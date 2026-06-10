THE HERESY OF RECOVERY (TO SOBRIETY)

Many thanks to attorney Ronald Coleman for inviting me onto Coleman Nation to discuss a chapter of my professional life that began nearly twenty years ago and continues to shape my thinking about medicine, addiction, regulation, and institutional power.

Coleman introduced the episode with a line that was partly joke and partly diagnosis:

“Dr. Randall Bock developed a program to treat addicts without keeping the medical meter running forever. It was so successful, he had to be stopped.”

Like many good jokes, it contains more truth than exaggeration because the conflict that ultimately engulfed my medical practice began with a disagreement over a question that once seemed straightforward. What is the purpose of addiction treatment?

I had practiced family medicine in Revere, Massachusetts, since 1987. My office sat on (“Main Street) “Broadway” in this working-class city just north of Boston. I treated whatever came through the door: sore throats, hypertension, diabetes, broken bones, obesity, disability evaluations, erectile dysfunction, and the countless ordinary ailments that fill a physician’s day. Around 2006 I learned about the buprenorphine-waiver program that had emerged from the Drug Addiction Treatment Act of 2000.

I quickly found myself at odds with the prevailing assumptions. The profession was ivorced from its own past of seeing addiction NOT as a disease (until the 1990s)-- and divided (in the moment) between rapid detoxification programs that often moved too quickly and maintenance programs that often never ended – and d. As I explained to Coleman, “The great philosopher Goldilocks” provided my model: a middle course. Patients stabilized, tapered gradually over several months, and moved toward independence rather than indefinite pharmaceutical supervision.

The approach worked well enough that I soon was asked to lecture physicians on the model. The more experience I accumulated, however, the less convinced I became that addiction medicine was organized around recovery (to sobriety). My view remained simple. “My idea was to get people to the default position of not being on drugs.” That sounds almost self-evident, yet it increasingly placed me outside the mainstream. The contradiction appeared obvious to me. “We don’t write prescriptions for vodka for people with whiskey problems.” We do not prescribe gambling vacations for compulsive gamblers or other versions of the same destructive behavior. As I told Coleman, “We don’t treat the other addictions with hair of the dog. We expect you to sober up.” Yet opioid addiction increasingly became the exception. Patients remained on replacement narcotics for years. Physicians collected fees. Pharmaceutical companies sold medication. Government programs financed the arrangement. The system functioned smoothly for nearly everyone involved except those whose goal was complete recovery.

The disagreement eventually extended beyond addiction itself. I became increasingly skeptical of the expanding disease model that came to dominate large sections of medicine and public policy. As I explained during the interview, “There already is a word for addiction. It’s called “addiction”.” Andrew Klavan explains this so well in his, “The One Where I Talk About Matthew Perry”. Here’s the transcript.

Mental-health parity began as an appealing concept. Conditions involving the mind would receive the same insurance coverage as conditions involving the body. Yet the practical effect was to create powerful incentives for diagnostic expansion. Addiction, anxiety, autism, and a growing list of other conditions proliferated at the same time that institutions received funding and reimbursement for identifying and managing them. Correlation is not causation, but incentives matter. When the same system defines the condition, determines the treatment, and receives payment for both, skepticism is not only reasonable; it is necessary.

One patient encounter crystallized the issue. A former General Electric employee came seeking detoxification from heroin. He was a physically imposing man who had drifted from legitimate disability into a life that included heroin use, heroin dealing, and a growing estrangement from honest work.. I explained that I could help him stop using heroin. I could supervise withdrawal and prescribe medication– but to keep them away from narcotics, what he needed was to feel comfortable in his own self in his own shoes, and renounce some of the less savory feelings and dealings he had been performing all the while collecting a check for a disability clearly contradicted by his activities.

He called me back into the examination room. He was fighting tears. “Doc, you were right.” I asked him what he meant. “I’m lazy,” he replied. His conclusion was harsher than mine. I told him that recognizing the problem was evidence that he could change it because people rarely solve problems they refuse to acknowledge. Recovery requires medication for some patients, but it also requires agency. No prescription can substitute for that.

Ironically, that same patient (after that single visit, no detox initiated – and four months later) became the source of allegations that helped trigger the destruction of my practice. Regulatory scrutiny intensified. The board became increasingly interested in my views about addiction itself. At one point I provided material from a manuscript that would later become my book Withdraw to Freedom (soon to be published).

My argument that addiction was not a disease in the same sense as diabetes or glioblastoma became a focal point of the dispute. The disagreement ceased to be about medical judgment and increasingly resembled a disagreement about doctrine. A physician who challenged the maintenance model, questioned the disease model, and encouraged patients to pursue independence rather than lifelong treatment had become an inconvenient presence.

In January 2014 the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine suspended my license. Years of hearings, appeals, and litigation followed. I eventually regained my license, first partially and later fully, but the practice I had spent decades building did not return so easily. Careers are easier to dismantle than to rebuild. During that period Ronald Coleman became involved in a legal challenge arising from the broader question of whether medical boards composed of active market participants should enjoy extraordinary protection when regulating potential competitors. The case ultimately reached the Supreme Court’s doorstep, although certiorari was denied. The legal battle ended without the resolution we sought, but it exposed issues extending far beyond my own circumstances.

Near the end of our conversation, Coleman made an observation that captured the essence of the story. “You’re a really thoughtful guy. That’s precisely why you got into trouble.”

Medicine only advances through skepticism, argument, and the willingness to challenge prevailing assumptions. Institutions function best when they tolerate disagreement rather than suppress it. Every profession must decide whether it exists to pursue truth or to enforce consensus..