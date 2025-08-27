preface: I was honored to have the chance to interview Dr. Robert W Malone, in the immediate aftermath of Sen. Blumenthal’s attacking Dr. Malone. This article (BELOW) emphasizes (the flimsiness of) Blumenthal’s case; in the interview, we cover this and other issues as well. Please watch.

Introduction: Stolen Valor in Politics

Once again, Senator Richard Blumenthal sits in Washington, safe and secure. In 2008, he told veterans, “We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam,” The truth is different:

In 1970, with his last deferment in jeopardy, he landed a coveted spot in the Marine Reserve, which virtually guaranteed that he would not be sent to Vietnam. He joined a unit in Washington that conducted drills and other exercises and focused on local projects, like fixing a campground and organizing a Toys for Tots drive.

Yet, in 2003, Blumenthal told Iraq- / Afghanistan-vets , “When we returned, we saw nothing like this”. These lies represent stolen valor. Early on, Blumenthal must have taken George Burns’ snarky “The key to success is sincerity. If you can fake that you've got it made” to heart – at least enough to convince voters and this aide, who in 2004 insisted:

“A lot of politicians like to tell you the war stories. He’s not that way. He doesn’t sit around and rehash his old accomplishments. He almost doesn’t care what he did yesterday.”

Blumenthal's Attack on Malone – A Modern Drive-By

Now, from that same, safe DC perch, again he steals valor: this time that validly earned by Dr. Robert W. Malone – in a DC swamp -version of a “drive-by shooting”, effectively the “wrap-up smear”: Pelosi’s ‘patented’ propagation-by-press of mischaracterization; misrepresentation; misinformation – to effect defamation, and ultimately character-assassination for political goal(s).

In August 2025, Blumenthal weaponized this tragedy:

“A disturbed gunman opened fire at the CDC. A Georgia man who had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal opened fire late Friday, killing a police officer. No one at CDC was injured.”

with this press release:

“Random”, “senseless”, “deranged” describe the perpetrator’s actions, but also possibly Sen. Blumenthal’s -- as he suddenly seized upon the event:

casting it as Dr. Robert W Malone’s lighting the fuse (a neat Svengalian feat, if accomplished telepathically: between Malone’s blogging; researching; advising; -- and tilling Virginia soil). Blumenthal anachronistically and (oxy)moronically pointed to a meme -- a joke (unrelatedly) Malone had posted hours earlier -- as if satire triggered the triggerman.

Malone recounts, “(Blumenthal) basically accused me of thought- ‘pre-crime’ (because I had posted that particular meme at ten-thirty in the morning when the shooting occurred at five PM).”

Blumenthal (at best) is picking up the worst aspects of the “heckler’s veto”; willfully and disingenuously twisting free speech and satire: both because so often he is the brunt of it– and perhaps intends to ‘jujitsu’ his pain onto others.

Blumenthal (at worst) is committing a federal crime. Blumenthal’s Harvard magna cum laude translates merely as real-world dunce cap if he is either unable (or unwilling) to distinguish satire from threat. “Apparently, based on Senator Blumenthal’s attacks on me, I would say he’s also an opponent of the First Amendment,” Malone said. “Because this is just free speech and moreover, it’s humor -- the last bastion in a tyranny of freedom of speech for free people.”

Blumenthal's attack isn't isolated-- it's part of a pattern of silencing skeptics who question vaccine research and public health orthodoxy. By targeting Malone, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) chairman (appointed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), Blumenthal’s actual goal may be defending (the status quo that benefits) pharmaceutical giants and (kickbacked) bureaucratic insiders. Malone, an advocate for rigorous, transparent science, represents a threat to this system. Malone’s ACIP critiques of selective data practices in vaccine recommendations expose systemic biases -- deflections with which Blumenthal’s attack aligns, potentially shielding entrenched interests wary of investigators’ prying into vaccine safety-studies’ integrity.

Earned Valor: Malone's ACIP Role and Systemic Critiques

Dr. Malone volunteers for ACIP. “The only compensation I get is for the six days I’m actually in Atlanta. And that is an honorarium of two hundred and fifty dollars a day -- obviously (not) getting rich with government service at that rate.”

To Malone, the episode revealed deeper problems. He described how the CDC presented data on RSV antibodies for newborns. At first glance, there seemed to be no significant adverse events. But outside researchers extended the timeframe and found deaths that had been excluded. “The appearance is that the data analysis was manipulated to hide this statistically significant signal from the ACIP in order to get us to endorse the universal administration of this product.”

I offered a NASCAR analogy. Sponsors have their drivers, just as companies have their products, all rolling onto the track with shiny polish and logos. From the stands, they all look alike, ready to race. But in reality, somebody has to check under the hood, to make sure the engines conform and the rules are followed. Dr. Malone agreed, “The metaphor of going into the hood would be getting access to the underlying data and doing an independent verification that the analysis was right and proper.”

Malone argued the problem is systemic. Researchers too often get the answers they want by deciding in advance which endpoints to measure, rather than asking what the evidence as a whole might reveal. It is the old “streetlight effect”: searching only where the light shines, not where the truth may lie.

“Epidemiology is fundamentally socialist because it is based on the utilitarian logic that the ends justify the means and the one should seek the greatest good for the greatest number,” Malone said. “That’s very nice in theory, but the problem is that they’re optimizing the greatest good based on a limited number of parameters that they can analyze.” By narrowing their gaze, he added, “they’re disregarding other endpoints. And then if a phenomenon—let’s say a vaccine harm, just for sake of argument—doesn’t meet statistical significance, then from the CDC standpoint, it doesn’t exist.”

That thinking, he added, has gutted medical ethics. “There’s a growing belief that patients really don’t have the right to informed consent and that the state should impose medical care and treatment on them. So the fundamental, underpinning (i.e. prior) logic in historic bioethics of the sovereignty and integrity of the individual is now apparently considered passé.”

Contrasting Records – Who Can Be Trusted?

Malone’s words cut deeper when contrasted with Blumenthal’s record. A senator who once misrepresented his own service now demands the removal of a physician who refuses to be bought. Malone does not draw a paycheck from industry or bureaucracy; he shows up with evidence and questions. That makes him dangerous to those who prefer deference.

“This is just another day at the office,” Malone said of the attack. But the stakes are not small. Billions of dollars hinge on advisory committees. Policies ripple out worldwide. By turning memes into menace, Blumenthal seeks not only to punish Malone but to frighten others into silence.

Malone has long warned about groupthink -- the “schooling behavior” of fish. Doctors are trained to obey authority, not to question it. “Your attending physician is treated as the embodiment of truth in medicine. Your job as a trainee is to assimilate that truth and regurgitate it.”

Against that tide, Malone has stood in the wilderness, disparaged but often proven correct. He speaks with what Blumenthal lacks: earned valor. And the question remains -- if Blumenthal could not tell the truth about himself, why should anyone trust his attacks on others?*

*including this one, merely a week before his attacking Robert Malone:

Dr. Malone has mountains of momentous, mnemonic, mordant, mimetic memes’ memorializing malfeasance-- having, in the interim, posted this as a result of the attack on Pirro

So maybe Blumenthal was doing a tit-for-tat attack for this tit-for-tat attack, at that.