Watch Naomi Wolf’s interview with me | Read the companion DailyClout article

How the Interview Happened

Two summers ago, Dr Naomi Wolf and I met in the Brownstone Institute tent at PorcFest in New Hampshire. We had just taken part in a panel that ranged through Dr. Anthony Fauci, public trust, and the habits of official medicine. I was then working through the argument that became my Brownstone essay, “Fauci’s ‘DNA of Caring.’”

With Naomi Wolf at the Brownstone Institute tent during PorcFest, New Hampshire, June 2024.

Naomi and I had crossed paths before, but I knew her work more by reputation than by close reading. The Beauty Myth had made her famous; my first hazy public-memory image was the much-repeated press caricature about her advising Al Gore on brown suits and earth tones. That was hardly a fair measure of a bright and independent writer, and it did not prepare me for where our conversation went next.

I asked whether she might come on my program. She politely demurred; she was busy. Then I mentioned my clinical work in men’s sexual health and low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy for erectile dysfunction. Her interest sharpened. She had written Vagina: A New Biography and had spent years thinking about sexuality as physiology, psychology, identity, and relationship. The invitation soon (surprisingly) ran the other way. Pun-intended, I was shocked.

Naomi Wolf interviews Randall S. Bock, MD, for DailyClout in August 2024.

The result was this DailyClout interview. We spoke about aging arteries, Viagra and Cialis, focused shock waves, male confidence, pornography, intimacy, and erectile dysfunction’s sometimes serving as an early vascular warning. The subject was serious, but the conversation did not remain solemn. I expanded the clinical argument in the companion DailyClout article, “Fixing Erectile (Dys-) Function: Is Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy the ‘Viagra® of Devices’?”

What Shock Wave Therapy Tries to Do

The central distinction is between helping an erection occur at a chosen moment and trying to improve the tissue that produces it. Sildenafil and tadalafil relax smooth muscle and help the arterial “tap” open. They can work very well, but they cannot create much flow when vascular supply has become poor. LI-ESWT aims at that supply side.

The treatment directs low-energy acoustic pulses to penile and perineal tissues. The leading theory is that controlled microscopic stress activates a repair response involving endothelial signaling, vascular endothelial growth factor, nitric oxide, progenitor-cell recruitment, and new small-vessel growth. The exact mechanism remains incomplete; the treatment should be described as promising rather than magical.

Neural, vascular, and smooth-muscle pathways involved in erection, including the PDE-5 inhibitor site of action. Source: Vieiralves, Schuh, and Favorito, International Brazilian Journal of Urology, 2023.

Device choice matters. Focused or linear shock wave systems deliver energy to a selected depth and treatment field; radial pressure-wave systems spread it more broadly. Published studies have used different machines, energy levels, pulse counts, schedules, and patient populations. Those differences make the word “shockwave” less precise than many advertisements imply.

Proposed LI-ESWT mechanism: acoustic treatment, endothelial stress, growth-factor signaling, progenitor-cell recruitment, and neovascularization. Source: Vieiralves, Schuh, and Favorito, International Brazilian Journal of Urology, 2023.

The treatment is not appropriate for every erectile problem. It is most plausible for selected men with a vascular component; it cannot substitute for evaluating blood pressure, diabetes, lipids, medications, hormones, smoking, cardiovascular risk, anxiety, and relationship factors. Its appeal lies in trying to improve spontaneous function. Its limits include variable protocols, uncertain durability, uneven device quality, and the absence of a universal response.

Shock Wave Therapy at a Glance

What is LI-ESWT? A noninvasive treatment that directs low-energy acoustic pulses to penile and perineal tissues.

What problem does it target? Primarily impaired penile blood flow and vascular erectile dysfunction.

How might it work? Targeted microtrauma may trigger growth factors, endothelial repair, and formation or recruitment of small blood vessels.

How is it different from Viagra or Cialis? PDE5 inhibitors help existing vessels relax; LI-ESWT attempts to improve the local vascular system itself.

What does a course involve? Brief office sessions, often once or twice weekly, over approximately six to eighteen treatments.

What are the practical advantages? No surgery, anesthesia, injections, or recovery period; the goal is greater spontaneity and less dependence on medication.

