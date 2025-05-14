Preface

Autism diagnoses are surging, touching countless families, yet the reasons remain elusive, fueling debate and confusion. The Times’ recent exploration of autism’s rise attributes the increase largely to broader diagnostic criteria, heightened awareness, and social influences like online communities, while firmly rejecting vaccines as a cause. However, it downplays the role of institutional incentives (research funding, special education staffing, therapy services, and pharmaceutical interests). Conversely, pseudonymous “A Midwestern Doctor” on Substack dives into vaccine-related hypotheses the Times avoids. Neither fully delivers the impartial, rigorous analysis needed to untangle autism’s complex web.

Winston Churchill once famously described the Soviet Union as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma." Ironically, this phrase was repurposed in Oliver Stone’s JFK as a symbol not of clarity but of obfuscation. Like the Soviet Union or the JFK assassination, autism’s enigma may defy complete resolution, but without rigorous, transparent scrutiny, it will remain shrouded in mystery; while the converse – a clear lens on the knowns, unknowns, and disputes – is our only hope for clarity.

What is Autism?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental conditions that begin in early childhood, affecting how people communicate, interact socially, and behave. Autism looks very different from person to person, and scientists believe this wide range of symptoms comes from a mix of genetic and environmental factors.

Most of the population-level risk comes from many inherited gene differences, each with a small impact. Over 100 genes have now been linked to autism. Importantly, many of these gene changes influence similar brain processes, such as how genes are activated or suppressed (gene regulation), and how brain cells connect and communicate (synaptic function).

Autism often involves epigenetic mechanisms: changes in how genes are expressed without altering the underlying DNA sequence. These epigenetic switches may be similar to what we see in schizophrenia, where someone might carry genetic vulnerability but not develop the condition unless specific environmental triggers occur.

Decoding Confounding Factors, Diagnostic Shifts, and Vaccine Debates

The rise in autism diagnoses -- approximately 1 in 36 children (!!) in the U.S. according to the CDC’s 2023 data --

--is staggering and demands scrutiny. Yet autism is not a singular, congenital condition like rubella syndrome -- where first-trimester rubella-virus exposure causes a specific set of neurologic issues in a one-to-one identity function. Instead, “autism” has broadened into a sprawling diagnostic umbrella, encompassing a spectrum spanning “classic autism” (a.k.a “Kanner's Syndrome”), Asperger’s, childhood disintegrative disorder, and “Pervasive Developmental Disorder Not Otherwise Specified” (PDD-NOS).

These labels imply no unified cause, only generalizations. Are we witnessing an epidemic of biology or semantics? As older diagnoses like “mental retardation” faded, autism’s clinical net widened. Currently it captures a complex patchwork of traits and trajectories.

The Genetic Roots of Autism

Genetics play a significant role in autism, but not as dominantly as once thought. Early twin studies, like one from 1977, showed identical twins, sharing nearly all their DNA, were about seven times more likely to both have autism than fraternal twins, who share half. Yet, even identical twins don’t always align—in up to half of cases, one has autism and the other does not, suggesting genes are influential but not the sole factor.

A widely cited 2011 California twin study by Hallmayer et al., involving 192 twin pairs, estimated autism’s genetic heritability at 38% and shared environmental factors at 58%. Its low participation rate (17%) risks selection bias: if that group isn’t representative, the results may be skewed. By treating opposite-sex fraternal twins as comparable (despite autism’s higher prevalence in boys), it may have overstated shared environmental effects.

The study’s ACE model (Additive Genetic, Common Environment, Unique Environment) emphasizes shared environment, unlike prior studies’ Falconer’s formula (which attributes most identical / fraternal twin differences to genetics) (see table below).

By contrast, a 2017 Swedish study, analyzing over 2.6 million full-sibling pairs, ~900,000 half-sibling pairs, and 37,570 twin pairs, estimated autism’s genetic heritability at 83%–87%, with tighter statistical confidence than earlier studies. This falls between a 1989 estimate’s 91% and Hallmayer’s 38%. This study noted that autism’s diagnostic variability make heritability estimates sensitive to the statistical methods selected.

Note : ACE estimates are direct for Hallmayer and Sandin; the others are post hoc approximations. Falconer’s formula (h² ≈ 2 × [rMZ − rDZ]) estimates heritability; interpret early studies cautiously due to small samples and diagnostic variability.

