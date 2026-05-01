The A Train Encounter

It was the ‘A’ Train, on a weekend afternoon (1972, decades after Duke Ellington’s glorifying it) and I was a junior at the Horace Mann School riding downtown alone. This is something I routinely did from Riverdale (“the nice part of the Bronx”), hopping the bus at 254th St., and switching to the train at 207th St., Inwood, upper Manhattan.

Onto my otherwise empty subway car, two “youths” about my age got on at 125th Street (Harlem). One sat down on either side of me. I knew immediately what was happening.

This was probably their regular routine, a weekend afternoon gig worked over and over on what amounted to the perfect crime: an empty express car on the longest gap in the system, 125th Street all the way down to 59th Street at Columbus Circle, 3.35 miles with seven local stations skipped entirely. No witnesses, just a conductor several cars away and obviously no cameras, in an era in which “filming” meant literally having film.

As any train slows into this (underground) 125th St. station, the lit interiors zip by. An empty car with a single rider is ideal, and if the right door doesn’t line up it was easy enough (in those days) to saunter through the cars, later on. Mine was found immediately. Ordinarily, someone older, a woman with a handbag, someone who looks wealthy and unlikely to fight back an easier mark might be preferable; however, if “burglars can’t be choosers” – apparently, this thin crop of an impecunious teenager would suffice.

Right off the bat, I signaled and verbalized my acquiescence: whatever I had on hand would soon be theirs, no problem; yet my alternate plan was brewing: obfuscate, elongate, engage, feed their vanity— then escape. They were brazen enough to do this in the middle of the day – (perhaps an irrelevancy in a perpetually-lit, subterranean, sleepless system).

Subway Psychotherapy

The smarter one was on my right; he was the one leaning in, talking, running the operation. The other one, the “muscle”, stared off at the ads with patient detachment. To the “boss”, I directed my newfound (and feigned) curiosity: why me, why now. I asked questions, engaged his ego; self-justifications-- and then made the philosophical case: I was going to become a doctor. This signal event could determine my future level of optimism and energy; conversely bring on cynicism about those who claimed to be in need

He started to defend himself, which meant he started to talk, and once he was talking he was mine to work with. The standard, solipsistic self-justifications of socialist stripe came out: the system, the odds stacked against him. I kept my eyes locked on his, subway psychotherapy: validating just enough to keep him going, because I could feel ‘The Muscle’ guy’s shifting now and then, not enough to act -- but enough to remind me the clock was running.

I told the Boss, “you are smart enough (to run an operation like this one); pursue a career in management; start at a convenience store; see what happens. Meanwhile, the “ghosted” station platforms -- 116th, 110th, 103rd, with their brief pulses of light’s inverting the windows’ monotone monochrome black-- time-spaced the conversation. 96th, 86th, 81st, each was a greater mercy that I could only acknowledge peripherally; but when 72nd eventually slid by, with only 59th next. I was already coiling without showing it, eyes still on his, still nodding-- yet, when the doors cracked, I was on the move, through the widening gap, then abruptly left: up the stairs three at a time, three flights – bursting out onto Central Park West, continuing to sprint, due north along the park wall; not looking back for five blocks. When I finally did, there was no Boss, no Muscle; nobody but the normal everybody: those in quiet promenade, no spring in their step, only a step into Spring, by the park.

Lessons from the Floor

Looking back, what I did required a certain nerve; not of confrontation but of staying loose; projecting a calm that allowed the subterfuge, pretending negotiation while quietly calculating an exit. Maybe the Boss knew that, but accepted a genuine audience: his self-justifications heard; his intelligence acknowledged. He got “personal interview therapy” and I got to keep my wallet.

It wasn’t the only time the same instinct saved me. In the 1980s I had converted a Boston factory space-- with help: building partition walls, sheet-rocking; incorporating “found” -materials; turning it into premises so fashionable (The J. Geils Band’s) Peter Wolf tried to rent a portion. The timing didn’t work, because I had previously made the mistake of renting that spot to an enthusiastic photographer able at the time to hide his alcoholic dissolution. Months behind on rent and deteriorating badly, he would not leave. Someone advised me simply to raise the rent, whereupon supposedly he would “wake up, smell the coffee”. Dream on. Instead, push came to shove, literally, when one afternoon he burst through my double doors from the common hallway.

As with the subway car, there was nobody else around. Throwing punches, he came at me well-lubricated but not well-aimed. I feinted high, dropped for the legs, took him down, got him in a half-nelson. I had him on the floor, face up, staring at my aquarium’s fishes but not yet sleeping with them. Conversely, he threatened to kill me if /when I released him. At this point, I was a practicing physician, and knew that hurting him badly meant a court case, which would inevitably have the medical credo, “First, Do No Harm” yielding sympathy for this unworthy dual perpetrator and victim. Again my exit strategy involved waiting. Technology had not quite caught up to our needs. Cell phones were not yet a “thing”, and the landline remained unreachable without my first releasing him.

My arm grew tired. His head was clearing. I held on; endured his venomous bile and bad breath; kept him in check— but without the time-to-endpoint certainty of those subway platforms’ countdown. By stroke of luck, the third tenant showed up an hour into this stalled cage fight. With the police summoned, my captive got arrested whereupon I got a rest. Once the photographoholic dropped from sight, I dropped the charges.

Wrestling and Early Instincts

These traits evolved gradually. When I was 12, my older brother (not that nice to begin with) double-whammied me: with both a year of wrestling under his belt, and his under-his-belt testosterone’s kicking in and kicking me. Countless afternoons after school that year included his pinning (puny, prepubertal, pre-wrestling) me to the carpet, with the water-torture “bonus” of his letting his spit drool extend toward my face and laughing when he failed to suck it back in time.