What are the limitations? Responses vary; protocols and devices are not standardized; the mechanism is not fully settled; it is not FDA-approved for ED.

Who should be evaluated carefully? Men with ED should also be assessed for diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis, medication effects, hormonal issues, and psychological factors.

Edited Interview Transcript

The transcript below is edited for publication rather than presented as a verbatim legal transcript. The sequence and substance follow the original interview.

Meeting at PorcFest and the Clinical Question

NAOMI WOLF: Welcome, Dr. Randall Bock. You graduated from Yale in chemistry and physics and earned your medical degree from the University of Rochester. You also investigated the 2016 Zika and microcephaly panic in Brazil and wrote Overturning Zika. We met at the Brownstone Institute tent at PorcFest in New Hampshire. You mentioned a novel treatment for erectile dysfunction. I have written about human sexuality, and this is a serious issue for many men, including younger men. What have you found? RANDALL S. BOCK, MD: For the past several years, I have worked in men’s sexual health, first in Framingham and now at Regeneris Elite in Westwood, Massachusetts. Both practices offered low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy, or LI-ESWT. It is generally called shock wave therapy for erectile dysfunction. It is no longer rare; clinics across major metropolitan areas offer it, and men actively seek it out. Some even buy devices for home use, although the quality and type of device matter.

What Shock Wave Therapy Is

WOLF: The name is not especially inviting. What does “low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy” mean? BOCK: Extracorporeal means that the energy is generated outside the body. Shock wave therapy itself is not new. Higher-energy acoustic waves have long been used in lithotripsy to break kidney stones. Related technologies are also used for musculoskeletal problems, including plantar fasciitis and tendon disorders. The medical principle is that acoustic energy can exert a physical effect on tissue. WOLF: Are these sound waves? BOCK: Yes. The device sends acoustic pulses into a chosen treatment field. In focused systems, the operator can direct the energy to a selected depth rather than dispersing it broadly. For erectile dysfunction, the aim is not to break tissue apart as in kidney-stone treatment. The energy is far lower and is applied along the penile shaft, groin, and perineal regions where the relevant blood vessels run. WOLF: Why would something capable of affecting tissue be safe enough for erectile dysfunction? BOCK: That was my own question when I began working with the treatment. I am skeptical by disposition, so I reviewed the published work and contacted researchers associated with the technology’s early development. The exact tissue mechanism was not completely settled then, and it still requires study. Yet the clinical literature and patient experience suggested that a low-intensity, carefully focused treatment could produce benefit without the destructive effect associated with high-energy lithotripsy.

Erectile Dysfunction as a Vascular Problem

WOLF: What is the underlying problem that the treatment is meant to address? BOCK: Erectile dysfunction has psychological, neurologic, hormonal, medication-related, and relational causes, but the common age-related pattern is vascular. Atherosclerosis does not suddenly appear at age seventy. Arteries gradually narrow and stiffen over decades. The penile arteries are small, so a man may notice slower filling or a less reliable erection before he develops obvious cardiac symptoms. Erectile dysfunction can therefore act as an early vascular warning sign. BOCK: I use a plumbing analogy. In a new house, the pipes provide good pressure and the faucet opens easily. With age, the faucet may become stiff and the pipes may become narrowed. Sildenafil or tadalafil helps the smooth muscle relax, which is like lubricating the faucet so it opens as widely as possible. That works well when adequate pressure remains. But opening the tap cannot produce much flow if the supply line is badly compromised. WOLF: So shock wave therapy tries to improve the supply rather than simply opening the tap? BOCK: Exactly. The goal is to improve local blood flow by recruiting or creating small vessels and by improving the function of vessels already present. It is an attempt to raise the available “water pressure,” not merely to open the valve. It does not replace PDE5 inhibitors in every patient. Some men still use medication, but they may respond better or need it less often.

