Randall Bock

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Rick Peterson's avatar
Rick Peterson
16h

My first encounter with politics was in 1963. I was accepted to Phillips Andover as a kid from a Lynn three-decker. My father, a high school grad, was bursting with pride when summoned to meet Dean of Students Josh Miner, also the originator of Outward Bound in America. When informed by Josh that the last remaining scholarship was going to (rather than me), the son of a black hooker in the Bronx, it was the only time that I saw him cry. He had a better narrative. Later I learned that this was a blessing in disguise, as Andover had a few ephebophile “masters’ in those days. I had the distinct impression that I was “taking one for the team” of social justice in Josh’s opinion.

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1 reply by Randall Bock
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LLL
1d

The appearance of privilege is not always an accurate reflection of the efforts that inevitably determine success or failure. This is a thoughtful reflection of that.

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