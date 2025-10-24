That version is sharp and concise, but I’ve always felt there was more to the story. This extended version—my “director’s cut”—includes additional insights, examples, and arguments that didn’t make it into the published piece due to space constraints. It dives deeper into the cultural, historical, and policy-driven roots of violence, particularly in Black and Latino communities, while still challenging the gun control narrative. This fuller version enriches the argument with global comparisons (Latin America, Japan), Detroit’s decline, Nigerian immigrants’ success, and a deeper genetic discussion, alongside sharper critiques of the Great Society, media bias, and grievance culture. It also expands on solutions, emphasizing self-reliance and policy reform.

This essay probes three questions: Does gun control reduce murder? Why do Black-predominant areas suffer such high violence? And how have cultural shifts and policy missteps since the Great Society fueled the carnage? The answers point not to firearms, but to a society’s unraveling at its core.

Does Gun Control Cut Murder Rates?

The U.S. homicide rate is over seven times greater than those of other top tier nations, with guns’ accounting for nearly 80% of U.S. homicides in 2020. However, these comparisons often ignore critical differences. Unlike the United States, European nations have (until very lately) been more homogeneous and socially stable (and non-European, completely non-diverse Japan is the lowest-crime example here). Venezuela and Mexico enforce tight firearm laws yet drown in murder rates that eclipse ours, while Switzerland and Norway -- awash in guns -- stay serene. Blaming guns for murder is as shortsighted as blaming knives for stabbings; some cars for drunken accidents and others for mass terror in New Orleans, Magdeburg and Munich.

Notably as well, Switzerland and Scandinavia have far more liberal gun rights, emphasizing that culture and cohesiveness might have more to do with the lower homicide rates than gun-possession (of which they have more than most other Europeans).

This map further suggests that some of the most dangerous regions, like Ukraine and Syria, had low private gun ownership, leaving civilians vulnerable -- not necessarily at risk during peacetime, but unprepared when crisis strikes. It’s like refusing to keep an emergency kit at home just because everyone is currently healthy.

Crime statistics alone do not capture the full picture -- private firearm ownership can serve as a safeguard: e.g. the U.K., while not in a state of war, faces growing civil unrest, with communities increasingly vulnerable to predation. Not uncoincidentally, UK’s knife attacks are burgeoning. In the long run, the debate is not merely about crime-rates, but whether law-abiding citizens should retain the right to protect themselves when/ if institutions fail-- e.g., the Warsaw Ghetto. Western European crime patterns are also shifting with large-scale immigration -- accompanied by social censorship that conceals issues like Islamic rape-gang violence, as seen in cases such as Rotherham.

European crime is rising, though often concealed by media wary of igniting ethnic tensions. Sweden and the Netherlands, once paragons of safety, now grapple with surges in gang violence and terrorism.

The reality remains: American gun crime is not driven by lawful owners.The extreme rarity of NRA members involved in homicides, exemplified by the single notable case of William Sherwood, a lifetime NRA-member convicted of second-degree murder in 2014, indicates that the organization’s 5 million members contribute virtually nothing to national homicide statistics. If there were more cases, the media, always keen to link the NRA to shootings, would certainly highlight them, showing that legal gun owners do not necessitate further gun control.. The absence of such coverage speaks volumes. Restricting legal ownership because of criminal misuse is as senseless as banning pain medications because some abuse them.

Even in rural Mississippi -- where gun laws are lax and the Black population tops 38%, highest in the nation -- homicide rates track the same demographic heat maps as urban hotspots, not the scattered rifle racks of lawful owners. California, Chicago, and the Eastern Seaboard have both the strictest gun control and highest murder rates.The problem extends beyond race. Murder rates are even higher in Venezuela, Mexico, and Honduras, where the populations are primarily (and axiomatically) “Latino”, with varying racial subdivides. These countries have their own mix of problems -- poverty, gangs, and a culture of machismo that mirrors the issues we see in Black communities in the U.S.. In these countries -- if cartels and gangs rule, life is cheap. The Latin American experience also ties back to the historical legacy of the slave trade, integration with indigenous populations, and fractured societies that have struggled under socialism, corruption, and government mismanagement. In Venezuela, for instance, a collapsing economy has led to one of the highest murder rates in the world. Socialism breeds hopelessness, and hopelessness breeds violence.

