I take things as they come and I try to figure them out as best I can. I’m not perfect, but I do my best job.

And I was dismissed. And frankly, the level he was angry and using his outdoor voice inside-- as we say to our kids back in the day. And Bret Weinstein was like, whoa, moving back a little bit and taken aback by the whole thing. And I said, well, look, we’ll come back to this later. And I said, you should read the autism article and you may judge for yourself.

I haven’t heard back from Weinstein. But Toby Rogers was dismissive. I saw him later on at the other events and he has had the same almost allergic reaction to me-- like I’m kryptonite-- and he’s got to walk away from me. And he pointed at me, and it was just really-- I tried to agree to disagree, kumbaya, be friends.

And then on the Monday when I came back, I was taken out from the Brownstone group as one of the parts of the writer group. So, there were repercussions. He’s a Brownstone fellow. I’m not. He received some funding from them. I do not. Anyway, so that’s... So I segue to Toby Rogers’ actual work here.

Autism Tsunami Claims

And he has a single scholarly paper-- and that was, mind you, retracted-- from the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. He-- it was published in 2021. It’s called “Autism Tsunami,” which is interesting for the climate aspects. And I have the Michael Mann climate calamity on the right; Toby Rogers autism spectrum theory on the left. This is prospectively-- it’s called “The Impact of Rising Prevalence on the Societal Cost of Autism in the United States.” Basically, his theory is this will bankrupt the United States unchecked-- that if we don’t get at the root cause of autism, it will just keep growing.

And I don’t-- again, because of the category changes and it keeps expanding the territory rather than the severe autism-- we could call everybody on earth ADHD. I have loads and loads of friends who say, “I have ADHD” (ditto lactose or gluten intolerance). People have a social contagion about this. There’s also certain benefits that accrue to you if you have neurodivergence. Something like 40% of the youth in the UK right now claim to be neurodivergent. A similar number shows up in our major institutions-- Stanford and Harvard. Something like 25 to 40% of kids claim some type of intellectual disability, and so they’re able to get more time on the tests. They get some cachet. They might get a solo room versus a double or quad or whatever. So they get some privacy.

So there are secondary benefits to having these diagnoses. Mind you, the people who are doing the diagnosis get some money. They get a constant patient-- sexual dysmorphia, wanting a patient for life. But these other issues-- there’s a whole mechanism that’s occurring. So, Rogers’ formulation is that severe autism is going to be just going off the charts, and you can see it on the left there. I dispute that.

And at the Brownstone lecture he said, we will know with reasonable certainty that about a dozen toxicants-- and he’s implying mostly vaccines as these toxicants in the environment of the vaccine schedule-- cause the autism epidemic that will cause the collapse of the United States within our lifetimes.

Marxist Vaccine Narrative

And he sees this as some medical imperialism for the last 500 years. If you were a nation that wanted to get rich (this is the Marxist aspect), plunder (new) money occurs through stealing and taking and enslaving other people. I don’t think that’s actually the essence of, Adam Smithian virtuous circle where people get better by trading things with each other. the roofer doesn’t have shoes-- he gets it from the shoemaker who doesn’t have milk-- gets it from the farmer-- instead of when the farmer doesn’t have a roof and he gets them from the thatcher. So that’s the way we help each other and we get out of our circle. That’s the economy 2.0. The original one is rape, pillage, and plunder. [snorts]

And Rogers still has that mindset here. And so he’s saying that, so what the ruling class decided was to extract wealth from the middle class. If you can get the entire population to inject their kids 72 times during childhood, you can enslave them for life to chronic illness-- lifetime care costs, etc. We need to set aside a trillion dollars to compensate autism families.

So this is the interesting part here. And he goes on to say this is the foundation of our country. We need to have a conversation about transitional justice. Transitional justice is akin to the Nelson Mandela truth and reconciliation things-- where you take over the old regime and then you have to put them up-- they bow to you, you ask for forgiveness, and if it’s appropriate and sincere enough, then you forgive them.

This is a little bit like what we see when revolutions occur in Cambodia, Ethiopia, other places-- you have to come true and apologize. And it’s a Maoist struggle session aspect to it.