The Proposed Mechanism

WOLF: What is happening at the microscopic level? BOCK: The leading theory is that the acoustic pulses produce controlled microtrauma in the vascular endothelium and surrounding tissue. That injury is small enough to stimulate repair rather than cause meaningful damage. The repair response may release vascular endothelial growth factor, nitric oxide, and other mediators. Endothelial progenitor cells may be recruited, and new small vessels may form. The analogy is a road system: the principal highway has lost capacity, so the body may improve side roads and create detours. WOLF: That sounds both risky and interesting. BOCK: Any intervention has to be judged in context. There is no reason to treat a healthy twenty-year-old who has normal erections. The patient seeking treatment already has impaired function. The clinical question is whether a low-energy intervention can improve that function with minimal risk. The mechanism is not completely defined, but the observed benefit supports continued investigation. WOLF: Does it clear plaque? BOCK: I would not claim that it simply cleans an artery like a pipe. Some local vascular remodeling or improvement may occur, but the stronger concept is a healing response, improved endothelial signaling, and neovascularization. The language should remain careful because the tissue biology is still being worked out.

Focused Versus Radial Devices

WOLF: You showed a device similar to the one used in your clinic. Why does the device type matter? BOCK: Our clinic used a focused system made by Richard Wolf, the PiezoWave2. Focused or linear systems are designed to deliver energy to a chosen depth and treatment zone. Many commercial clinics use radial acoustic devices, which create a broader and less precise wave. I compare the difference to striking one piano key rather than banging on the piano case. Both produce vibration, but one is directed. BOCK: This distinction matters because favorable studies have often involved focused technology. A clinic’s using the word “shockwave” does not tell you which device, energy setting, pulse count, or protocol it uses. The field would benefit from greater standardization. Men should ask what device is being used and whether its protocol resembles those studied in the clinical literature. WOLF: So patients should not assume that every advertised treatment is equivalent? BOCK: Correct. The category includes materially different technologies. A home device or a radial pressure-wave device should not automatically be treated as equivalent to a focused medical system.

Treatment Course, Outcomes, and Safety

WOLF: When you say it works, what does that mean in human terms? Are men who could not have satisfactory intercourse able to do so? BOCK: The answer depends on baseline severity. I tell men to expect improvement rather than a return to age twenty. A reasonable way to describe the effect is that some men feel as though they have regained roughly a decade of function. A man in his fifties may feel closer to how he functioned in his forties. That is an analogy, not a guaranteed numerical result. WOLF: How do you measure the change? BOCK: We use patient-reported instruments such as the Sexual Health Inventory for Men. It asks about erection quality, reliability, and the ability to complete intercourse. Men often move into a better category after treatment. In ordinary conversation, they describe firmer erections, quicker filling, greater durability, and more confidence. WOLF: What does the course involve? BOCK: Sessions are brief, commonly about fifteen minutes. Depending on the clinic and the severity of dysfunction, a man may come once or twice weekly. Courses may run from about six treatments to twelve or eighteen in more difficult cases. The protocol should be individualized rather than sold as one identical package for everyone. WOLF: What have you seen regarding side effects? BOCK: In my own clinical experience, I had not seen meaningful pain, worsening dysfunction, or downtime. Men completed their courses, and I had not encountered a patient who demanded a refund because of an adverse outcome. That is anecdotal clinical experience, not proof that every patient will respond or that no adverse event can occur. The published reviews I examined also characterized the treatment as generally well tolerated when properly applied. WOLF: You underwent it yourself? BOCK: Yes. I was over sixty, married, and interested in preserving function. I found the treatment painless and noticed improvement. Personal experience does not replace controlled evidence, but it helped me understand what patients were describing.

Regulation and Standardization

WOLF: Is the treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for erectile dysfunction? BOCK: No. Medical devices fall within FDA jurisdiction, and LI-ESWT for erectile dysfunction has remained investigational in the United States. One practical benefit of a formal approval process could be greater standardization of devices and protocols. At present, the market includes focused and radial systems, different energy levels, and widely varying treatment schedules. WOLF: It sounds established in practice, but not standardized. BOCK: That is a fair description. Many clinics and some urologic practices offer it, and many men have been treated. Yet widespread use is not identical to regulatory approval, and commercial availability does not prove that every device or protocol works equally well.