“South of the border”, murder rates are nearly an order of magnitude higher than the U.S. average. Mexico and Venezuela purport strict gun laws, but criminals pay no heed, leaving law-abiding citizens defenseless.

For an even clearer comparison, look at the graph below of murder rates in U.S. cities and Latin American countries. In some U.S. cities, like St. Louis and Baltimore, the murder rates approach those of the most violent Latin American countries. In others, like Chicago and Philadelphia, the rates are lower, but still well above average.

But if we look at our states (not just cities) versus Latin America’s nations, we have far less homicide violence.

This illustrates that the issue of violence is not limited by borders -- it’s about the breakdown of society, wherever that happens. Putting up gun laws in lawless places solves little. Ask any gang member.

Here is a side-by-side by which one can judge which has a greater relationship whether coincidental or causal with homicide rates.

Just look at Detroit’s highest per capita murder rate, and middle-of-the-road gun law strictness. Things were better when… well, when things were better. Detroit, in the 1950s, was THE richest city in the US. The 1970s brought an inflection point, decline in population, demographic turnover, and a massive increase in homicides and crime overall.

Why Are Black-Predominant Locales So Violent?

Harvard’s Professor of Psychiatry (emeritus) Alvin F. Poussaint (who shaped the Bill Cosby Show’s “positive images of (black) parenting and father involvement”) noted in 1983:

“Black homicide rates are seven to eight times those of whites....Today, homicide is the leading cause of death among young Black men, and contributes significantly to the shortened life-span of the Black male. In about 80-90% of the cases, the Black victim was killed by another Black” Black-on-Black Homicide - A Psychological-Political Perspective

In 40 years, not much has changed. The murder rates in predominantly Black urban areas are sky-high.

Cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and St. Louis are drowning in blood, and the victims and perpetrators are overwhelmingly Black.

“Simply put, Chicago has a massive Black-on-Black murder problem”, from Chicago: 75% of Murdered Are Black, 71% of Murderers Are Black (only 33% of Chicago’s population was classified as Black).

The United States’ stark difference emerges largely from violence concentrated in inner-city and rural areas with higher Black or Latino percentages – absent which, U.S. homicide rates align more closely with Europe’s.

And notably the homicide-trend has worsened over these three decades.

Comparisons that ignore localized crime patterns are futile -- a classic Streetlight Effect,

But the issue isn’t “Blackness” itself -- it’s the broken culture that has taken root in many of these communities. Even Don Lemon ( 2013 –while at CNN, commenting on Tayvon Martin/ George Zimmerman ) noted:

“More than 72 percent of children in the African-American community are born out of wedlock. That means absent fathers. And the studies show that lack of a male role model is an express train right to prison and the cycle continues.“

What’s driving this violence? It’s a combination of idolizing toughness, the draw of gang culture, widespread fatherlessness, and the failure of institutions meant to uplift these communities. Without fathers, too many Black teens have turned to gangs for a sense of family, believing respect can only be earned through violence. Legacy media and TV have certainly played their part by popularizing “gangsta culture”.

There’s a clear gender divide. It’s the boys and young men who suffer most in this scenario, growing up in homes led by single mothers, missing out on male role models– and asymmetry with the girls who have at least their moms’ examples. Consider LeBron James, born of an unattached mom prone to crack addiction-- yet fortunate in that she was yet wise enough to let him be taken in by a cohesive family, with its working dad’s doubling as a football coach. Akron’s Frank Walker provided the discipline and direction he needed.

