TL;DR:

Three men slaughtered on September 11, 2011 in Al Qaeda execution style: throats slit to the spine; forsaken, “dirty” money and drugs sprinkled on the corpses. With obvious ideological red flags (willfully) ignored by pandering police and press, the story faded into “routine crime.” That silence enabled Tsarnaev’s Second Act, the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Modern coverage repeats this pattern; minimizing brutality; placing false contexts before true consequences. Until we demand moral (and adult-level) clarity over kindergarten comfort, the cycle will continue: warnings unheard. Pray that these now eternally-young men (Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman, and Raphael Teken; RIP) speak to craven, cosseting correspondents.

Recall the 9/11 “911”-call

In the days leading up to September 11, 2011-- the tenth anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks-- the United States was on high alert. Intelligence warned of possible Al Qaeda or affiliated symbolic strikes. New York City searched trucks for car bombs; police nationwide heightened patrols.

Tsarnaev Unbound, Bombed in Boston

Yet on the evening of September 11 itself, three young men-- Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman, and Raphael Teken-- were found murdered in a Waltham, Massachusetts apartment in extraordinary brutality: throats slit with such force the wounds nearly reached the spinal column, evoking ritual execution rather than robbery. Thousands in cash and marijuana lay scattered untouched.

Waltham Police Chief McPherson called it the most grisly scene in department history. Two victims were Jewish; the date and savagery screamed potential terror link. Yet media and investigators quickly framed it as a “drug deal gone bad,“ foreclosing ideological angles because the victims knew one another. No urgency followed friends’ suggestions to question Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev had previously pursued recognition through organized competition. He won the New England Golden Gloves heavyweight title in 2010 and appeared to view boxing as a legitimate path toward status. Amateur boxing rules later prevented non-citizens from advancing to national championships. That barrier closed off a structured avenue through which ambition and aggression might otherwise have been expressed within rules and supervision. A previous version of him might have “known” and had Jewish friends, but not this one– if only anybody had checked.

Journalist Susan Zalkind, who (like me) knew one victim personally, rejected (like me) the convenient narrative. In her 2022 documentary The Murders Before the Marathon, she reconstructed relationships and highlighted missed warnings. Had the triple homicide been pursued as terror, Tsarnaev, already shifting from aspiring boxer to jihadist consumer, might have been removed from the streets. Instead, he roamed free and, two years later, detonated bombs at the Boston Marathon.

This is not just hindsight tragedy; it’s the cost of sanitized framing. Violence is diluted before the blood dries, warnings fade, and larger attacks follow.

If Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s (First-Kill) Trio (Throats Slit) Could Speak?

The instinct to soften ideological violence persists. Consider recent coverage of the Gracie Mansion ISIS-inspired bombers: CNN’s original AWFUL(s)’ blurb (quickly deleted after backlash) described two Pennsylvania teenagers’ crossing into NYC for what “could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather“ before their lives “drastically changed” (via arrest for throwing bombs). The violent act becomes a footnote to a sympathetic personal arc: “Oh, my – those poor thwarted-murderers!”

The New York Times echoed with headlines like “At 13, He Was Selling Sneakers. At 18, He’s Facing Terror Charges.”

Biography precedes crime; empathy precedes clarity. Tablet Magazine editor, Liel Leibovitz, states:

This is not a bug. It’s a feature. We can mock it all we want, writing cutesy headlines like “at 20, he was an aspiring Viennese painter; at 56, he was facing the Allies in a bunker in Berlin.” But the truth is deeper and more troubling. What we’re seeing here is the result of the left’s near-total command of everything we’re allowed to know, say, and think. Jacob Siegel in The Information State continues: “When a perfect machine that includes the Democrat party, mainstream media, intelligence agencies, Big Tech, and corporate America comes together and runs an intel operation on you, this is what reality starts to look like. And it’s not something to be merely laughed at; it’s something to be crushed, which means making very significant changes to how you live your life, whom you trust, and what you value.”