Smartphone browsers may not visually capture the entire table. Please see here (including links to the studies).

Further refining this picture, a 2014 study by Gaugler et al., using the Population-Based Autism Genetics and Environment Study (PAGES), analyzed 536 autism cases alongside extensive family data, estimating that about 52% of autism risk comes primarily from common genetic variants. Gaugler leverages SNP-genotyping and diverse family relationships (siblings, half-siblings) and breaks down autism risk into parts: genes you inherit (A), complex gene interactions (D), new gene changes (N), family environment (C), and unique life experiences (E).

Havdahl arrived at differing numbers, based on a 2019 synthesis of large-scale genomic and familial studies.

This variability across studies—ranging from 38% to 87% genetic heritability—mirrors political polling, where methodological choices shape outcomes. Differences in sample size, study design, and phenotypic heterogeneity (e.g., autism ‘with’ vs. ‘without’ intellectual disability) drive discrepancies. Here’s a rough mapping:

The Solomonic (un)happy medium indicates more than half of autism risk is genetically set by the time of birth.

Regression, Rebellion, and the Cost of Doubt

The vaccine-autism debate centers on “regression”—toddlers’ suddenly losing language, eye contact, or motor skills, often after a fever, illness, or immunization. Parents report these shifts, raising questions about causality and trust in institutions. Regression, tied to disrupted synaptic pruning, demands scrutiny (see below).

Speculation can cloud even simple truths. Picture a forest fire: everyone sees the flames, but theories about its cause—lightning, a campfire, arson—multiply endlessly, each layered with motive and bias. Autism, far more complex, invites even wilder conjecture. The COVID-19 era showed how vaccine dissent-- from mRNA’s desirability and efficacy to mandates’ legitimacy-- was branded “misinformation”, then silenced. Similarly, any questioning of childhood vaccines’ link to autism triggers top-down scorn followed by bottom-up distrust.

Autism’s rise defies easy answers. Diagnostic criteria shift. Studies span eras, populations, and methods. Pinning down one cause is futile—too many forces collide. Financial incentives for overdiagnosis in schools, psychiatry, or Big Pharma’s vaccine defense muddy the waters.

HHS Secretary Kennedy’s call to test all hypotheses rigorously offers hope to cut through this multifaceted disorder’s fog.

The Expanding Umbrella: How Autism’s Definition Grew

One plausible explanation for the rise in autism diagnoses is the broadening of diagnostic criteria and increased awareness, but this shift also reflects a profound historical transformation in the concept itself. In 1911, Eugen Bleuler coined “autism” to describe excessive fantasy and hallucinations in severe schizophrenia, a meaning that persisted through the 1950s.

By the 1970s, British child psychiatrists redefined “autism’ as a lack of symbolic life-- a 180° shift that coincided with the closure of institutions for the “mentally retarded” in the 1960s, releasing children into new diagnostic frameworks -- a movement catalyzed by John F. Kennedy’s 1961 President’s Panel on Mental Retardation, influenced by his sister Rosemary’s institutionalization and the family’s complex feelings -- an irony, as RFK Jr. now hunts the autism epidemic’s “killer”.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-III) in 1980 formalized autism as a developmental disorder, shifting it from a rare condition to a spectrum encompassing a wide range of behaviors. This change, coupled with parental advocacy, drove earlier screening -- often at 18–24 months -- and more inclusive diagnoses. By DSM-4 (1994), Asperger’s syndrome and PDD-NOS were included, capturing individuals with average or above-average intellect. DSM-5 (2013) dropped Asperger's as a named diagnosis. Importantly, DSM-5 also removed the prior exclusion that had prevented an individual from being diagnosed with both ASD and ADHD, conditions once considered mutually exclusive.

This overlap expanded the diagnostic net, potentially reclassifying children with co-occurring traits and inflating prevalence. Additionally, individuals previously deemed “retarded” (sic) were subsumed under the (“severe” end of the) autism spectrum, inflating prevalence without a true increase in abnormality cases. Sociologist Gil Eyal in The Autism Matrix sees these diagnostic shifts as a net positive: resultant early interventions therapies’ unlocking potential.