Detroit’s tragic decline stands as a cautionary tale of urban collapse, driven by economic ruin, racial division, and rising violence. Once America’s wealthiest city and a hub of opportunity, Detroit underwent the largest demographic shift of any major northern city, transitioning from majority-white to majority-black by 1980.

.

White flight -- accelerated by the 1967 riots and escalating crime -- drained the city of its tax base and prosperity, leaving behind poverty and social decay. As manufacturing jobs vanished, violence surged, earning Detroit the grim title of “America’s murder capital”.

Despite efforts like the Renaissance Center, a genuine renaissance remains elusive. Ignoring crime or releasing offenders without consequence will not rebuild Detroit or prevent new Detroits. True renewal demands safety, accountability, and a commitment to a city where everyone -- regardless of race -- can live, work, and thrive without fear.

Nigerians hit the ground running, arriving with better education credentials -- degrees in hand, a hunger to learn baked into their culture -- and they don’t let it stop with themselves. They pass on this education-impetus like a family heirloom, pushing their kids toward college and beyond, often outpacing native-born Whites in a single generation. It’s no accident: in Nigeria, education’s a lifeline, a ticket out of chaos, not a luxury to be debated. That discipline sticks, and the results speak for themselves.

Addressing the Genetic Critique [1]

Some argue that crime in Black communities reflects genetic inheritance -- traits like IQ or adaptability shaped by evolutionary pressures, much as Huskies thrive in cold and Chihuahuas in warmth. Harsh climates might sharpen foresight; tropical ones, physical prowess. Genetics isn’t off-limits: the XY chromosome pair’s link to heightened violence proves it. Emil Kierkegaard posits that violent behavior, strongly heritable via countless small-effect genetic variants, varies in frequency across ancestries -- more common among Africans, less so among Asians. Testosterone, a known driver of aggression (explaining the 8-to-1 male-female homicide gap), may amplify this, with Blacks’ showing 2.5 to 4.9% higher average levels than other groups.

Within same-race cohorts, culture often trumps genes. Charles Murray’s Coming Apart tracked Whites alone, finding disciplined communities prosper while others crumble -- Mormons, with an average IQ of 105.3 (NLSY97), outpace background Protestants at 99.3, despite shared roots. Asian-Americans hit 1228 on 2024 SATs, while genetically related Native Americans score 926 -- similar origins, divergent paths.

Southeast Asia’s Cambodians (IQ 97) and Vietnamese (91) lag, but their U.S.-raised kids excel, lifted by stability and grit -- not DNA. The Mariel boatlift dumped Cuban criminals stateside, yet no lasting crime wave followed (different from national trends). Australia, a former penal colony, now boasts a 99 IQ and low violence -- hard work reshaped its legacy. Nigerians, more “African” than African-Americans, thrive here, as do religious Blacks over nonreligious peers, hinting at culture’s influence.

Still, Kierkegaard notes a stubborn pattern: Africans show elevated crime rates across societal strata, even at higher incomes, outpacing Whites in poverty-income percentiles.

This persists in Brazil, where Black crime exceeds Whites’ in 25 of its 26 states.

But history’s shadow isn’t fixed -- Barbados and Jamaica offer a striking comparison. Barbados and Jamaica share a nearly identical West African slave population heritage, with both currently about 90% ethnically derived from this background. Yet their outcomes differ starkly: Jamaica has a lower IQ (75.1) and four times the homicide rate of Barbados (IQ 91.6).

The inverse link between IQ and crime is undeniable -- higher crime aligns with lower IQ -- but the cause is less clear. This suggests a chicken-and-egg scenario: persistent crime and societal challenges may depress IQ over time, rather than IQ’s being a genetic fixed point. Effective governance, community cohesion, and a commitment to maintaining societal stability -- rather than genetic differences -- seem to underpin Barbados’ success versus Jamaica’s struggles.