Denialism and Data

Autism epidemic denialism is a severe mental illness. It afflicts people of low moral character such as yours truly here-- who, when presented with evidence of crimes against humanity, the pharmaceutical industry systemically poisoning people for profit, retreat into a Pollyanna fantasy world. By denying and refusing to confront injustice, they become a constitutive part of the immoral system they claim doesn’t exist.

Calling disagreement denialism is not science. It is both fascist and Fauci-ist rhetoric. Autism diagnoses rose sharply after 2000. We’ve seen above. At the same time, the intellectual disability fell almost in mirror image. This pattern suggests diagnostic substitution, not a sudden genetic or toxic catastrophe. Evidence matters more than slogans.

I wrote that on Substack. He’s blocked me on X, so I don’t know if he’s read either of those things. But this is not the way things should be. Toby is a very bright man. He’s a passionate man. He’s a son of pastors. And he has a zeal. I actually read another French reference-- but Tartuffe, which is a play by Molière. There’s a very high-- self-regards himself very highly. Tartuffe-- he takes over the household and is a man of the cloth, and his pronouncements have to be followed. But he’s got his own issues. Hilarity ensues there as well.

And I recommend the play. And Richard Wilbur wrote a great one in English for you to have. But anyway, his concept is a little bit like the rubella argument-- that only rubella-- mind you that one’s true-- that it’s a single vaccine causes single rubella syndrome and the single rubella syndrome is only caused by the vaccine. That’s an “identity function”.

Monocausal Vaccine Thesis

But he has basically a monocausal autism thesis-- which is on the one side that all autism comes only from vaccines and toxicants-- doesn’t have a genetic component per se, or if there is it’s very minor and it really needs the trigger of these-- and that all vaccines cause autism.

I don’t argue the vaccines are all entirely harmless. Everything has to be done risk-benefit as I mentioned above. I don’t get the yellow fever vaccine, but I might should I be exposed to that. You could argue whether you want a dengue vaccine if you’re going to a dengue-infested place. I don’t argue that autism is purely genetic. I don’t argue that environmental contributors should not be investigated.

I argue that collapsing a complex, historically fluid diagnosis-- can become vast-- into a single toxic-- excuse me-- toxin-driven morality tale [is] intellectually reckless. It involves premature closure, misdirected remedies, and the empowerment of the most absolutist voices. And what’s interesting there is the trillion-dollar part.

And his remedy is a dismantling of society (as he literally said) along with the $2 trillion he asked for in the Brownstone lecture series. A trillion dollars for people who’ve been injured and a trillion dollars for remedy. But Everett Dirksen back in simpler times said a billion here, a billion there, and soon enough we’re talking about real money. Now we obviously have to jack that up by a thousand-- and so a trillion here, trillion there-- soon enough you’re talking about real money. We’ve had this revenge tour aspect of various of our anger issues.

Anger and Overcorrection

So we got angry at the opioid epidemic and we went after OxyContin-- that was an exaggeration. OxyContin is a narcotic, but frankly it was the best kid in the class. They did exactly what the FDA required and asked for. The only one who came up with this ADF-- anti-abuse-deterrent formulation. They did it not once but twice. They came up with OxyContin I and II. In each of those, [it] wound up reducing the secondary use of OxyContin. And yet we killed (scapegoated) Purdue Pharma.

We went after them because-- as Willie Sutton said-- that’s where the money was. They were the wealthiest of the companies. There were other companies that were making far, far, far more narcotic. They don’t want to go after themselves-- even though they-- the government is the cause by virtue of methadone maintenance -- of a lot of the opioid epidemic.

But we see a lot of these things are just systemic as we go along. There’s more we’ve had more liberty in society. We get more homelessness, more addiction. And but people always want to blame somebody. And so this is a human aspect that’s not really sciency. And we wind up getting angry, and when we have power, we go after something. But sometimes the remedy is worse than the problem. If I found a stink bug in my house, I wouldn’t burn the house down. I don’t kill the whole forest because there are stink bugs. You have to have everything tailored to the problem. I’m done.

Amish and Diagnosis Context

Tom Nelson: One follow-up question: what do you think happened or is happening with the Amish in terms of autism?

