The Pitter-Pat of Petty Plagues (… with David Bell, MD MPH)

TL;DR

COVID (a bad influenza) was perhaps not the greatest, erstwhile danger (YMMV); rather it was the brisk transformation of freedom(s) into (mental as well as geographic) “lockdown”: a world in which everyone had to hold the same approved opinions, and submit to unelected global- and pompous national- authorities (that insisted it on ‘improving’ us). That is the (not always so) soft fascism of the mommy state. The WHO’s (proposed) Pandemic Treaty would make the arrangement permanent, and its own text gives the game away when it asks us to recognize "the importance of building trust and ensuring the timely sharing of information to prevent misinformation, disinformation and stigmatization.” We have already watched what these institutions do once they hold that power (to decide “truth”). It wasn’t pretty.

Living From Hanta Mouse

Three passengers died of Andes hantavirus this spring aboard the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship that left Ushuaia for Antarctica on the first of April. The vessel carried a hundred and forty-seven people from twenty-three countries, confined together for weeks across the South Atlantic, and the virus that killed those three reached almost no one else; eleven cases were reported, and fewer than that were confirmed. Hantavirus lives in rodent droppings and, on rare occasions, passes from one gravely ill patient to a nurse standing too close. It does not move easily between people, and it never threatened the wider public. The World Health Organization said as much within days, conceding that this was never going to become a pandemic.

The story detonated across the world’s media anyway. It ran on Reuters and the Associated Press, and from those two wires it reached every newsroom on earth; British teams parachuted onto a remote South Atlantic island because a single resident there had fallen ill. David Bell, a physician who spent nine years inside the WHO, watched the spectacle and named the odd part of it. “The main unexpected thing about it is that it became a huge news story.” Thirty cases occur in the United States in an ordinary year, and somewhere between ten thousand and a hundred thousand occur worldwide, yet we hear of none of them. We heard about this one, in his reading, because “someone really wanted it to be a big news story.”

One (Avian?) Flu Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Set the recent frights in order and the rhythm gives itself away. Zika came before all of it; its central alarm, a supposed surge in microcephaly, is one I examined at length in Overturning Zika and in the American Journal of Medicine, and found far weaker than the headlines insisted. Then came COVID, then Mpox, then avian flu, then Mpox again, then hantavirus, and now an unusual Ebola variant in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The names rotate while the cadence holds steady. Each fear arrives, fills the screen for a week, and recedes as the next one rises behind it. The pattern resembles a meteor shower of small plagues, a manufactured drumbeat that keeps a population braced for the emergency that justifies everything else.

The timing rewards attention. The WHO had just failed again to land the pathogen-sharing annex of its pandemic agreement, and African governments had been putting evidence ahead of the treaty while the World Health Assembly reconvened to press them. A frightening outbreak is useful in that room, and so is a product to sell. Moderna and a South Korean partner are developing a hantavirus vaccine, an almost impossible thing to market for a disease nobody had heard of and nobody feared. Fear is what closes that gap, and a vaccine for a disease no one fears is a product without a market until the fear arrives.

Bell connects the failed pandemic agreement, the World Health Assembly’s pressure on African states, and the Moderna hantavirus vaccine into a single picture of an industry that needs fear the way other industries need raw material.

Golden Bullions from Gelded Billions

The commercial logic explains the volume of the coverage. A drug company is not a charity, and Bell states its incentive without rancor: “the job of the CEO of Pfizer is to maximize return on investment for shareholders.” An antibiotic goes only to the patient who tests positive, but a vaccine operates on another scale altogether. “With a vaccine, you just give them to everyone, whether they’re sick or not,” and you give it again and again, and once you can mandate it, eight and a half billion people become the market. The institutions that prepare that market matter more than any single dose. Bell describes a WHO transformed from the inside: “WHO’s funding has shifted from predominantly states’ giving money ... to eighty percent of it being you have to do what we say with the money.” Bill Gates is now its largest funder, and Gavi and CEPI, both built to expand vaccine spending, supply much of the rest.

Vaccines Are the ‘ Windows Vista ’ of Medicine

The scale is the whole point, and the man who funds the WHO understands scale better than almost anyone alive. Vaccines are medications, and they ought to be weighed the way medications are weighed, one patient and one risk at a time. A vaccine, though, is the operating system of medicine, the Windows of the medicine cabinet, and Bill Gates made his fortune on a single insight, that the money was never in the boutique but in the universal install. You can build your own machine from parts and run something lean and chosen, the Linux libertarian’s pleasure of deciding for himself what goes on his own hardware. Most people never will, and that is the entire business model. They take the system that ships with the box, updated on a schedule they do not set, and the firm that ships it to everyone at once, and forbids the alternatives, holds a kind of power no boutique vendor could dream of. A medicine prescribed to everyone and every other choice proscribed for everyone are two halves of the same lever.

Your Lawyer Is Yours; Your Doctor Should Be Too

The same logic runs through the way the system would rather treat you. You can hire an attorney who answers to you alone, and your physician should be yours in exactly that sense, a counsel retained for one person and one set of circumstances. The arrangement they prefer is the reverse. It prefers you represented as a general class, the way a class action folds a million separate injuries into a single managed settlement, the way a population is dosed on one protocol regardless of the particular man standing in front of the doctor. Treating everyone as one classical population is cheaper, cleaner, and far more powerful, and it carries the additional convenience, from their side of the table, of disposing of that pesky individual choice.

No, One Health = No One’s Health

The treaty sits inside this machinery rather than beside it. Its language on misinformation reads as cooperation and works as control, because the bureaucrats will decide what the word means, and during COVID that same authority silenced physicians and scientists who questioned mandates, closures, and the laboratory-leak hypothesis. Its surveillance provisions, dressed in the language of One Health, point toward a permanent biosecurity posture in which emergency becomes the ordinary weather of life. Bell’s verdict reaches well past hantavirus, and it is the line worth keeping: “the pandemic agreement furthers what we saw in COVID, which is not public health.”

Bell argues that a vaccine deserves the same weighing of cost against benefit that any drug receives, the newborn at no risk of hepatitis B set against his own choice to take rabies vaccine while living in the Philippines. It is exactly the individual judgment the treaty would remove.

The Real Killers Stay Off Camera

Malaria takes roughly two thousand children every day, tuberculosis takes four thousand people, mostly young adults, and malnutrition weakens the rest while its funding falls and poor countries sink deeper into debt. Bell returns to the fact the spectacle is built to obscure: “poverty is the biggest driver of disease.”

Sickness follows state failure and want, not latitude and not temperature; Singapore sits on the equator and breeds no plagues, while the outbreaks rise out of Congo and the Central African Republic, where governance has collapsed. The cure was never a production line kept warm for a theoretical virus. The cure is sanitation, nutrition, and economies allowed to function, and the outbreak of the week points us everywhere but there.