Zooming in on the chart’s middle tier shows a wide splay of IQ – and axiomatically not much internal difference in (these very high) homicide rates.

El Salvador saw its homicide rate plummet >10-fold —with the same genetic population. Leadership and policy can sharply reduce violence, regardless of inherent traits.

Legacy Black Americans often find themselves funneled into a metaphorical “country” within the U.S. economy—a lane of secure but low-growth roles like postal work, food service, social work, clerks, or home healthcare. These stable yet stagnant gigs rarely foster innovation or wealth, reflecting a systemic trap where safety trumps risk—a ceiling mistaken for opportunity.

How Have Cultural Shifts and Policy Missteps Fueled the Fire?

The Great Society’s Fallout

The Great Society’s war on poverty, meant to help, instead destroyed the Black nuclear family by rewarding single motherhood and fostering dependence. Post-Great Society, Black incarceration rates skyrocketed -- not due (despite the incessant trope) to arbitrary or “systemic” racism, but as a reaction to rising crime-- which was driven, both directly and ironically, by the very policies meant to diminish it. This imprisonment graph, sourced from Exclusion and Exploitation: The Incarceration of Black Americans from Slavery to the Present (2021, Science.org) illustrates two key trends: a period of stasis or mild decline in Black imprisonment from the 1920s through the 1970s – at a time with inarguably worse racial dynamics nationally, followed by a sharp rise in incarceration rates’ coinciding with the implementation of Great Society programs.

Nonetheless Prof. Muller never once mentions Lyndon Johnson or The Great Society in his efforts to ascertain the increase’s rationale, instead attributing it to structural forces tied to racial and economic exploitation. He emphasizes the impact of deindustrialization, declining agricultural labor demand, and economic exclusion– but never that of any actions by those arrested and imprisoned. So, here is his imprisonment timeline, mildly amended:

We can’t run a lab experiment to rewind the Great Society and test its effects -- social science is stuck with the messy reality of history. But here’s the kicker: the early 20th century, with its raw, unfiltered racism -- lynchings, Jim Crow, the works -- didn’t produce the incarceration or crime spikes we see post-1960s. Muller never touches the heart of it: how people live, love, and raise their kids. The road to hell, as they say, is paved with good intentions -- and this pavement runs straight through broken homes.

This next chart, taken from 2015’s The Black Family in the Age of Mass Incarceration, highlights how the rise in imprisonment mirrored a surge in violent crime. NB, this graph highlights only the post- Great Society phase of the previous.

The author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, ironically invokes and quotes Daniel Patrick Moynihan, perhaps as a strawman. Moynihan, in his 1965 report, The Negro Family: The Case for National Action warned that “lower-class behavior in our cities is shaking them apart” and argued that the collapse of the Black family, not just structural oppression, was driving poverty and crime. Moynihan’s assertion that “The principal objective of American government at every level should be to see that children are born into intact families and that they remain so” underscores his belief that family disintegration was central to rising crime rates -- an unassailable idea Coates sidesteps.

Coates counters Moynihan’s “tangle of pathologies” with his own “tangle of perils”, blaming systemic exploitation for Black incarceration. Moynihan saw dysfunction as partly self-sustained, while Coates treats Black communities as passive victims of external forces. He acknowledges the 1970s–80s crime wave and that offenders were guilty but calls “mass incarceration” a uniquely American overreaction -- while conceding it reduced crime. Coates ignores whether crime-oppressed neighborhoods would have been more grateful had their predator criminals remained free to roam (our more recent societal experiment, rebuked November 2024).

Narratives of Blame

Ta-Nehisi Coates, from his privileged perch (and Black Panther paternal lineage) dismisses the visceral, street-level fears of crime as overblown and regressive: downplaying (RFK Sr. speechwriter) Adam Walinsky’s 1995 warning,

“We shrink in fear of teenage thugs on every street. More important. we shrink even from contemplating the forceful collective action we know is required.”

