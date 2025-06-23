We’re spending a couple of weeks in Hungary, and by pure coincidence, our latest rental shares its name with the country’s most (in)famous national beverage: Unicum (not particularly surprising – although perhaps oxymoronic, insofar as it is the Hungarian word for "unique”). “Unicum” also forms the backbone of the portmanteau “Hungaricum”: something so distinctly Hungarian in character that it’s formally recognized by the state. Unicum, in all its bitter glory, qualifies on both counts.

Our first taxi drive, from Budapest airport to downtown passed a number of Unicum billboards.

And then I read of their ingenious ad campaigns, beginning early 20th century – via learning of the Jews’ plight in the Budapest ghetto/ Dohany synagogue exhibit(s). Then, last night – at the local Tesco, we spotted that black rounded bottle with medical cross (not unlike my substack logo’s) and decided to try some Unicum Zwack. It is terrible, bitter, bracing, and horrible -- not only as currently intended as a pleasure-drink; but even if it still had a medicinal excuse, rather than just emanating from a still.

“Zwack!” could easily describe the impact it has on taste buds, while its physical after-effects don’t differ from other alcohols’. Nonetheless, it alone (“uniquely”?) amongst dozens of other shelved alcohols in the eyes of locals, warrants antitheft-, “ankle bracelet” -guardianship.

Hungarians will tell you it “fortifies the stomach.” Maybe, aligning with the great philosopher Homer Simpson’s "Ah, beer. The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems" it fixes the damage it inflicts.

The drink dates back to 1790, created by Dr. Zwack, physician to Emperor Joseph II, as a digestive aid. His name is eponymous with the drink. It's as if there had been a “Doctor Schnapps”.

The secret recipe “contains over 40 herbs and spices, aged in oak barrels”. Like Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper, which also began life as medicinal tonics, Unicum emerged at a time of belief that alcohol, taken properly, could heal; a claim perhaps only slightly less outlandish than Graham crackers’ and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes’.

My wife is currently reading of Josephine Bonaparte’s (near-contemporaneous) times: physicians often recommended a daily dose of wine, brandy, or bitters—as part of regular medical care. The line between drinking and dosing was blurry, and often deliberate.

Nonetheless, Unicum did something remarkable. In 1909, Géza Faragó,

a Jewish-Hungarian Art Nouveau artist and disciple of Toulouse-Lautrec, designed a now-iconic advertisement. A man emerges from black water—possibly drowning in the ocean, or in the drink itself—his beard dripping, eyes manic. The bottle floats nearby, marked with its red cross. The caption read: Unicum, the best stomach-strengthening liqueur.

The ad was a double double entendre: both cure and menace, medicine and madness; just like the drink itself and the concept thereof. And maybe a triple, given that Géza Faragó was a student of Lautrec—a painter of hallucinatory excess fueled by absinthe (that didn't make the heart grow fonder – although, who knows, perhaps during his dissolution forays to the brothels); itself also an “herbal” liqueur.

Drunk on contradictions (in addition to liquor), artists helped sell doctors’ deleterious “digestifs” -- in stark reminder that “herbal” doesn't always equate to “beneficial”. In the case of absinthe, one sip could steady the nerves; five might wreck the mind. With ZWACK, I still haven't found out.

The Zwack family, Jewish industrialists and Habsburg-era patriots, converted to Catholicism (for religion or assimilation). It was either newfound religion or established wealth that helped them evade and avoid the Nazis and escape Hungary. An heir returned after communism to reclaim the brand; Zwack back where it started.

Faragó belongs to a vanished world, although certain of his posters survive,

but the culture that birthed them did not: the Jews’ not surviving the Holocaust; the wild, enraptured art’s not surviving ~45-years of Soviet brain-freeze, mind-control.

Still, the bottle endures. The bitterness lingers… perhaps mirroring society’s.

Postscript: We tend to associate the word herbal with something gentle—chamomile tea, organic tinctures, maybe a touch of mint. But like Unicum, herbal has a much more flexible—and sometimes dangerous—meaning. 30 years ago, I attended a poker night that had begun more like a party. One guest had brought slices of chocolate cake and described them offhandedly as “herbal.” Naïvely, I assumed he meant flavored: rosemary, maybe. I ate several. When he told me to “slow down”, I thought he was concerned about my waistline. Only later, as the walls began to ripple, did I realize his “herbal” meant “cannabis-laced”. I had work the next morning — and not a pleasant evening: simultaneously “high” and irritated. Fortunately, my younger system processed it quickly. It was a wild night and sober caution: benign-sounding words? Caveat lector.

To this day my favorite “herb” remains Herb Stein, Ben Stein’s father as well as source of this pithy, Belichickian quote: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” --so, too here, does this article.