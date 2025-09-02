Preface

Institutions (and narratives) may persist long after original purposes fade (everyday- (but often ignored) examples include firefighters and the USPS). Applied to medicine, this same perspective reveals Zika-microcephaly (arguably, the largest worldwide pandemic since the Spanish flu – of course until COVID superseded it) has been falsely sustained, despite overwhelming evidence against its never-repeated, but often asserted connection. My goal is to encourage clear seeing-- unfiltered by guild-interests or fear-- and to prevent such illusions from becoming normalizedgoal to reverse the situation wherein hundreds of millions of young women throughout the tropics live under the persistent but false fear that a single mosquito bite during early pregnancy may unalterably damage the cherished life within. .

Clairvoyance , Channeling One’s Inner Teenager

The other day, I was driving with my wife, blasting 1970s’ music, singing (our very own teen-years’ music)-- like, well, teenagers. I joked that, “I’m still just a teenager: only with taxes, bills, and sore knees. But also luckier-- because (as I teased her), I can have sex whenever my wife wants”: i. e., every teenage boy’s dream, but filtered through married life’s own sedate rhythm.

But in a real way, I’ve never lost that inner teenager-- the part that still (sometimes) sees things plainly, without the filters and pretenses that adulthood piles on. In French there’s a word, clairvoyance, which at root means not the supernatural gift of foresight, but simply the gift of clear seeing. Many lose or ignore that as they settle into professions and “guilds,” learning to conform and protect the systems that sustain them.

Like the child in The Emperor’s New Clothes, I keep pointing out what others prefer to ignore. In medicine, this has earned me admiration from some and resentment from others. But I cannot play along when a guild prioritizes itself at the public’s expense. My work has reflected that same instinct: I don’t simply “debunk” epidemics or orthodoxies, but unravel them-- teasing apart how much is real, how much is labeling, and how much is manufactured. Whether it’s autism, gun violence (sic), ChatGPT, COVID, BARDA/ biodefense, opioids, OxyContin scapegoated, Dr. Fauci’s unethical double dealings-- or Zika, I ask whether the tools and the guilds we trust are serving us-- or only themselves.

To wit, a couple of (non-medical) examples right under our noses: ...

The Fireman Fallacy: Outliving the Original Purpose

Firefighters Without Fires

In 1970, the U.S. lost about 42 lives per million people to fire. Today that figure is closer to 13 per million-- a 70% decline, thanks to smoke detectors, alarm panels, safer buildings, and fewer cigarettes. Yet the number of career firefighters has doubled, and salaries remain steady in real terms. ‘The fire is (mostly) out’, but we find fire service(s) more entrenched than ever. Firefighters sense this and attempt a (Cracker Barrel?) rebrand: sending crews to medical calls, showing up at fender-benders, arriving in trucks that burn fuel while engines idle. The firefighters mill around, trying to blend in-- observers more than participants, occasionally lending a bit of heft. But the real EMTs already have gurneys that fold, equipment that works, and the training and aptitude to handle the crisis. Firefighters, by contrast, are newly-minted EMTs, trained in a sideline course, without the inclination or skill for medicine. Why are we assuming they should be there at all?

A Parallel in Plain Sight: The Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is no different. Most of what passes through its hands today is junk mail, yet the payroll never shrinks. Instead, the Service reinvents itself with census work, package delivery, or other stopgaps-- anything but shrinking in proportion to its irrelevance.

I don’t pretend to be an expert on firemen or the Postal Service. I bring them up because they are obvious examples hiding in plain sight-- institutions that have long outgrown their original need but continue to justify themselves out of habit, tradition, and self-protection. We barely notice; we accept them as the regular course of daily life. And that is the same reflex I see in medicine: a phenomenon is formulated, it becomes a pharmaceutical- or research- cash cow, and no one wants to turn off the spigot.

Applying the Fallacy to Zika

Zika is my case study. Here I do speak as an expert, the sole physician/ researcher few willing to say plainly that the Zika–microcephaly link was never real. Yet the scientific guild works to keep the illusion alive, rebranding it as a diffuse “ Congenital Zika Syndrome (CZS)” the way firefighters rebrand as EMTs or the Postal Service reinvents with census work. Certain MD–PhD colleagues privately admit the Zika fraud, but won’t risk careers to say so in public; nor push for the peer review journals to deign to review the topic. That’s the power of the guild: no one wants to be the nail that gets hammered down.

I have published one Zika commentary in the American Journal of Medicine, but the major journals have shut the door. Meanwhile, nearly a thousand papers on Zika poured out after 2015 (essentially a thousand more more than the ~zero in all the years before combined) and we are supposed to accept this as the new normal. Yet we should go back to what Zika really is: a no-human-danger cousin of dengue, not a global menace.