-- accusing him of warlike rhetoric. Coates takes a similarly supercilious approach to Jesse Jackson’s famous confession in 1993: JJ’s feeling relief realizing the footsteps behind him belonged to a White person; seeing Jackson’s fear as an unfortunate byproduct of racist oppression rather than a rational response to statistical reality. Acting on those fears -- whether through policy or personal caution -- is unjustified because it risks reinforcing racial disparities.

Coates, through a Marxist lens, claims Black communities are victims of “resource extraction” (leaving unsaid precisely which resource: oil, gold?– or how their role differs from other subgroups within the economy). Coates states that “Blacks tend to live within more “criminogenic conditions” (sic),” but fails to confront how internal cycles of violence perpetuate those conditions (a chicken-/ egg-conundrum). His proposed solution -- ”reparations” -- echoes the same welfare-driven approach that fractured families under the Great Society: a false materialistic-, rather than true spiritual- fix.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Al Sharpton, and Ibram X. Kendi -- along with the broader “antiracist” movement and BLM -- continue to frame every social disparity through race. Yet day-to-day racial tensions have eased. The best proof of progress? Interracial marriage acceptance -- once a cultural flashpoint -- is now a non-issue for most Americans.

Outrage pays: the public rhetoric around “racism” has exploded. The frequency of “race” words in major U.S. newspapers surged during Obama’s terms–

despite the “breakthrough” perceived by the majority white electorate, 2008 – in having elected its first black president (but not echoed or endorsed within the racism grievance-based academy, which promptly turbocharged Critical Race Theory, CRT).

Prof. Dan Hopkins, in 2019, revealed a media-ignored, sharp decline in “anti-Black-” and “anti-Hispanic Prejudice(s)” among White Americans. Slyly though, Hopkins hides the good news in his FiveThirtyEight article’s title White Americans Say They’re Less Prejudiced -- by posing it as mere hearsay, while his academic research,

“The Rise of Trump, the Fall of Prejudice?” presents these findings without the negative editorial spin – but to a much smaller audience.

Despite such documented declines in prejudice from the White majority, the media amplifies racial grievance narratives, fostering a false perception of worsening bias. Inquiries (via Google, openAI, Bing, even Grok) into the contrary possibility of Blacks’ rising anti-White sentiment are deflected into discussions of bias against Blacks, as though prejudice flows in only one direction.

The relentless framing of White guilt by the racism industry may well be fueling division rather than healing, planting seeds for a self-perpetuating cycle of resentment and violence. This imbalance warps public understanding -- when Whites are perceived as perpetrators, it’s headline news; when the reverse is questioned, the data vanish.

In the post- George Floyd fear-penumbra of enforced DEI, corporations embraced How to Be an Antiracist, with Kendi’s solution to Black poverty: destroy capitalism -- which if it were going to bring any “equality”, would be that solely of misery. Call it harsh, but the antiracist gospel -- Coates, Kendi, Sharpton -- has doubled down on a legacy Black community already battered by crime and despair, peddling victimhood while flash mobs loot with impunity. Contrast that with Nigerian immigrants: in a generation, they’ve hit median incomes on par with Whites’ -- while legacy Black Americans, after centuries, hover at two-thirds that level. It’s not skin color; it’s character, education, and grit, as MLK knew. The tone here isn’t cruelty -- it’s a scream to stop romanticizing failure and start facing facts.

Cultural Decay and Self-Reliance

Thomas Sowell’s (2006) Black Rednecks and White Liberals delivered a searing, fact-driven indictment of the misguided White Liberal paternalism that has undermined Black communities in America. Sowell demonstrates how a once-thriving Black population, which had been making remarkable societal and economic progress through the mid-20th century -- marked by stable marriages; church-going, intact family structures; greater literacy; and upward mobility -- was derailed by LBJ’s destructive social policies.