The “psychiatric and mental health industrialization complex,” particularly within schools, amplifies this trend. Financial incentives for special education, therapies, and clinical services create perverse pressures for overdiagnosis, as funding and resources often hinge on an autism label. Additionally, families may also stand to gain from a diagnosis, accessing benefits, support services, or accommodations that might not be available otherwise. With 19% of Americans now identifying as neurodivergent—a broad category that includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and other cognitive differences—and with reports suggesting a majority of Britons may be doing the same, the expanding definition implies a widening diagnostic net.

These map-comparisons show how autism rates grew across U.S. states from 2003 to 2011 (darker blue means more kids were diagnosed, jumping from as low as 0.1% to over 2% in some places). Many states had policies that gave schools extra money for finding kids with autism (again, darker blue). Arizona’s rewarded autism rates climbed to 1.5%, while New Mexico’s, stayed at ~0.8%. Michigan’s rewarded diagnoses spiked to 1.5% by 2007-- but unrewarded, the rates dropped.

This isn’t just an autism story—it’s a pattern. Take a look at methadone distribution by state: supposedly the same disease (sic) of narcotic addiction for some reason “requires” ten times more methadone in Rhode Island than in Texas or Missouri. Wisconsin uses four times the dose of neighboring Iowa.

Swedish researchers tracked autism severity in 13-year-olds, finding that as diagnoses rose, the average symptom score among those diagnosed steadily declined, suggesting institutional pressure to have “autism” capture milder cases. (chart clarified by @cremieuxrecueil).

Sweden’s autism is classified within an “ESSENCE” -framework (“Early Symptomatic Syndromes Eliciting Neurodevelopmental Clinical Examinations”); wherein ADHD, tics, movement disorders, and epilepsy also rise in prevalence. A cynic might analogize autism diagnoses’ rise to the more recent surge in gender dysphoria. Such expansions fuel jobs in special education.

Autism diagnosis rates have clearly increased over the past decade.

In the early 1990s, autism was more tightly linked to mental retardation, now called “intellectual disability”.

This bar graph translates the overlapping circles from King and Bearman’s 2009 study into clear visual segments, isolating autism cases within and outside of mental retardation for 1992 and 2005.

Now, autism includes Elon Musk. Have we simply disease-ified eccentricity and (occasionally) genius? The study, “Diagnostic change and the increased prevalence of autism” documents this expansion.

California’s caseload has ballooned; moreover, far beyond what diagnosistic trends alone would predict. Jill Escher’s Getting Real About Autism’s Exponential Explosion shows...

...California’s autism caseload has nearly quadrupled since 2011: outpacing the national diagnosis rate for school-age children, which “only” doubled. The excess suggests bureaucratic inflation and system-driven incentives (or something “in the air” in California)-- not just rising prevalence.

Britain's Autism Research Centre director, Simon Baron-Cohen notes,

““What we call autism has itself changed to become a broader category (and with) the growth in private clinicians’ offering diagnosis -- it has become an industry.”

A “ War Against Boys ”? Autism's Male Impact

Autism shows a stark male predominance of about 3: or 4:1.

ADHD mirrors this trend, with boys diagnosed at a 2–3:1 ratio compared to girls. Christina Hoff Sommers’ The War Against Boys argues that modern schools, increasingly feminized and focused on chat, collegiality, and conformity, may mismatch boys’ neurodevelopmental traits -- often more intense, trial-and-error, and less socially oriented -- leading to over-diagnosis of conditions like autism and ADHD when boys’ behaviors deviate from these expectations.

Boys exhibit greater variance in IQ and behavioral traits, producing more outliers -- geniuses, risk-takers, as well as those with neurodevelopmental challenges -- while girls cluster closer to the mean, potentially making boys’ differences more noticeable and pathologized in structured settings.

The “boy-averse” decline of recess and advent of zero-tolerance policies in schools exacerbates this mismatch.

Male and female brains diverge from birth, a pattern seen across the animal kingdom -- male mosquitoes prioritize mate-seeking, females blood-feeding -- reflecting distinct evolutionary prerogatives. Simon Baron-Cohen’s “extreme male brain theory” suggests autism reflects an extreme male-typical profile, where “systemizing outstrips empathizing”.