That is why I keep pressing. Because people don’t see what they don’t see until someone points it out-- and once seen, everyone sees it. I want to be that voice for Zika, the way the child in The Emperor’s New Clothes was for the crowd. I want people to look again, and recognize the illusion for what it is.

How Fifteen Cases Became a “Pandemic”

The Zika panic of 2015–16 has a similar story, only crueler, and more damaging, given the absence of the original safety “raison d’être" of our postal- and fire- services. In August 2015, neuropediatricians in Recife, Pernambuco noted ~15 cases of microcephaly within their catchment area (of a metro population of 2.5 million).

From that tiny anomaly came the declaration of a worldwide epidemic. It’s like noticing a single, sickly tree in your backyard-- then immediately concluding and proclaiming that forests nationwide are doomed: missing the forest for a tree. Figuratively, this pattern was the Zika-Microcephaly phenomenon’s statistical malpractice and ego-driven misinformation.

The science was junk from the beginning-- a cascade of biases’ converting flimsy observations into worldwide panic:

Selection bias: Dr. Carlos Brito retroactively contacted only mothers of microcephalic babies.

Memory bias: he asked them to recall fever, rash, or chills months after pregnancy.

Authority bias: mothers were eager to please this doctor’s expectations.

Reward bias: families stood to gain state welfare support.

Premature disclosure bias: Brito bypassed peer-review, leaking suppositions to media in October 2015, igniting turmoil before evidence was vetted.

Cascade bias: once leaked, other physicians repeated the claim as fact-- a guild echo-chamber where rumor masqueraded as evidence.

Diagnostic void bias: the world had no Zika tests available at the time, but physicians and officials proceeded as if the virus had been confirmed.

Cutoff bias: Brazil defined microcephaly at two standard deviations instead of the WHO’s three-- a fifteenfold inflation built into the statistics.

Registry absence bias: with no baseline registry in northeast Brazil, no one knew whether the originally inciting 15 cases was abnormal or expected, but the presumption of crisis prevailed.

Presumption-of-science bias: the public (and many professionals) assumed that because doctors were speaking with confidence, the methods must be sound. This naïve trust was exploited for self-aggrandizement and funding.

Layering-on bias: once the panic escaped into the open, outside actors piled on. Brazil-- Ground Zero both for the Zika scare and for strict abortion laws-- became the perfect stage for pro-abortion activists, NGOs, and sympathetic politicians. And the press, overwhelmingly on the left just as in the U.S., was not a neutral observer. They drove headlines in lockstep with the activists’ goals-- to leverage fear into pressure for overturning abortion constraints. What should have been sober reporting turned instead into advocacy journalism, amplifying a false epidemic into a global morality play.

And so, ~26 of 30 mothers (of microcephalic babies in Recife, with no Zika testing at all) told Dr Brito, “yes” to fever or rash. That shaky signal became the scaffolding for a global pandemic story-- a confusable, conflatable, confounding contortion turned conundrum.

All the experts keep inventing tortured explanations for why supposedly Zika caused microcephaly that one time, in that one place-- never before, and never since. Dengue, Zika’s viral cousin, spread by the same mosquito, with millions of annual cases in Brazil, has never once caused microcephaly.

When the script was ready to replay in Rajasthan in 2018, health officials were primed (as those gathered for a solar eclipse). This time they had real Zika tests in hand, bracing for microcephaly cases the moment the virus appeared. And then… nothing. Zika showed up, but microcephaly rates stayed flat at baseline -- because microcephaly is a normal, if tragic, part of childbirth, with multiple causes: genetic, congenital, toxins, infections, environmental (... but not Zika or dengue).

Tulipmania With Mosquitoes

The frenzy inflated like a speculative bubble. In the northeast of Brazil, a circle of physicians and researchers-- animated by Virchow’s 19th-century doctrine that medicine should process social change possibly to the point of revolution-- formed a WhatsApp group called “Chik-V: The Mission.” Like Virchow’s belief that politics was “medicine on a large scale”, they contorted medical science into social engineering: literally hunting (and hoping) for a new viral pandemic to afflict and infect impoverished Northeast Brazil, somehow for its own good.

Chik-V: The Mission’s eponymous wish was “Chikungunya”: not catastrophic, but just serious enough, if spotlighted, to be aggrandized into a crisis – with US-, UN-, WHO-, and Euro- money and attention to follow; however surprisingly up popped claims of Zika; also a virus obscure and novel to the area; thus ripe enough for panic. Their dreams, which might have yielded a modest ripple if chikungunya had cooperated, suddenly exploded into a tidal wave.