Younger Men, Pornography, and Intimacy

WOLF: In researching my book Vagina, I examined pornography’s effect on male sexual response. Younger men may become desensitized, seek progressively stronger stimulation, and then have difficulty with erections or ejaculation in ordinary relationships. Are you seeing younger men with these problems? BOCK: The population coming to a device-oriented men’s clinic is selected, so it cannot answer the whole epidemiologic question. Younger men generally have better arteries than older men. Their difficulties are therefore more likely to involve performance anxiety, premature ejaculation, desensitization, medication effects, or relational factors than advanced vascular disease. BOCK: I also think there is a deeper problem. Sexual imagery is more available than at any previous point, yet many people are missing intimacy itself: being known, cared for, looked in the eye, and connected to another person. That human connection is a powerful part of sexual response. A purely mechanical explanation can miss it. WOLF: Pornography can resemble addiction. Repeated stimulation may produce tolerance and a need for more extreme material. BOCK: That resembles what I saw while treating opioid addiction. With tolerance, a person needs more stimulation to obtain the same effect. In sexual behavior, some men may need to reduce or stop the high-intensity stimulus and allow ordinary response to recover. Shock wave therapy should not be used as a mechanical answer to a problem whose principal cause is psychological or behavioral.

Confidence, Anxiety, and Spontaneity

WOLF: Can the treatment help premature ejaculation? BOCK: It is not primarily a treatment for premature ejaculation. It may help indirectly when a man has a firmer erection and less anxiety, but that is different from claiming a direct effect. Erectile function has a feedback loop. A better erection creates confidence; confidence helps preserve the erection. Fear of losing it activates the opposite physiology. BOCK: The fight-or-flight response is meant to interrupt sexual activity when danger appears. A male animal that senses a predator needs to lose the erection and escape. Human performance anxiety activates part of the same system. Criticism, shame, fear, and relationship conflict can therefore worsen erectile function quickly. WOLF: That has implications for relationships. When a woman criticizes or humiliates a man over sexual performance, the anxiety may make the problem worse. BOCK: Yes. A man who loses confidence may stop initiating sex because he wants to avoid embarrassment. Both partners can become trapped in a cycle of disappointment and criticism. Better vascular function may help, but kindness, respect, and reduced pressure also matter. WOLF: Why do men seek this treatment after Viagra or Cialis has worked? BOCK: Many want spontaneity. They do not want to pause intimacy to calculate when a pill will take effect. They want their body to respond at the appropriate moment without being fussed over. A device-based treatment also appeals to the practical, mechanical way many men approach problems. They see it as an attempt to improve the system rather than schedule around it.

Erectile Dysfunction as a Cardiovascular Signal

WOLF: Has your field established a connection between mRNA injections and new erectile or ejaculatory problems? BOCK: I had not observed such a pattern in my own practice and could not make that claim. Whatever one’s broader views about COVID vaccination, I did not see a clear carryover into the men’s sexual-health cases I was treating. WOLF: Could the vascular effect of shock wave therapy be used elsewhere in the body? BOCK: The treatment is focal. It is not a general method for cleaning arteries throughout the body. The more important point is that erectile dysfunction may reveal broader arterial disease. A man who develops ED should consider a general medical evaluation, including blood pressure, glucose, lipids, medication review, and cardiovascular risk. An electrocardiogram or further testing may be appropriate according to his history and physician’s judgment. WOLF: What can men do to support arterial health? BOCK: The basic measures remain important: stay active, control weight, address diabetes and hypertension, avoid smoking, and choose a diet that supports cardiovascular health. At the same time, medicine should preserve quality as well as quantity of life. Sensible restraint is different from making life joyless. Sexual function itself is part of health, intimacy, and quality of life.

Closing Perspective

WOLF: This is ultimately about making the most of our relationships and our time. What should a listener take away? BOCK: Erectile dysfunction is common, treatable, and medically meaningful. Men should not accept shame or assume that pills and surgery are their only options. LI-ESWT offers a noninvasive approach that may improve vascular function in selected patients, but it requires proper evaluation, a credible device and protocol, and realistic expectations. The goal is not to turn an older man into a twenty-year-old. It is to help him regain a more reliable, spontaneous, and confident level of function.

Source Notes

Original video: Dr. Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?

Companion article: “Fixing Erectile (Dys-) Function: Is Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy the ‘Viagra® of Devices’?”

This document is educational material, not individualized medical advice or a substitute for clinical evaluation.