Yet it’s important to recognize that autism is not strictly deficit-based. It’s also associated with positive traits such as pattern recognition and attention to detail. Moreover, long-term outcomes vary widely, with some autistic individuals’ achieving independence, relationships, employment, and relative happiness.

The Diagnosis Industry: Incentives’ Fueling Autism’s Rise

The decline in U.S. mental institutions may also have played a role in autism’s rise, as conditions once hidden were reclassified-- while preferably (and profitably) medicated: Hello, Thorazine! (1953).

From 1955 to 2005, residents in public mental hospitals dropped from over 500,000 to under 100,000, shifting from “out of sight, out of mind” (no pun intended) to outpatient lives and new diagnoses.

Before the 1960s, terms like “feebleminded,” “retarded,” or even “idiot savant” might have earned what we now call “autistic” – while “idiot” itself was both replaced by “retarded”, and then transformed into a mild insult.

Not everyone (back then) was a Gary Cooper with Albert Einstein’s mind and HL Mencken’s wit. As institutional care waned, these individuals entered broader diagnostic frameworks, potentially inflating autism’s labeling prevalence – separate from any independent potential increase in cases, per se.

This 1915 illustration starkly illustrates how intellectual and developmental differences were once categorized with terms now considered deeply offensive—“idiot,” “imbecile,” “moron”—yet these labels existed because same or similar variations in cognitive and adaptive functioning were present, just framed in a harsher, cruder way.

A First World Puzzle? Autism’s Global Disparities

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is highly prevalent in high-income countries, but in sub-Saharan Africa, with nearly 1 billion people, it’s rarely diagnosed…

“A review of the global prevalence of autism did not identify any data from sub-Saharan Africa, even though this region has a population of nearly 1 billion, 40% of whom are children younger than 14 years.”

… and rarely discussed. Google-searches for “autism” in Kenya, Congo, Nigeria, Egypt are near zero and static these last few measurable decades.

Limited psychiatric infrastructure and a focus on urgent issues like HIV, malaria, and food insecurity overshadow ASD. Autism is a “first-world problem,” amplified by wealthier nations’ resources, omphaloskeptic tendencies, and broad diagnostic criteria.

Africa’s ASD absence may be underdiagnosis rather than lower incidence. Over 90% of studies come from Europe, the Americas, and the Western Pacific. Entire regions like Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean are effectively data voids, despite the (presumed) global nature of the disorder.

Comparing same-wealth/ same-health societies could reveal if cultural or economic factors drive these trends. Cross-cultural-, cross-national- will be more difficult, given the absence of baseline data, terms, and agreements of importance.

Hidden Influences: Societal and Biological Drivers of Autism

Several societal and biological factors may contribute to autism rates, either directly or indirectly. The trend toward older parental age is significant. Advanced paternal and maternal age is associated with increased risks of genetic mutations and conditions like gestational diabetes, which may elevate autism risk. Older sperm and eggs accumulate DNA damage, potentially affecting neurodevelopment. Studies suggest a 10% increased autism risk per decade of parental age.

Smaller family sizes and fewer siblings may also play a role. Children with fewer siblings experience reduced socialization opportunities, potentially exacerbating autistic traits. Bruno Bettelheim’s “lonely child” hypothesis suggested that social withdrawal stemmed from emotional deprivation: cold “refrigerator parents” implies social difficulties. His theory aligns with this study: “Having Siblings is Associated with Better Social Functioning in Autism Spectrum Disorder”. Modern parenting, with its intensified focus on (fewer) children fosters scrutiny for any potential developmental delays.

Environmental factors like fluoride, aluminum, glyphosate, and Wi-Fi have been proposed as contributors, but evidence is sparse and often anecdotal. Fluoride in water has been present throughout the decades (1950s-1980s) when autism rates remained low; if it were a smoking gun, the surge in diagnoses wouldn’t have waited until th[2] e 1990s– although fluoride exposure exceeding 2x the upper limit may correlate with minor IQ reductions.

Aluminum, used as an adjuvant in vaccines, is present in small amounts and typically cleared from the body quickly, but animal studies raise concerns: one found it can cause chronic inflammation at the injection site and gradually migrate to the brain, while another showed it can persist in the brain for months, potentially leading to inflammation. Lyons-Weiler (2018) suggests that autism may involve impaired cellular detoxification, with aluminum and other toxins’ exacerbating genetic predispositions through immune activation and gene-environment interactions. This is disputed by the CDC. Glyphosate, a herbicide, and Wi-Fi radiation lack robust data’s tying them to ASD.

