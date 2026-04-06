TWO GRAVITIES, TWO OUTCOMES

This image captures two competing systems of gravity: on one side, the NBA operates like a comet, where temporary decline is intentional and even necessary, a controlled dive toward the sun that builds energy for a later ascent; on the other, the welfare and homeless industrial complex behaves more like a black hole, where support accumulates but escape becomes harder, pulling people, resources, and institutions into a stable but stagnant orbit. The difference is not compassion versus indifference, but incentive design: one system rewards being bad now so you can get better later, while the other too often rewards staying bad, turning what should be a bridge into a destination.

PRIORITIZE “LATER” — OR PAY FOR “NOW”

There is a simple piece of advice that the comedian Jimmy Carr gives that is more serious than it sounds. “Prioritize ‘LATER”. Invest now; something better happens, down the line. Religion asks you to sacrifice now for a future reward. Raising children requires years of effort before any ‘payoff”(if any) is visible. Financial investing is the same story. You defer gratification, accept constraint, and hope to emerge stronger.

THE COMET

NBA front offices understand this principle better than most policymakers: every spring, a portion of the league stops playing for the present (literally – having missed the playoffs; and figuratively, in its jockeying for the future). Even the players feel the friction. Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and wants to play, but has been benched. The Bucks are losing buckets, Bucks, and bucks, now -- to make more of each, later.

The system rewards that (combination of malfeasance and) patience, via a welfare-like spoils system: best assets going to the worst teams. Certain teams offload current assets with one eye (or both) on the draft lottery. This (sad and erstwhile boring) behavior encapsulates “deferred ambition”.

The best way to describe it is comet-orbital. A team drops its trajectory on purpose, makes a tight pass near the sun, and uses that proximity to gain speed for a later breakout. LeBron James reshaped Cleveland. At various junctures, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and now Victor Wembanyama have resuscitated moribund San Antonio Spurs teams.

Certainly there are occasional top-draft-pick misses (Michael Olowokandi, Anthony Bennett); however, you don’t often get top-flight talent like Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kyrie Irving without initial misfortune and failed seasons that lead to even the possibility of getting the “lottery luck” of narrow, high-draft apertures. A team descends, but it does so with a plan to rise. Occasionally, team “pre-fails” by offloading a top asset, banking on the future failure of the aging star traded, Thus, the Boston Celtics got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, after the post-Paul Pierce/ Kevin Garnett Brooklyn Nets crash-- and OKC’s Sam Presti has created a perpetual motion lottery-pick machine from everybody else’s erstwhile shortsightedness, beginning with the Clippers’ desperation for Paul George.

THE BLACK HOLE

I saw a very different version of this dynamic when I was doing disability evaluations in a blue-collar near-suburb of Boston. There was nothing abstract about it. Patients would come in sent by the state, and my job was to determine what they could and could not do. The presentations became familiar very quickly. Neck braces, careful movements, slowed gestures, controlled expressions of pain. Everything suggested limitation.

Then I would watch them leave. I had a clear view of the parking lot from a back window, and that window (often) told the truth more reliably than the exam room. The same man who could not turn his neck inside would remove the brace, get into his car, and rotate easily to back out. A patient who insisted he could not bend might drop something and pick it up without hesitation.

I began writing (in the disability-evaluation reports) what I actually saw. I emphasized capability. If a man was missing two fingers but had been stocking shelves, I wrote that he could still stock shelves. If a patient had undergone back surgery and the structure had been corrected, I wrote that he could return to work in some capacity. My instinct was that work was better for him, better for his dignity, and better for the system as a whole.

One patient came back later to thank me. He was sincere, almost relieved, and told me how much he appreciated my approving his disability. I remember the moment clearly because I had done the opposite. I had documented his capabilities, not his limitations. It did not matter. The state’s disability bureaucracy had delivered a result more in tune with its own growth, its own “business model” of creating more “clients”.

Soon after, the Commonwealth’s UMass-operated disability board made its expectations explicit: do not reference what happens outside the exam; do not emphasize what a patient can do; stay within the narrow diagnostic frame. That meant removing precisely the information that might have gently nudged someone back toward work.

WHEN “LATER” NEVER ARRIVES

This pattern was articulated in 1980 by Thomas Sowell in a debate with Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Welfare, Helen O’Banion.

“What the welfare system and other kinds of governmental programs are doing is paying people to fail. In so far as they fail, they receive the money; in so far as they succeed even to a moderate extent, the money is taken away. You are subsidizing people to fail in their own private lives and become more dependent upon the handouts. This is even extended into the school systems where they will give money to schools with low scores; in so far as the school improves its education, the money is taken away. You don’t have to make people behave that way; you simply subsidize it.”

That instinct has since scaled into what is best described as the homeless industrial complex. The term is blunt, but it captures the structure. As funding for homelessness, addiction, and mental health has increased, the problems themselves have expanded in many jurisdictions. This is not because no one is trying. It is because the system is built around sustaining itself rather than resolving the underlying condition.

An entire ecosystem forms around the money. Providers, administrators, nonprofits, consultants, outreach teams, advocacy groups. Each one has a role, and many individuals within those roles are well-intentioned. Yet the system as a whole aligns around continuity. If homelessness declines sharply, funding contracts. If addiction recedes, programs shrink. If disability rolls fall, administrative demand drops. Stability comes from persistence, not resolution.

This is where the analogy shifts from comet to black hole. In the NBA, a team dives, gathers energy, and escapes on a new trajectory. The system explicitly rewards that delayed payoff. In the welfare and homelessness framework, the incentives often pull in the opposite direction. Benefits stack in a way that can approximate a working income, as analyses from groups like the Cato Institute have shown. When you factor in the costs of working, leaving the system can look like an immediate loss.

So people do what rational actors do. They remain. They settle into orbit. The system supports them, but it does not propel them. It does not ask them to prioritize later; it makes staying now the safer choice.

At the same time, diagnostic categories expand. Autism, ADHD, anxiety, addiction, and a growing range of classifications broaden their boundaries. Some of this reflects genuine recognition. Some of it aligns with funding streams and reimbursement structures. Where there is a category, there is a claim. Where there is a claim, there is money. The system grows alongside the problem it is meant to solve.

Looking back, what I saw through that back window in the 1990s feels like an early signal. The incentives were already in place. They have only intensified. The difference between the NBA and the welfare state is not that one has distortion and the other does not. It is that one converts short-term loss into long-term gain, while the other too often converts support into a permanent holding pattern.