Randall S. Bock, MD:

The Amish and the Orthodox Jews are put out as counter-arguments. The Amish are living in an agrarian society that is 18th or 19th century. You don’t really see the autism complaints in Uganda either-- in a lot of places where you don’t have the complicated society we have, you don’t have this mesh where people are not matching up and meeting up with expectations.

So if you go back a hundred years ago where you had these different categories of imbecile, idiot, et al., they had these things based on which menial tasks could be done. We don’t have that many menial tasks. My son’s friend is doing menial tasks-- he’s doing recycling collection. As long as he goes to the same place, picks up the same things, and puts them in the same place, he can do that.

Now, I’m not saying Amish life is simple per se-- I’m sure they have their complex issues -- but there’s a certain amount of repetition. So where that doesn’t involve the multi-dimensional aspect. If you look similarly or conversely at the Orthodox Jewish population in Israel, for instance, they have various sects-- Litvaks and Satmar whatever-- there’s a whole bunch of them. A lot of them do not do the vaccinations, but you find autism still because a lot of times during the workday they have to be doing complicated tasks.

And so if you look worldwide-- but my autism article covers this-- worldwide differential in where places even think or care about autism. Pretty much it’s a first-world problem, if you want to use that old-fashioned terminology. And there’s very little autism literature from all of Central Africa-- a little bit on South Africa, a little bit in Egypt , but the vast swath of black Africa, there’s really no autism devotion or money. Now, are people not autistic there —or these countries just don’t have the time, money to care about it?

We’ve seen ADHD take over. Now you can be autistic and have ADHD. It used to be before the last DSM those were separate; you couldn’t have both; pick a lane. You’re ADHD vs. you’re autistic. And now you can have both because it’s even a bigger spectrum.

So if the Amish were put into societal roles where they have to do sales, they have to be under high pressure, they have to learn various SaaS platforms, juggle a lot of stuff, would you notice more things happening? I don’t know-- it’s possible, but it’s not completely certain. Again, the Orthodox Jews are a little bit more studied in this regard and they have lots of complaints in Israel of similar kinds of emotional issues, and they’re more closely scrutinized than the Amish per se from a little bit more segregated.

Climate Analogy and Precision

Tom Nelson: So to me it seems like there’s some parallels between this autism debate and the climate debate. On the climate side it’s either the sun or it’s carbon dioxide. But then it’s complicated-- there are a lot of causes. And maybe the autism thing is the same where there’s tons of variables and it’s not just one thing. Do you see that yourself?

Randall S. Bock, MD:

Well, again, for me it’s always first principles. that there needs to be a reclassification of what this autism thing is. The one that my genuine purist autistic kid is-- another one I know as well-- the kid was doing the washing machine videos and very rote repetition things. If we are looking at that, we could start to look at causality. But we have had this thing where Elon Musk is autistic, Dan Aykroyd is autistic, Anthony Hopkins is autistic-- these are very accomplished people and they are able to use a lot of this kind internal aspect, feelings and sensibilities to great success.

Elon Musk lives a very monastic life-- I know he’s got kids, but he’s able to camp out in his office. He’s sleeping on a sleeping bag in the corner of his office because he’s working on something mentally. Now that’s something you could say oh that is a thing, but why do we care about labeling these things in a certain way that goes beyond the efficacy of the need to do so both for him and for us.

Tom Nelson: I was just trying to compare the climate debate and the autism debate and separately also I’d like to find out are a lot of people like you looking at tons of different causes and trying to unravel them or are people mostly on one side or the other side and that’s it.

Randall S. Bock, MD:. Well, I look at Substack and X. There’s some people who are.(close). I don’t think anybody’s quite on my team which is agnostic. I’m trying to put all these things out. There could easily be some problems with certain vaccines. Okay. there probably [are] some problems with toxicants. I interviewed Jill Escher who was one very severe autistic kid, another one who’s moderately severe and she thinks it has to do with something during pregnancy-- I forget what the exposure was-- oh, anesthesia during pregnancy. And so all of these things could be looked at, but they have to be really looked at for the severe cases until we get kind of-- we paint exactly what it is we’re focusing on.