The pineal gland, sometimes implicated in autism theories via melatonin dysregulation, shows no direct causal connection. Higher-dose ultrasound during pregnancy has been studied for potential neurodevelopmental effects, with no clear link to autism. Ultrasound remains a standard prenatal tool due to its safety at recommended levels. Prenatal acetaminophen -use is not associated with autism risk.

Vaccines Under Fire: A Case Study in Doubt and Debate

Vaccines, particularly the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, have fueled autism speculation since Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet study and 1999 follow-up,

retracted in 2010 for ethical and methodological flaws.

Wakefield, rather than asserting MMR definitively caused autism, proposed separating measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines for individual testing to isolate potential risks--

-- a reasonable scientific hypothesis stifled by his vilification (arguably, disproportionate).

Many large studies have since discredited the hypothesis, including two major Danish cohort studies -- one in 2002 and a follow-up in 2019 -- each enrolling the entire Danish child population and finding no link between MMR vaccination and autism. Nonetheless, public distrust persists, amplified by the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) -- which shielded manufacturers from liability and forged an expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule (from targeting 7 diseases with 8–10 doses in 1986 to 16 diseases with approximately 47–55 doses by age 18 in 2025).

Once a vaccine’s on the CDC’s list, it’s a free pass -- no marketing needed, just profit, raising suspicions about untested risks. That cozy setup makes sensible suspecting Big Pharma’s erring on the side of profit (vs. public safety), e.g. with hepatitis B shots for babies who are decades removed from the skills or interest for that illness’ modes of transmission (sexual, IV). Big Public Health follows along for the (regulatory capture) ride (as seen when the CDC’s ACIP rapidly endorsed Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine in 2006 despite up to 64% of members’ having potential conflicts of interest).

Baked in the Womb? Autism’s Prenatal Roots vs. Postnatal Claims

Autism likely starts in the womb, tied to embryologic neurodevelopment, as shown in developmental timelines where neurogenesis and gliogenesis peak prenatally,

so pinning it on vaccines given after birth assumes a sudden post-natal shift. Some argue vaccines, particularly MMR’s measles component and aluminum, may trigger brain inflammation during critical windows like synaptogenesis (0–5 years) and myelination (up to 20 years), potentially raising autism-risk via cytokines, autoantibodies, and/or brain enlargement in those prone to immune overactivation.

Regression by Pruning

Are there solid cases of kids’ thriving, then crashing into autism at 6 months or 2 years after a shot? Two studies in 2018 gave different assessments. One claimed “about 22% of ASD kids experience “regression”, typically at 21 months, with autism (but not with milder PDD-NOS or Asperger’s); whereas Ozonoff (2018) followed high-risk infants and found declining social engagement in ~3/4 of children who developed autism.

The notion that autism is entirely predetermined by prenatal neurodevelopment overlooks postnatal brain plasticity, particularly during critical periods like toddlerhood. Schizophrenia, which often emerges in late adolescence, illustrates how dysregulated synaptic pruning -- a process refining neural connections -- can alter brain function, potentially triggered by environmental factors like infections or toxins.

One striking clue: 3–5% of children experience febrile seizures, and a Swedish study found that 40% of such cases preceded an autism diagnosis. This points to a broader mechanism of cytokine-driven neuroinflammation, where immune overactivation damages the developing brain.

“Regression” challenges the idea that autism is always present from birth. If true, early detection might change a child’s trajectory. Brownstone Institute’s Jeffrey Tucker wonders if “declining trajectories… may be more the rule than the exception,” and urges that even vaccines, long taboo as a suspect, be put “on the table” for rigorous investigation. Mr. Tucker has had longitudinal observation of childhood autism (his nephew Joel’s; recounted in Like a Crown: Adventures in Autism).

Challenging Vaccine Overreach: Rethinking the Anti-Vaxx Stigma

Vaccines may or may not cause autism, but that doesn’t mean we’re not over-injecting them. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA) shielded vaccine makers from civil lawsuits because total-population vaccination was deemed a societal win, spreading risk to avoid a “tragedy of the commons”: depriving the many because of the civilly litigated side effects of a few. But removing market-based accountability while mandating use created a dangerous asymmetry: liability-free, government-promoted, and increasingly profitable vaccines.

