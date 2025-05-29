The likely Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals isn’t just a small-market triumph. It’s also a curious referendum on the legacy of Paul George—a supremely talented player whose departures have ignited success everywhere he’s been. A top-20 talent of the past decade, George is graceful, long, and dangerous when healthy. The trouble is: he often isn’t. And teams that bet on his stardom have found more gold in his shadow than by his side.

Start with Indiana. George’s early years there were thrilling—deep playoff runs, tight series against LeBron’s Heat. But after injuries and a broken leg, the Pacers moved on, trading him to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Both became All-Stars. Sabonis was later flipped for Tyrese Haliburton, now the face of the franchise and a magnetic floor general, guiding Indiana to back-to-back conference finals—and possibly their first Finals appearance in over two decades. George’s exit gave the Pacers the spark they needed to rebuild smartly.

Then came the Thunder. In 2019, they dealt George to the Clippers in a megadeal to satisfy Kawhi Leonard, who wouldn’t join L.A. unless George came with him. What did Oklahoma City get? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—this year’s MVP—and a mountain of first-round picks. That trove has become the bedrock of a young, deep, and hungry Thunder team that may become the league’s next dynasty. They owe their future to the trade—one of the most lopsided in NBA history, but not because George is bad. Simply put, the pieces he commanded turned out to be better.

Meanwhile, the Clippers got a good player—but never the return on investment they imagined. George performed well, especially this year when Kawhi Leonard was out. But the superteam dream never materialized. Injuries staggered both stars. And despite flashes of greatness, the Clippers never made the Finals, always falling short of expectations. This year, without Kawhi and before acquiring George’s replacement, they held their own. But the window has closed.

George wasn’t with the Clippers this year. He’d been offloaded to Philadelphia for cap reasons. There, too, his absence told the story. Injured again, he barely suited up. Yet the Sixers overachieved and—almost absurdly—landed the No. 3 pick in the draft due to lottery luck. Another team, another benefit extracted from his brief, limited presence.

George, to be clear, isn’t some overhyped bust. He’s a real star. A smooth shooter, a capable defender, and a weapon when available. But teams that mortgage their futures for marquee names—George, Durant, Harden, Irving, even going back to Pierce and Garnett—often flame out. Brooklyn tried it twice. The Clippers tried it. Only rarely does the instant-superteam model pay off.

Meanwhile, Indiana and Oklahoma City—small markets with smart front offices—built slower, steadier, and deeper. It’s a tortoise-and-hare tale. They didn’t chase the biggest name. They built cores. And now they’re both a game away from the Finals.

Paul George may never get there himself. But he’ll be watching two teams that only found their way after they let him go. His story isn’t one of failure—but of the strange, recurring success that follows when he leaves.