There’s a war in Iran and they literally have to paint the target now. They laser-- they do a lot of research. They don’t want to hit the girls’ school; they want to hit the military base. Sometimes they move the girls’ school next to the military base. Sometimes they move the lines. They could get false. But you don’t go back not that many wars ago-- you go back to the Korean War or World War II or Vietnam War-- they would napalm the whole place. They would carpet bomb Dresden. Now the idea is you want to get the Nazis-- you want to get this and that. And we’re sort of trying to do that now. As you get better at something, you wind up working with more precision, and you have to figure out the cause and effect of those things.

I don’t think we quite have the forensic aspect and the classification aspect done in practice. Or else we would have still that same original autism diagnosis. Once it came out, they should have kept it. They want to call some other things like he’s quirky, whatever-- he’s not no intellectual disability. But just trying to come up with a call for autism when the thing has totally moved outside the target zone is a fool’s errand.

RFK Memory and Institutions

Tom Nelson: So, is there any data that backs up this thing that RFK Jr. keeps saying? He says he’s 72 now that he doesn’t remember any severely autistic people around hardly when he was a kid, but now there’s lots of them. Is there any backing for that or not?

Randall S. Bock, MD:

Well, again-- RFK, Jr.’s a little bit older than I am, but we could go back to the institutionalization slide. People were in institutions and there was an overlap and again core autism was a majority called mental retardation and one way or another those kids were deemed not going to be winding up working. So the institutions were created to silo people and give them a better chance at having a way of doing things. It’s not like they did nothing-- they were institutes for mental and they had classes, they made things, they filled envelope-- but they were outside of our view.

So that is a difficult thing. He’s in a certain milieu: he had a very wealthy upbringing and jet-setting around-- you wind up picking your cohort based on your classmates, the kids who were going to get into I don’t know if you went to Choate or Andover whatever and then you went to Harvard whatever-- you’re not going to see that under grouping of kids. So it’s a little bit of case selection and selection bias.

Tom Nelson:

Okay, we’re coming up to the end of our hour here. Anything else you want to say before we go ahead and wrap it up?

Case by Case Conclusion

Randall S. Bock, MD:

No, it’s interesting that you bring up the climate thing and again that great minds think alike. So I had brought that up and it’s a very telling thing when there’s a huge calamity coming down-- the thing you see this data like this and you’re extrapolating the hockey stick. Those things should be treated with caution. We need to have sense and sensibility (to quote Jane Austen) about what we do.

If you’re angry at the vaccine manufacturers and Dr. Fauci and so forth for overdoing COVID, please prosecute the *bleep* out of them. That’s fine. But that does not impute or conflate with other issues. I have a history of gouty arthritis. I haven’t had any for decades because I take this simple pill allopurinol every day. It costs me pennies-- it cost them probably pennies-- but it came out of a whole pharmaceutical medical effort over time. And we have so many things we’re talking about chronic illnesses whatnot-- we have so many things that have been treated so well we don’t even think about them. People get cold sores, they get shingles, but there’s medication for that.

And it’s like the benefits we have-- the fact that we have so many more chronic illness issues has part to do with the fact that we live so much longer. If you look at society getting back to Central Africa or Laos or some place where the median life expectancy might be decades earlier-- they don’t have a cancer problem in Africa, most of Central Africa. They don’t have a cancer problem. Well, that’s awesome-- wow, they got rid of cancer. No, it’s not that they got rid of cancer. They don’t live long enough in the aggregate to be worried about cancer.

So a lot of our problems are problems of success and we have to be humble about that and realistic that we are living in the good times. And that the fact that we worry that when we’re 75 we’re not getting around, we didn’t get our new knee fast enough-- that’s a blessing. And you can go back to any society any time and not have any of those things. Subsistence hasn’t been that great. And I don’t like metaphorically or physically throwing out the baby with the bathwater. These things have to be considered case by case by case. It’s easy to find out what’s wrong; it’s hard to fix those things. And you have to do it assiduously and you can’t do it with misplaced passion.

Tom Nelson: Okay then, for people who really want to dig into this stuff. You sent me four different links*. I’ll put those in the show description because you did a great job of writing this stuff up and then you included so many other links where people can just totally dig in, look at the data for themselves and figure out what their own opinion should be on this.

If they come with an answer, they can call me and tell me what it is.

Tom Nelson:

All right, Randall Bock, thank you for doing this and I hope to talk to you again soon. Thank you so much.

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