Measles, mumps, and chickenpox? In the ‘60s, moms created parties to have kids catch those, for stronger immunity. Rubella’s a worry for pregnant women, sure, but polio’s faded, and we don’t vaccinate for cholera, which is gone too. Are we vaccinating for public health, or just by inertia?

The low autism rates reported among Amish and Orthodox Jewish communities may stem from their vaccine avoidance. Autism Matrix’ Gil Eyal asserts that there are “plenty of autism cases among Orthodox Jews in more integrated communities” (a point that is not necessarily dispositive, if “integrated” coincides with vaccine compliance). Additional confounding factors may include younger parental age, sidestepping the 10% autism risk increase per decade; limited interaction with public schools and psychiatrists; adherence to traditional, less cognitively complex tasks; and avoidance of modern influences."

The intense vilification of vaccine skeptics, from Andrew Wakefield’s expulsion from polite medical society to the COVID-19 era’s ostracism of doubters, screams “you’re over the target,” especially compared to less contentious topics like Wi-Fi or aluminum. The COVID-19 vaccine push for children, with negligible risk from the illness itself but documented side effects like myocarditis, exemplifies a quasi-criminal disregard for risk-benefit balance.

I’ve given thousands of vaccines as a doc and taken plenty myself, but I’m not for forcing every shot on every person. A yellow fever vaccine makes sense in African jungles, but not in Nebraska -- context matters. Vaccines should fit the person, weighing age, risk of illness versus vaccination, situation, and prior exposure. Choosing what’s appropriate doesn’t make you “anti-vaccine,” just as skipping a ski parka on the beach doesn’t make you “anti-clothing”.

A Quest for Clarity: Researching Autism’s True Drivers

To truly understand the rise in autism diagnoses, we need comparative studies across societies -- including vaccine-intensive ones with varied cultural, diagnostic, and environmental contexts, and vaccine-light communities within industrialized nations, such as those in parts of the U.S. or Europe that have opted out for cultural or religious reasons. This broader lens would help isolate potential contributors -- from industrial exposures to diagnostic bias to immunization practices.

If we had a time machine to 1950s New York, we’d find no concept of ADHD and a much narrower definition of autism (of course, labeled differently); often confined to psychiatric institutions. Society then, for all its faults, was in many ways more orderly: lower rates of street crime, drug use, and public disorder. Deinstitutionalization’s “humane” ideal traded structured care for societal chaos: freeing people from asylums while believing community integration would fill the gap. The “magic air” of the streets failed to heal deep mental health issues. Homelessness has experienced a ~1500% increase, coincident with the autism epidemic.

Similar “good intentions” (via 1960s’ reform-minded Rockefeller University) sowed narcotic abuse as Methadone Maintenance Ignited America’s Opioid Crisis, with a similar rise: late 20th-, early 21st- century.

Three seemingly unrelated trends --opioid addiction; autism diagnosis; and homelessness -- have each dramatically risen in the wake of the cultural and institutional paradigm shifts of the 1960s: deinstitutionalization, the collapse of stigma, and the move toward visibility over concealment.

While homelessness and opioid addiction surged as hidden populations became visible, autism’s rise is more complex -- driven largely by diagnostic expansion, shifting frameworks like ESSENCE, and educational incentives, yet coinciding with environmental changes like expanded vaccine schedules and toxin exposures. Correlation isn’t causation, but this parallel demands we explore all factors without dismissing any outright.

Disorders or Differences?

Are we over-labeling traits that once went unnoticed? In football, a fidgety “ADHD” kid might excel on defense, reacting fast, but struggle compared to some “mildly autistic” offensive lineman who uses calm preparation and play memorization

Different contexts highlight different strengths, not deficits—and that extends beyond the field. Today, nearly 40% of young people identify as sexually divergent, and almost 20% claim neurodivergence, suggesting a shift from biology to social identity as diagnostic labels proliferate. The line between genuine disorder and mere difference blurs, especially when the language of activism and resistance reframes personal traits as identity markers.

