Dreaming, last night I found myself stuck in front of a computer busily copy-editing for a Harvard-type professor: reproducing her obtuse thoughts for some obscure, “publish or perish” pursuit. My associate professor /boss’ paper already leaned left, but (I felt) it needed more juice, pizzazz– so I decided to sprinkle in “the current thing”– and decided I had better “Gaza” it up, with more than a dash of “Palestine”.

Certain keywords are leftist gold, “colonialism, queerness, heteronormativity”; but to capture the zeitgeist, it’s not “MORE COWBELL!”, it’s “(ha)MAS Gaza”. In the dream, it worked. Her editors weren’t just pleased; they were euphoric. To ensure maximum viewership, I even went as far as bordering the final version with watermelon colors.

To show you what I did, I’ll reenact the dream with this actual “study”, somewhat randomly selected this morning…

...which is thus Gaza-fied, looking very much as that paper did in my actual dream. I stuck and snuck in buzzwords and watermelon colors.

Is the adjusted piece more or less (non)sensical? This Gaza-drenched, Palestine-punctuated, Hamas-laced instrument hits the sacred notes of modern academic liturgy— HaMassacre be damned. On campus after campus, we’ve seen not just excuses for violence—but celebrations of it: professors’ posting in solidarity; student groups’ chanting for pillaging rapists; NGOs’ parading manifestos that sanitize slaughter.

Everyone claims to hate Nazi Germany, but Gaza’s Hamas (and Hamas’ Gaza) may be worse. The Nazis hid their atrocities; Hamas livestreams mutilation, rape, murder. And instead of horror, the reaction on campus (as in Gaza) is solidarity. The Nazis could not have expected more than a small fraction of their own people to be on board. Hamas doesn’t have this problem –– and its fans now include Western academia, its moral rot wrapped in keffiyeh chic

Imagine if today’s Ivy League (first BLM-, now Hamas-) “hall pass” were issued for the same venom, vituperation, and violence — but directed at Black students, Latinos, Native Americans, Muslims. We’d see professors suspended; students expelled; apologies issued before the pixels’ “ink” dried. Yet somehow, when the target is (nominally) Israel (but really, Jews), the same behavior is not only permitted, it's valorized. Boycotts become “liberation.” Barricades become “resistance.” Antisemitism becomes “critical theory.” It’s stunning and brave, and publishable.

For decades, universities have been able to marginalize Whites on campus under the banner of affirmative action. You can exclude Jews now that they’re seen as “white-adjacent,” no longer the plucky underdogs of 1967’s Six-Day War’s miraculous victory as counterpoint to Holocaust tragedy – but representatives of a functioning system.

The radical (BLM-, antifa-, Hamas-aligned-) left seemingly hates anything that works: countries that work, systems that work, traditions that hold, families that endure — even that which it previously endorsed as practicable and feasible: e. g., “alternative energy” products and modalities: not just Tesla’s electric vehicles (now fetishized as extension of absurdly demonized former idol, Elon Musk), but even wind farms and solar panels.

This Gaza-fied paper naturally recalls the absurdity of Queers for Palestine– the living embodiment of campus-doublethink newspeak. In Gaza they would be the dying embodiment, tossed from rooftops. This blinded masochism is not entirely accidental. Like much of queer theory itself, it flirts with BDSM qua politics: submission, humiliation, power reversal, spectacle.