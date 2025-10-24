Discussion about this post

JasonWickBatStroke
1d

Really good article of composite data and very articulate. What an excellent analysis and essay!

Andrew Devlin
2d

I saw firsthand what the Great Society did to families back in 1970. I was living with my sister in Lockport, NY and couldn’t work after coming down with a bleeding ulcer. My brother in law’s ex lived nearby and needed a sitter for her kids as she worked part time. I took the babysitting job. She was also on the government dole courtesy of the Great Society. She was remarried to a bum who didn’t work. Out of the blue, welfare people would show up and search her apartment for any evidence of a man and cut off support if they found it. They drove families apart leading to fatherless homes across America! The impact on the poor was devastating and it destroyed black families the most.

LBJ famously said at the time of passage, “Those n****rs will be voting democrat for the next 200 years.” Thank God he was wrong!!!