International funding flooded in-- researchers became mini–rock stars, one parlaying his having “ discovered Zika in the Americas” into a status-jump to Buenos Aires; another was endlessly feted in the press. But the ordinary people they claimed to help suffered: families terrified into avoiding pregnancy, the WHO’s advocating a de facto birth moratorium, pro-abortion groups’ seizing the panic to push statutory changes.

End-results have been counterintuitive (to them, though predictable to me)-- and destructive. In the immediate post-Zika years (2016–2018), Brazil registered about 150,000 to 200,000 “ghost babies”-- children never conceived as birth rates in Pernambuco and Bahia plunged.

And in many places, those rates never rebounded. Over the longer span of the past decade, the losses have only compounded: Brazil as a whole has recorded nearly half a million fewer births than expected, while the Northeast-- the epicenter of the panic-- has suffered disproportionally. Compared to the national trend, the Northeast alone has lost an additional 60,000 births, a sharper and more lasting collapse that cannot be explained away by COVID or global fertility drift. Their intended Virchowian medicine-induced social revolution becomes instead an implosion in demography.

The Human Cost: Beyond Statistics

But as Joseph Stalin once quipped, “A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.” The numbers risk sounding sterile, but the reality is anything but. Behind every statistic lies the same chilling fear, instilled and never withdrawn: that a single mosquito bite, in the earliest weeks of pregnancy, might unalterably damage the cherished life within. That fear has seeped far beyond Brazil. Today, hundreds of millions of young women across the tropics live under a false curse, carrying pregnancies under a shadow that science never justified but institutions never retracted.

Even Brazil itself eventually balked. By 2018 it turned down $100 million from Fauci’s NIAID / NIH for more Zika work. Quietly, officials recognized what had happened: the Zika–microcephaly link was a mirage, a fata morgana.

Like firefighters’ padding budgets long after fires are gone, or postal workers’ clinging to jobs long after the mail has disappeared, the Zika guild turns medicine into social engineering. They got their crisis-- and destroyed the very communities they claimed to want to rescue.

Cui Bono?

Who benefited from the Zika panic? Researchers secured grants; bureaucrats grew budgets; pro-abortion NGOs made hay; WHO experts rode the lecture circuit (and terrified young women). The people did not benefit. Zika researchers-- having lost microcephaly-- now cling to CZS, a fig leaf that justifies more studies and more salaries.

One neuroscientist made the excuse, “Well, Zika is neurotropic.” That claim does not justify keeping the panic alive. Many viruses are neurotropic. Many substances are carcinogenic. If we lived in fear of every one of them, we would never pump gas, eat a hamburger, drink wine, or light a grill. COVID already showed us what happens when people try to live in a bubble. Exaggerated threats destroy life as surely as any pathogen.

The Vaccine Shell Game

An additional danger lies with the WHO and its back-door funding by Big Pharma (and Pharma-friendly Gates Foundation). The organization waits eagerly for a Zika vaccine-- not because it addresses a real threat, but because it provides the chance to declare victory.

Once the vaccine exists, the WHO can announce that microcephaly has disappeared, when in fact it vanished years ago on its own. I pointed out the absurdity (of injecting and infecting women in Baltimore with Zika!) in “The Zika vaccine never was; its experimental trial should never be.”

We know how this story plays out. Pharma supplies the product, the WHO supplies the narrative, and both claim the credit. The guild that created the panic then profits by extinguishing the panic-- like an arsonist who sets the blaze and later collects praise for putting it out.

I wrote Overturning Zika: The Pandemic That Never Was because this history must be recorded before it is erased.

I sent letters to a thousand Zika researchers. Only two replied (albeit dismissively). Journals and newspapers (which, literally, made Zika Microcephaly the single largest medical story of 2016) have ignored me – along with the good news that this is one less thing about which a billion young families throughout the tropics need to worry.. The train kept rolling, just like the emperor’s parade-- absurd on its face but unchallenged because no one wanted to be the nail that gets hammered down.

That is why I keep pressing. The facts remain. Microcephaly vanished. The panic was never retracted. Yet the guild still prepares a Zika vaccine for a disease that never posed the threat it claimed. Just as firefighters became EMTs and the Postal Service became census takers, Zika became CZS-- each guild proving its existence by inventing new work. Someone must stand in the crowd, point at the emperor, and say it. That is what I do. That is why I will not stop. Zika was never a pandemic. It was a panic. And it is long past time to overturn it.