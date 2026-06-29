Randall Bock

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Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
2d

Physicians holding opposing beliefs and theories is a normal part of scientific discourse - I am baffled by some of the decisions by medical boards these past 15 years especially.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3d

This reminds of the 2 years I worked for Montefiore Hospital about 35 years ago. They had a Methadone clinic nearby and I couldn’t understand why they didn’t treat drug use as the addiction that it is.

At that time I was over 20 years clean and sober and it just took determination and a wonderful group of people to show me the way.

Keeping people on these drugs for life ruins their prospects for a good life in so many ways!

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