Between 1992 and 2005, autism prevalence in California rose sharply. The increase has often been cited as evidence of an epidemic. But an important study by Marissa King and Peter Bearman demonstrated that nearly one-quarter of that rise was attributable to diagnostic change.

In the early 1990s, autism was largely encapsulated within the mental-retardation category. The most severe cases (children with profound cognitive impairment and clear developmental disruption) dominated the classification. Over time, the boundaries shifted. Autism emerged as a distinct and expanding diagnostic space (i.e. to include even the highly functional: e.g. Elon Musk, Dan Aykroyd, Anthony Hopkins).

When diagnostic criteria broaden, prevalence rises even if the underlying population does not change.

In Unraveling Autism’s Surge: Genetics, Environment, and the Expanding Diagnostic Net (which Dr. Malone republished as “essential reading... on the enigma scientists have labeled ‘autism’ .”), I argue that we must disentangle three forces:

true biological risk

environmental contributors

and diagnostic expansion

The third force is often underappreciated. The California data illustrate it vividly. Autism did not simply “appear” at higher rates. The constellation was redrawn.

Clinicians revised threshold; educational systems recognized autism as a distinct service category; families increasingly sought evaluation under a label that carried less stigma than older terminology and often provided clearer access to services (and $1000/month SSDI supplemental payment to the child’s family, including immigrants as long as the child was born here).

None of this (necessarily) implies malice. It reflects institutional dynamics. Categories are not static; they evolve. But when the meaning of a word expands, the count attached to that word will rise.

The animation above traces that shift visually from 1992 to 2005. Autism moves outward from encapsulation within mental retardation into a broader diagnostic territory. The word remained. The boundaries moved. Until we rigorously separate biology from classification, the debate over an “epidemic” will remain clouded.