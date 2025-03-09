In 2016, hysteria spread across the world. A mosquito-borne virus, Zika, was said to be causing babies to be born with abnormally small heads—microcephaly. The media ran with the story. Governments mobilized. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency, PHEIC. Scientists issued dire warnings. Billions of dollars poured into research and public health initiatives.

Then, silence.

There never was a global epidemic of microcephaly. The "pandemic" simply disappeared. The dire predictions never materialized. A crisis had been manufactured; events had been misconstrued, but no one in the public health community was willing to admit the error– and our scientific “gatekeepers” such as the editors of JAMA (early 2020) punted the ball: rather than bring attention to the foibles and follies of Dr. Fauci, CDC, WHO et al., (with coronavirus’ imminent appearance)– they circled the wagons; suppressed the good news about Zika Microcephaly’s nonexistence.

It started in northeast Brazil, where a small group of doctors—calling themselves CHIK-V, The Mission—were actively looking for a new virus. They weren’t dispassionate observers; they had a goal. They literally sought to “discover” a public health crisis (which they thought would be chikungunya, “CHIK-V”) that would bring attention and funding to their struggling region. Like role-players in a grand drama, they cast themselves as heroes.

And they got their wish (of a sort: Zika instead). Money and attention flooded in. International organizations descended on the region. The world listened. But instead of lifting these areas up, the hysteria has done the opposite, with population stagnation; tourism collapse, and economic retraction.

Faulty Science, Circular Logic

The so-called crisis began when a neuropediatrician, Vanessa Van der Linden Mota in Recife, Brazil, saw a set of twins—one with a normal head, the other microcephalic—and made an assumption. Despite having zero Zika clinic-level lab tests (anywhere on earth, let alone Recife) – and no epidemiological precedent, as well as the seeming contradiction of the healthy other twin— Van der Linden Mota concluded that an infection must be responsible. This is science by anecdote.

Zika, a virus known since 1947, had never caused illness in humans. It is nearly indistinguishable from dengue, which infects millions annually but had never caused microcephaly.

Dr. Carlos Brito, eager to solidify the claim, called mothers of microcephalic babies and asked if they had experienced fever or rash during pregnancy. Those who said yes were retroactively declared to have had Zika—without testing. This was not epidemiology. It was circular reasoning dressed up as science, with a healthy mix of selection-, and authority-bias; the poor mothers’ possibly intimidated and seeking to please the researchers with answers they desire.

But questioning the narrative was not allowed. The panic was too politically useful.

Politics, Fear, and the Abortion Lobby

The flames of fear were fanned by global institutions. WHO-aligned physicians issued warnings that Zika could be devastating for future generations, urging countries to consider birth moratoria. Women were told to delay pregnancy—indefinitely—until a vaccine was developed. That vaccine never materialized, because there was no pandemic to fight.

Latin America, largely Catholic and resistant to abortion, suddenly became the focal point of international pressure. Activists argued that because Zika could cause microcephaly, women should have the right to terminate pregnancies at will. Courts were petitioned.

The Aftermath: A Crisis That Vanished

When proper studies were conducted, the link between Zika and microcephaly evaporated.

In the summer of 2016, Dr. Fauci redirected money from cancer and diabetes research to fuel Zika projects. Why? Because Zika fit his narrative. The climate change establishment had long warned of tropical diseases creeping northward, threatening once-temperate zones. Zika provided a convenient real-world example, a crisis to justify further alarm.

The Zika-crisis was also to be used as Trojan horse for getting mRNA vaccines into the body politic and the populace’s bodies.

The Zika panic was not just an error. It was a political and financial opportunity dressed as science. The world was deceived, and the damage remains.