Yet, as the football players demonstrate, cohesion and teamwork come from learning the same playbook, even if offense and defense see the game from opposite angles. In a world where distinctions multiply and identities fragment, we risk losing sight of shared goals—risking not only our unity but our continuity, as social trends pull us further from our genetic roots and toward abstracted, self-imposed divisions.

This tension plays out vividly in autism’s schisms. Eyal revealed “high-functioning” self-advocates reject stigma and dependence; while severely autistics’ parents face lifelong challenges. RFK Jr.’s claim that some autistic individuals may never work sparked backlash from the former but resonated with the latter:

People with profound autism “will require lifetime, round-the-clock care,” said Profound Autism Alliance’s Judith Ursitti.

Eyal urges unity, noting the cross-benefits self-advocates bring to severe cases, via tools like picture exchange systems.

Cohesion, like a football team’s, demands a shared playbook. The offensive lineman and defensive back, though worlds apart in style, win by aligning on the same goal. Autism’s spectrum—geniuses to those needing lifelong care—needs similar alignment, lest we disease-ify difference or ignore genuine need.

Navigating Autism’s Complex Web (a Recap)

Autism -- unlike purely genetic conditions like Rett syndrome, or purely congenital ones like rubella syndrome -- almost certainly lacks a singular cause. Its “spectrum” practically guarantees a patchwork of origins: genetic, congenital, epigenetic (via toxins, infections, vaccines, medical interventions), and societal. Teasing apart these threads demands sharper classification of clinical signs.

Rubella syndrome proves that a virus can disrupt neurologic development in utero; thus, dismissing vaccines as possible postnatal contributors is not far-fetched -- only later-stage. Yet most of autism’s dramatic rise seems fueled not by biology alone, but by diagnostic bloat, societal change, and profit-driven incentives. Special education, clinical services, and even pharmaceutical interests thrive on expanded labels.

Vaccines, to date, lack proven causality -- but the vitriolic and vengeful expulsion of Dr. Andrew Wakefield should serve as warning. Skeptics of Fauci.ism’s rigid pro-vaccine orthodoxy during COVID-19 were likewise demonized, only to see many concerns later grudgingly validated. Was the ferocity against Wakefield evidence of scientific certainty -- or fear that his questions hit too close to home?

Regression into autism, once dismissed as rare or anecdotal, deserves serious scrutiny. Schizophrenia research acknowledges environmental contributors; autism, too, may involve postnatal immune injuries -- whether from infection, febrile seizures, or even vaccination-triggered cascades (cytokine neuroinflammation; post-vaccine encephalitis?).

The old image of autism meant institutionalization. Today, by contrast, diagnosis often sweeps in average or superior IQs, think: Anthony Hopkins, Tim Burton, Elon Musk and Dan Aykroyd -- raising the question: are we pathologizing giftedness? The Amish and Orthodox Jews show strikingly lower rates, hinting that both culture and vaccination patterns might matter, though our very observation risks distorting their realities.

Meanwhile, our attention-fractured world -- taxing work, working taxes, drugs, video games, speed-dating -- pathologizes traits once crucial for survival: focus, perseverance, loyalty to a small tribe. In a saner, older world, such traits found natural outlets; today, they’re flagged for "intervention."

First World versus Third World: Would they trade HIV or malaria for our dizzying array of mental health labels? Respectively, yes -- and no (perhaps); but our challenges, though subtler, are real. We must push for transparent, hypothesis-driven research -- cross-temporal and cross-cultural -- to ensure we don’t over-label while meeting real needs, proving if Piereson’s JFK “lone shooter” -simplicity applies to any part of autism’s story.

The Unwarranted Certainty of Dismissal(s)

The New York Times closed its review quoting psychologist Catherine Lord: “Whatever it is, it’s not vaccines”.

This logic echoes a personal anecdote: before traveling to Italy, I mentioned gas cost “$8 a gallon,” only to be corrected -- by someone who didn’t know the real price. When I asked, “If you don’t know what it is, how can you know what it isn’t?” The answer came: “It can’t be $8/gal., because they don’t use gallons or dollars.” Technically true, yet completely missing the larger point.

As Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes famously advised:

Autism’s spectrum -- multifocal, multicausal -- demands we explore every possibility, not dismiss avenues out of convenience, cowardice, or commerce.