Norm Macdonald captured the absurdity in his joke about terrorists’ detonating a dirty bomb and killing millions-- yet the real fear being “backlash against innocent Muslims”.The meta-joke is that his two listeners don’t fathom the absurdity, the irony, or the devastation: merely agreeing on the Islamophobia-part: “That’s true!”.

This joke would also be lost on the New York Times and CNN, both of whom continue sympathizing with perps over victims, cf. coverage of Luigi Mangione and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Policing Thought vs. ‘Policing’ -Thoughts

I saw a smaller version of this inversion instinct at my squash club, wearing a Newton Police T-shirt– which elicited an oblique insult, indicative of our soft and solipsistic, suburban subculture; wherein, we are embarrassed by patriotism while we downplay terrorism.

The design conveys post-9/11 resilience: the flag torn; the nation unbroken— wars fought overseas so they wouldn’t reach here.

Between games, as I stepped off the court, a seated member superciliously spouted, “Some people might find that shirt offensive!“ I asked why, wherein he wriggled away, insisting he personally didn’t object (of course not!), satisfied with strawman, stealth shaming.

One irony is that his own family had fled communism not so very long ago. I felt like coming back with, “Some people might think you’re passive-aggressively undercutting the country that welcomed your folks”, but didn’t. (PS his dad is all-MAGA).

I am not blind to policing flaws (e.g. failure to pursue the Waltham Trio’s murder-marauders); however, things would be worse with a “defunded” police – who already suffer under public policy directives’ and press propagations. Even today, we see officers exhibiting extraordinary courage. Here’s my next T-shirt:

Postscript:

it’s already here, New York Times just dropped this one on the guy who would’ve killed 100 children: not pointing out his “family members” were Hezbollah terrorists.

Moreover, read here for the non-equivalent equivalence, when (the rare) Jewish-initiated terror struck Israel: “After his friend died in his hands, many said Goldstein was deeply traumatized by this event. He later shot Muslim worshipers in Hebron killing 25 Muslim worshipers and injuring over 100. Goldstein was very rightfully condemned by every single Jewish organization, rabbi, and the Israeli government. At no point did ANYONE say that “Goldstein had close family friends who died in his hands after being murdered by Palestinians”. Why? Because there is never an excuse for terrorism. Seeing so many media outlets whitewash the heinous attack on Temple Israel in Michigan is appalling and a direct continuation of what they have done to legitimize the horrors of October 7th carried out against the Jewish state of Israel.”

PPS, Note From a Reader

Apparently, Susan Zalkind at the time of her writing was unaware of a prior book on the Tsarnaevs. Ilya Feoktistov’s Terror in the Cradle of Liberty (2019) documents the rise of Islamist networks within New England.

In April of 2002, a mosque in Cambridge, MA run by the Islamic Society of Boston (ISB) posted an appeal on its website: “Chechen refugee family needs temporary place to live until they complete their permanent refugee status in the US. Husband has good business knowledge, auto-mechanic experience and construction.” Contrary to the Islamic Society of Boston’s claims, the Tsarnaevs were already involved with the ISB in April of 2002 – the month that they arrived in the United States. The family, which was not religious when it arrived in America, began regularly praying at the ISB mosque and turned increasingly fundamentalist. This fits an alarming pattern: Since 9/11, fourteen leaders and members of the ISB have either been imprisoned, killed by law enforcement, or declared fugitives for their involvement in Islamic terrorism.

No doubt this mimics the story of those “innocent” Pennsylvania teenagers, similarly offspring of Muslim Northwest Asia immigrants. Can we trust the New York Times and CNN to uncover this? The lesson of Waltham (and of every softened headline since) is simple: When society refuses uncomfortable warnings because they challenge preferred narratives, the danger doesn’t vanish. It waits, then announces itself louder.

We can’t treat Taliban-wannabes as Teletubbies, minimizing, sanitizing, ignoring the evil, the danger, the threat.