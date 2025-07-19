Young men today navigate a treacherous landscape. Teenage sex, once publicly condemned but privately accommodated—via church doctrine, shotgun marriages, family discretion (with a conduit to adoption), or moral rehabilitation—now risks branding young men as criminals. Not only do statutory rape laws potentially ensnare men engaging in consensual relationships, but a shifting campus culture—fueled by vague, feminist-informed definitions of “consent”—can retroactively recast ordinary encounters as assault.

Father John Naugle writes: "Church law sets marriageable age at 16 for boys and 14 for girls, which is a reminder that our ancestors were rather serious about starting adulthood."

This historical pragmatism, rooted in biology—men needing to establish stability, women valued for youth and fertility—allowed flexibility that modern laws often erase.

Sweet 16? Cormac McCarthy at 42 (quietly) married one (for him: No Country for Old (Wo)men?). Brad Pitt (at 26) had (“one of his greatest relationships”) cohabiting four years with teen Juliette Lewis. She saw it as a “wonderful, loving high school romance” (sic). Such pairings, once normal(ized), now spark outrage despite leading to (relatively) stable unions.

Elsewhere, teenage girls have faced far worse -- historically essentially everywhere; and today -- principally under Sharia law, where sexual missteps can lead to stoning or “honor killings” by her very own brothers or father. These realities, once distant, now inch closer to the West, visible in parts of England where Euro-liberalism coexists uneasily with the medieval. And trends suggest similar tensions are coming to America -- from Dearborn, MI to Paterson, NJ.

The sexual revolution -- birth control, declining religious authority, and rising permissiveness -- dismantled older social guardrails. But the shift also reduced opportunities for youthful discretion and heightened expectations of maturity on both sides. Families and churches once absorbed youthful errors; now, a legal machine struggles to separate folly from predation. In Herman Wouk’s Marjorie Morningstar, a 1930s sexual dalliance fully to intercourse was scandalous; yet that restraint enabled young people to date widely and gauge compatibility before entanglement. Marjorie, passionate yet discerning, holds herself apart -- not trivially or coldly -- but so she can better judge the character and qualities of her suitors. This emotional pacing allowed clarity.

Contrast this with today. Many women in their early twenties get deeply involved in long-term relationships while still “figuring it out.” Their biological clocks tick. Their beauty -- yes, a currency in the mating marketplace -- wanes. By their teens, women are at a biological premium, as songs and culture attest, even in (1959) Sound of Music’s "Sixteen Going On Seventeen". Yet, premature entanglement risks squandering this leverage and mystique, unlike Jane Eyre, who retains dignity amid romantic turbulence.

I love Marjorie Morningstar for the way Herman Wouk (not “woke-”) captures passion and disappointment– through vivid conversations of active minds. Restraint gives Marjorie agency. She wasn’t trapped. Today’s “libertine’ shares with ‘liberty’ share a root (etymologically) but not a route (epistemologically): same origin, opposite destinies.

Young women with OnlyFans accounts discussed how they withhold sex from men they actually care about -- while bestowing freely upon near-strangers physical sex while traveling – and charging online to porn-surfers. It's a perverse inversion of intimacy and courtship. The implication for young men is corrosive: if you want immediate gratification, act poorly or be anonymous; if you treat her well or seek long-term connection, expect delay or rejection.

Historically, men have been older than their brides. It’s not just tradition -- it’s pragmatic. Men often needed to establish income and stability to support a family. Teen dalliances rarely led to stable unions. But the type of relationship exemplified -- perhaps unexpectedly -- by accomplished 40-year-old Jerry Seinfeld and 17-year-old Shoshanna Lonstein, suggests a more serious precedent. He dated her for four years, took her to prom, and treated the relationship seriously. They didn’t marry, but Seinfeld was no predator.

Had Jerry Seinfeld’s relationship with a 17-year-old happened today, he’d be “canceled.” And yet it resembled a deliberate, old-fashioned courtship more than the impulsive teen hookups we now ignore entirely. “Romeo and Juliet” laws were designed to shield teens close in age from harsh prosecution, but the cultural double standard remains: a 30- or 40-year-old with a 17-year-old is publicly shamed—even if the young woman consents or initiates—while two teenagers doing the exact same thing escape scrutiny. If female autonomy is sacred, why the outrage only in one temporal and gendered direction?

The same lack of precision infects our use of the term “pedophile.” Properly defined, pedophilia refers to attraction to prepubescent children—under age 13. Hebephilia targets early adolescents (11–14). Ephebophilia—attraction to older teens (15–17)—is neither a diagnosable disorder nor historically unusual, though now considered taboo.

Jeffrey Epstein, for all his moral dissolution, was not a pedophile. That doesn’t excuse what he did. But (with blackmail unproven) aside from pimping, how different is he from Leonardo DiCaprio or any number of rappers and rock stars – none of whom are my heroes?

At a time when prostitution is rebranded as “sex work,”; glamorized as empowerment -- we face an incoherent cultural stance. We reserve special outrage for Epstein’s facilitating this very same activity; basically a Harvey Weinstein sans movie deals. Side note: for someone so sexually prolific, Epstein may have had the least efficient male anatomy in recorded history: not a single child. Genghis Khan and Wilt Chamberlain left lineages. Only one step removed in reproductive inefficiency from Epstein is the “Teflon Don” of serial philandering, Bill Clinton – who leaves a legacy of infinitely more children, but still numbering only one. “Body Count” Hall of Famer’s Warren Beatty, Fidel Castro, Clinton, JFK—they all get a pass. Somebody like Jeffrey Epstein facilitated for them. So, whom do we really condemn—and why?

Take the case of Saifullah Khan, a Yale student from Afghanistan who accompanied a female student back to her room after a Halloween party. Both had been drinking. There was no violence, no evidence of force, and surveillance footage showed her initiating physical contact. A jury acquitted him of all charges. But the university expelled him anyway. Years later, she sued again—civil court this time—claiming she hadn't fully consented.

This wasn’t predation. It was ambiguity, alcohol, and post-hoc regret weaponized by a system that reflexively grants women moral authority and paints men as aggressors—regardless of facts. She had the cultural power. He had none.

We must distinguish real predation from mutual fumbling, protect children from coercion, but also shield men (adolescents and adults) -- from moral panic and legal ruin. The most productive unions, historically and emotionally, have never come from criminal courtrooms -- but from mutual growth, timing, and understanding.