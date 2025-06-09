Joe Biden and Donald Trump, two older gents perhaps you've heard about – leaders these last 10 years or so of the (somewhat) free world, have hair that’s raised eyebrows and lowered foreheads. Donald Trump's is far more iconic. Each (born 50 years earlier) would be completely bald currently. Their locks—or lack thereof—tell a story not just of personal style but of a quest for youth in the brutal spotlight of politics.

Biden’s early Senate days in the 1970s showed a scalp dotted with an “apple orchard” appearance of widely-spaced plugs, those clumpy hair grafts that stood out like lonely trees.

Try finding those photos now—they’ve nearly vanished, like a magician’s trick. Here are two Joe Bidens, balding and replenished by hair-plugs.

Trump’s golden comb-over, meanwhile, is a global icon so bold it has character cartoonists aim to capture.

In the animal kingdom, a lion’s mane or a peacock’s plumage screams power and vitality. For these presidents, hair is part of the pecking order, a silent signal of vitality. Let’s unpack their hair journeys, trace the evolution of transplants, and have a little fun with what it all means.

Back in the 1970s, hair transplants were like something out of a mad scientist’s lab. Surgeons wielded punch grafts, yanking out chunks of scalp from the back of the head—where hair grows thick—and plopping them into bald spots. These grafts, a few millimeters wide, held 15 to 30 hairs each, creating a look that screamed “I tried!” “They would have taken punches out of the back of the scalp where the hair is thick, and these punches would have been several millimeters wide, and so they look like big plugs,” NE Hair's Dr. Ryan Welter notes. If you were to shave your head at that time, the occipital donor site would look as if it had taken a shotgun blast; holes scattered like a bad golf course – to mix metaphors.

Biden, a young senator with big dreams, likely got these plugs in the ’70s. His thinning crown and receding hairline were patched with grafts that stood out, combed over to hide the gaps. It didn’t look so bad, but all you had was "shrubs", big plugs of hair.

Biden’s early plugs were the talk of the Senate floor, but those images are now ghosts, possibly carefully Internet scrubbed. “When you look closely, you can see kind of where he has these little bigger strands of hair, and that would have been where he had the plugs,” Dr. Welter noted. By the 1980s, Biden’s hair looked fuller, likely from (FUT) Follicular Unit Transplantation — wherein a strip of scalp is cut out, sliced into smaller grafts, and planted to fill in the blanks.

“What we would do was people that had plug surgery from the "forest" in the back of the head – we would do the strip surgery in a way to excise as many of the plugs as we could."

These surgeries tried to clean up the mess, but scars lingered, and as Biden aged, his hair thinned globally, leaving a wispy reminder of those early grafts. Did he ever try Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), the modern gold standard that plucks individual follicles with minimal scarring? Probably not. “It usually requires shaving the head… I don’t think he ever had that kind of detailed work done.” Biden’s low, broad hairline, while youthful in his prime, now clashes with his thinning scalp, a telltale sign of outdated work.

Trump’s hair, on the other hand, is a brand unto itself. That iconic golden swoop,

defying gravity and logic, owes its flair to a rotational flap, a procedure so old-school it’s practically extinct.

It’s like a comb-over baked into the scalp, giving Trump’s hair its signature (different) flow.

He likely paired this with strip surgeries to fill in gaps as hair loss crept in. This is one area in which Trump and Biden agree.

Public figures such as Trump and Biden never get the bizarre but possible “tissue expansion” wherein the scalp is stretched with inflated expanders under the skin– avoiding paparazzi ridicule. “They'd put this little tiny thing under the skin, and every month you’d come up, and they’d put more and more air in it until you finally have this big tumor growing out of your head.” Ultimately, the blown up expanded skin is stretched over the simultaneously excised bald area. The images are wild.

Similarly, neither likely has received the modern treatment follicular unit extraction (FUE), which requires a shaved head—tough for camera-ready leaders. “Now we’re essentially doing it one by one with microscopic loops, taking them out singularly from the scalp initially,” says Dr. Welter. Biden’s global thinning and Trump’s persistent swoop suggest they stuck with what they knew, for better or worse.

Biden was clearly preparing for a long career in politics, so decided to get a hair transplant procedure during his early years. Yet, Biden’s plugs, once mocked, faded from chatter as his career soared. Trump’s hair, like Elvis’s pompadour or JFK’s tan, is part of his larger-than-life aura.

Eisenhower, bald and proud in the 1950s, was a war hero – but since then: Reagan dyed his graying hair. Bill Clinton and the two George Bush’s had no hair challenges. Biden and Trump’s transplants, while dated, fit this tradition. Their hair didn’t win elections, but it helped them play the part.