There was no better reason to join the wrestling team than that. I had my chance in ninth grade. Additionally, having skipped an early grade had effectively “shrunk” me relative to my (newer but older) classmates. I had spent years finding mental angles to compensate for physical disadvantage. Wrestling’s Coach Quinn imparted much-needed lessons, including this: that technique defeats mass more often than people expect.

Trump’s Real Training Ground

This is the environment in which Trump operates, and for which his critics consistently fail to account. A friend of mine (Princeton-educated) recently posted a photograph taken in the aftermath of the WH Correspondents Dinner assassination-attempt which showed Trump officials’ exhibiting sang-froid and confidence. My friend inferred their composure as evidence of complicity in a false-flag sympathy-generating “plot.” This is both psychological projection and a ‘tell’: it reveals him as someone unlikely to remain calm under pressure; unlikely to have come under fire.

There are similar conspiracy theories over the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt, which left a supporter dead and Mr Trump a quarter-inch from the same fate. His ability to withstand that, then stand with his supporters, is seared into memory; except for those who cannot process it and reach for some other explanation.

People forget his attending the New York Military Academy. NYMA. I know the place slightly, from one visit under unusual circumstances. Freshman year, wrestling season, real influenza (body aches, the particular exhaustion where keeping your head upright feels like an achievement), and Coach Quinn put me in anyway as a replacement. His math was explicit: getting pinned cost five points, a loss only three. Stay off your shoulder blades, earn the two-point difference. “Bock-y,” he said, “just don’t get pinned.”

Cadets in uniform ringed the mat. A wrestler named Giunta competed in the middleweights, apparently one of the state’s best that year; I didn’t understand the name but it lodged in my memory, so that years later my encountering the word “junta” always brought him back, which struck me as a funny kind of irony. I wrestled in something close to a fugue state, pure stubbornness, arching my back, staying off my shoulder blades, responding to leverage with leverage. I was being beaten. When the buzzer sounded I was still up, not pinned. Coach Quinn and the team avoided losing two points. I don’t remember if that wound up being decisive.

Trump spent five years at the New York Military Academy, sent up the Hudson as a wealthy but unruly Queens kid. First-year cadets ate meals squared-off, forks lifted at right angles; their rooms inspected before breakfast. That Academy teaches pragmatism, strategy, and response. His arriving resistant and leaving exultant (as a captain) is impressive and speaks to character.

What tends to get omitted in the average Trump assessment is not accidental. The focus stays on the gold fixtures, the financial roller coaster, the divorces, the exaggerated accusations culminating in a caricature of boorish bluster and blind luck.

The NYMA years are inconvenient because they suggest structure, discipline, and adaptation under pressure; the very traits that do not fit the preferred narrative. Using those as a focus, Trump's subsequent through-line is not hard to see. Real estate at scale is not passive. It entails iterative negotiations’ occurring under shifting constraints, financing, zoning, counterparties, timing. Casinos add regulatory complexity and risk layering. Politics multiplies that further.

War and energy markets are another order of magnitude, but not categorically dissimilar. The recent sequencing: Venezuela first, then Iran — with the oil calculus in mind, is not random. It reflects an understanding of leverage, tactics, and command: seeing oil supply, sanctions, and antipodal chokepoints as pieces on the same board, not separate games.

The Common Thread

My own examples are smaller, but the pattern is recognizable. I am a physician. I took over a clinic a hospital system had built for close to a million dollars and run into the ground in under a year; seven or eight siloed specialists, each doing a fraction of a job, none coordinating. I stripped it down to two medical assistants, learned X-rays, EKGs, phlebotomy, built billing in-house.

Later, when the building went into foreclosure, I acquired it without a down payment by working through the second-mortgage holder, an avenue other bidders ignored. When my clinic’s lease eventually came up, I was in the dual position of being both the hospital’s landlord and subtenant—so when its lease term ended, consolidated accordingly: watermelon-seed pressure-jettisoning the middle layer and taking possession of the clinic entire, after a settlement payment for the X-ray room equipment. These are not heroic acts; they are exercises in seeing the geometry of a situation and acting.

That is the common thread. You are in motion, information incomplete, time limited, stakes uneven. You buy time when you can, press when you must, and recognize when holding position is no longer possible.

The harder question is what you do once you have someone down. The ‘A’ train, the South Boston floor, the Iran War— the question is the same: you cannot hold forever; your arms tire, your opponent’s head clears— and sooner or later you decide how hard to press, knowing the consequences extend.

That judgment does not come from classrooms. It comes from situations where the geometry is real and the only resource is your mind’s moving faster than your fears’.

Postscript

A note on Horace Mann: it is an expensive private school, and my parents were not wealthy people. My father was a solo attorney; five of us lived in a 1.5 bedroom rent-controlled apartment in Riverdale. My Boston grandfather offered to cover my older brother’s and my tuition but his dying within a year of that offer necessitated my grandmother's retracting the offer, newly widowed and understandably cautious. My parents paid full freight after that, no scholarship (we represented the wrong demographic for the aid available even then to Black and Latino students), and there were years when the bills fell behind and I was pulled from school with a vague invented illness until the account was settled. Trump had the financial wherewithal to attend somewhere softer. His father chose the harder pill. Whatever the reasoning, it appears he made the most of it. That, in the end, is the only thing that matters: not where the difficulty comes from, but what you do with it.