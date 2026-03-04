Non-healthcare monopolies disappear; their industries morph. Hospitals, not so much.

Hospitals occupy a peculiar place in the American economy. Entire industries rise, consolidate, and then dissolve as technology changes. Telecommunications, newspapers, automobiles, and computing have all passed through this cycle. Yet hospitals remain the gravitational center of healthcare delivery. In this conversation with Duke law professor Barak Richman, we explore why hospital systems have proven so durable, how consolidation reshaped medicine, and whether new technologies might finally begin to move care away from the hospital’s orbit

Americans instinctively distrust monopoly (unless it is the board game). Yet monopolies are often the economic prize of innovation. Venture capitalist Peter Thiel makes this argument directly in Zero to One, revealing that “competition is for losers.” Truly successful companies do not merely compete within existing markets; they create something new and become what he calls a “creative monopoly.”

These monopolies often arise when a new technology consolidates around large infrastructure. The nineteenth century revolved around railroads. The twentieth century built telephone networks and electric utilities. The twenty-first century constructed computing platforms and the Internet. The Bell System combined a nationwide backbone with thousands of local mini-monopolies connecting homes and businesses. Utilities such as Consolidated Edison built enormous distribution networks they saw little reason to share. Such monopolies can appear immovable. Yet they rarely endure forever.

Sometimes governments intervene and break them apart. More often the underlying technology evolves away from the infrastructure that once made the monopoly powerful. Telecommunications’ giant AT&T was broken up; its descendants soon faced competition from cellular networks, broadband internet, and wireless devices. Few people today think about the “telephone system.” In truth, the modern smartphone could easily shed the “phone” portion of its name, since it is rarely used to make a call.

Information monopolies dissolved as well. Newspapers and the nightly network broadcasts once served as the primary gatekeepers of public information. The internet, followed by social media, largely eliminated the need for either. Craigslist quietly destroyed the classified advertising model that had sustained print journalism for decades. If you are reading this essay, Substack, podcasts, social media feeds, or algorithmic recommendations have likely replaced what once arrived on your doorstep as a newspaper.

Corporate hierarchies tell the same story. In 1970 the ten most valuable American companies included General Motors, General Electric, ITT, and IBM. Each dominated the industrial landscape of its era. Today many of those names survive, but their commanding position has faded as new technological systems reorganized the economy around entirely different forms of infrastructure.

In each of these sectors the same pattern appears. A dominant infrastructure emerges. It consolidates into a powerful system. Then technological change slowly dissolves that structure.

Healthcare is unusual because its central institution has proven remarkably durable.

Hospitals function less like national monopolies and more like geographic ones. Most medical care is local. Outside of rare cases involving foreign dignitaries or billionaires traveling across continents for specialized procedures, patients typically seek care close to home. The practical radius for most treatment is measured in miles rather than states.

This geographic constraint creates a powerful form of local monopoly. When one hospital system dominates a metropolitan area, patients and insurers have limited alternatives. The hospital becomes not only the place where complex care occurs but also the hub through which much routine care flows.

Duke law professor Barak Richman has spent years studying how this transformation occurred. His argument is strikingly simple. Hospitals moved from the periphery of medicine to its center.

In Richman’s words, “We get most of our care from the wrong people in the wrong places at the wrong time… we want the hospital as a destination, not as an anchor.”

Once hospitals became the economic center of care, consolidation accelerated. Hospitals merged with other hospitals. More importantly, they began acquiring physician practices and controlling referral networks.

Richman explains the consequence succinctly: “Without a source of independent physicians the hospital really can call all the shots in our healthcare system.”

This concentration affects innovation as well. New technologies are constantly proposed to decentralize care. Telemedicine, home monitoring, remote diagnostics, and digital health coordination platforms all promise to move medicine closer to the patient.

Yet disruption often struggles to gain scale when incumbent systems control patient flow.

Richman observes that “there is lots of innovation afoot… the problem isn’t innovation, it’s getting the right kind of innovation to disrupt what we currently have.”

That raises a broader question. If so many other monopolies have eventually been displaced by technological change, why have hospitals proven so resilient?

Part of the answer may lie in information asymmetry. Consumers can easily compare televisions or cars. Medical decisions are more complex. Patients rely on physicians for guidance, and physicians themselves increasingly operate within hospital networks.

But the next phase of technological change may alter that dynamic. Artificial intelligence, personal health data aggregation, wearable sensors, and decentralized diagnostic tools could eventually give patients more information about their own health trajectories. A person might organize medical care more deliberately rather than simply entering the hospital system when something goes wrong.

Whether that transformation occurs remains uncertain. But the broader pattern across industries suggests that no infrastructure monopoly lasts forever.

For now, however, the hospital remains the gravitational center of American medicine.

The final lever may lie with employers and workers themselves, since most Americans obtain health insurance through their jobs.

Richman’s advice is practical: “The most important thing people can do is engage with their employer and ask for low-cost insurance options.”

Healthcare reform is often framed as a question of ideology or national policy. Richman’s analysis suggests a different perspective. The system evolved through structural consolidation around hospitals. Changing it may require rediscovering an older principle of innovation: when dominant systems become too rigid, entirely new models eventually emerge.

