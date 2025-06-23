Discussion about this post

Dr. K
Randy, Interesting — most ‘Stacks have you leave a comment. This one opens a new widow and has you leave a “reply”. Never seen that before. Wonder why? Do you know?

In any case, I am a quarter Hungarian and would get a citizenship if I could mater the language (I can’t). But this was a marvelous story with a clever ending that made me chuckle.

If you are in Budapest, go have the crispy duck at Kacsa. Also, the chestnut roulade dessert is lethally good. And if you leave without visiting a cafe and having torte, you will never forgive yourself. My favorite is Central Grand Cafe and Bar. Try it…you won’t be disappointed.

Enjoy your trip…us working stiffs are still working.

