Sometimes a single moment—a flash of anger, a snap decision—can unravel an entire life. I’ve seen how shame, whether earned or imposed, can strip you bare in public. A recent local story reminded me of that bitter, bilious reflux. Jim Pelis—Bentley-educated, seemingly successful—keyed a Cybertruck. What followed was swift and, this time, deservedly unforgiving.

This essay veers into my own experience with public shame and professional ruin—duress of a kind Jim may only now be beginning to understand, as he wakes to the wreckage: bills to pay, a marriage to face, a reputation in freefall. It’s about how false narratives shape us, how consequences fall unevenly, and how we sense right and wrong—especially when someone decides to destroy something he doesn’t understand, out of spite.

Jim and I live in the same town, as it turns out. I’ve driven, unwittingly, past his house often: a tidy but clumsily expanded New England Colonial. Not extravagant, not high on West Newton Hill, but close enough to breathe its rarefied air (intermixed with the Mass Pike’s)—and showcase the locale.

He works in tech sales; his wife where “Financial peace of mind makes everything else possible”. Both graduated from (and likely met at) Bentley — and both removed LinkedIn profiles after Jim got caught keying a Cybertruck parked at the luxurious Mount Washington Resort.

His Newton home was already in her name alone—smartly transferred for a dollar back in 2008. A move intended for estate planning, no doubt, but one that now serves to shield against current consequences.

I recognize the unraveling. I know what it feels like for the floor to vanish: the shame, the sudden collapse, the worry. And yet, oddly enough, my sympathy lies more with the Cybertruck(!). Because like me— and like its owner Kerri Pouliot and proxy Elon Musk, it was attacked for what it represents via false narrative.

I was attacked for refusing to conform to the script: that narcotic addiction is a disease, that lifelong “maintenance” medication is salvation. The Massachusetts Medical Board “KEYED” me: defaced my name, business, integrity, livelihood, and reputation.

From 2014-2018, I was made to relinquish my medical license for having treated addiction the way I believed it should be treated: with honesty, tapering, structure, and yes, tough love.

I used Suboxone as a temporary, tapering scaffold for 1500 patients (over eight years), including many with wrecked lives. Out of that number, a few – but one in particular: erratic, and sadly manipulative, exaggerated a complaint, which the board took as gospel and imposed as “temporary” suspension. What should’ve been a week-long emergency hearing stretched into seven months of silence, delay, and ultimate ruin of my primary care medical practice.

That year, 2014, was my own annus horribilis (on top of any professional grief, a literal tornado destroyed my office that July, as I sat inside miraculously cloistered from flying debris). I had questioned the prevailing addiction treatment narrative. And when you go against the script—addiction as a disease, opioid dependence as chronic and incurable—you pay.

I got my license back eventually— but not before the Board, furious at losing, threw on a second suspension, feeding a grotesque distortion to NPR and the local press: that I had recorded patients without consent. In truth, each filmed had willingly signed a video release in order to acknowledge something real: proof that recovery without lifelong methadone (or Suboxone) was possible; moreover, rewarding and at times exhiliarating.

But the accusations stuck. And once people see you as “that doctor,” it doesn’t matter how wrong the story is. The stain remains. My wife and I felt shunned. His moment is different from mine. I tried to lift people up. He tried to damage.

A single scratch, born of a political impulse— smug, self-righteous—can now define him– and for what? A moment of tribal rage? That’s the real sickness: stories people wrap around an act to justify it.

The same force that medicalized heroin dependence in the 1960s without real science—Vincent Dole’s “metabolic disease” idea out of Rockefeller University—now warps how people view figures like Elon Musk, who saves our tax money, who builds momentously and prodigiously. And yet to the online mob, he’s a “Nazi”. My tennis buddy (an officer of the court, no less) called my Tesla a “swasticar”.

So what happens? Otherwise educated Democrats snap. They do the “current thing.”

Tesla had been their team—until Musk stood with Trump. Then, suddenly green isn’t red enough. Instead of debate or resistance, leftists reach for destruction.

Jim Pelis thinks he is fighting evil; but as Chuck Schumer likes to phrase it, he’s released the whirlwind. Jim’s moment is different from mine. I was punished while trying to lift people up. He went out of his way to do harm—and then lied about it, in cowardice, not owning his act of “resistance” (i. e., malice disguised as righteousness).

The Tesla caught him precisely the way ArmorCode’s platform is supposed to catch digital saboteurs: sensors on, risks flagged, threats neutralized. Irony doesn’t get more complete than that. He scraped his rage across a truck with actual armor coating—where cybersecurity meets stainless steel.

If I have one hope, it’s this: that he understand that respect—for property, for people, for truth—is not a variable narrative; but foundational. Scratch that, and all else is lost.