Sowell’s genius cuts through the noise: it’s not just absent fathers or gangsta rap -- it’s White liberals who turned a once-thriving Black culture of church and grit into a caricature of ‘redneck’ chaos, then called it compassion. External pressures like bad schools or tough cops don’t explain why progress stalled after the 1950s; the glorification of dysfunction does. President Lyndon Johnson remarked, “I’ll have those n*****s voting Democratic for 200 years.” This cynical political calculus prioritized party loyalty over genuine social progress, setting in motion a cultural and economic decline.

Bill Cosby, once revered as “America’s Dad,” used his platform to call for Black self-reliance, warning against a culture of victimhood and generational dependence on government aid. He famously urged: “We don’t have that fight, so life is problematic.... Intellectuals (say) ‘leave these people alone, these people can’t do better, you’re picking on the poor.’ ”

Yet, his own moral failures obliterated his credibility, turning his once-powerful message into a cruel irony. Meanwhile, scholars like Sowell, Glenn Loury, Larry Elder, Shelby Steele, and Wilfred Reilly continue to advocate for personal responsibility, family stability, and economic freedom -- but none have ever commanded the mass influence Cosby once wielded.

While Cosby squandered his reach and stature to bridge racial divides through disgrace, Barack Obama fumbled his through duplicity: speaking of Black responsibility critiquing absent Black fathers-- while simultaneously fueling grievance politics, embracing Trayvon Martin as a personal symbol, and supporting Black Lives Matter– giving equal footing to BLM activists as police..

The 2020 riots weren’t just an echo of Ferguson’s self-inflicted economic collapse -- they were something broader, more destructive, and indiscriminate: targeting businesses, infrastructure, and entire commercial districts. The destruction was less about seeking justice and more about asserting dominance -- via political terror. BLM itself has dithered and withered -- building personal mansions for its leadership and little to nothing for the communities it claimed to honor.

We are now witnessing the full realization of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ vision of decriminalization, and the results are anything but uplifting. Today’s roving flash mobs, clearing out stores with impunity, are a direct product of the Ferguson Effect reluctance to enforce the law. This is precisely the scenario Heather Mac Donald warned about in The War on Cops: when policing retreats, crime surges, and the very communities activists claim to protect suffer the most. The 1990s’ proactive policing saved thousands of minority lives, gains now reversed by anti-police rhetoric.

A Path Forward

The stark homicide-level contrast between societies, many sharing similar linguistic, cultural, historic and genetic backgrounds, e.g. Latin America vis-à-vis Iberian Europe, illustrates that societal structures and norms play significant roles. Western Europe, with its history of functioning civil societies, has managed to maintain lower homicide rates, while more raucous Eastern Europe (including Ukraine, and Russia – before their war; and Albania; Latvia) has not. It’s important to remember that “no crime” is not the only indicator of societal health.

There was effectively zero personal crime (reported) in Mao’s China and Stalin’s Soviet Union (reserving major crime for the state itself). So, freedom includes a freedom to do poorly, as well as benignly. Merely looking at the homicide rate alone is not a full picture of a country’s success. Amongst the countries below, where would you most like to live?

Outside of instituting CCP governance and centralized social credit controls, the best way of reducing violence lies not in stricter gun control but in fostering environments where economic, religious, and social opportunities flourish. The Trump administration’s thriving pre-covid era was the first time in four decades wherein opioid deaths dropped.

This isn’t about drafting a 10-point plan -- it’s about stepping back, as Sowell charts, to when Black marriages, literacy, and jobs climbed steadily before the Great Society’s meddling choked the natural percolation of progress. When people see a path to prosperity, crime, resentment, and social decay diminish -- not through handouts or hollow diversity pledges, but through real opportunity and self-sufficiency.

The great experiment moving forward will be to see if these trends continue with Trump-47’s reducing both commercial regulation and governmental handouts. The welfare state hasn’t lifted Black America -- it’s crippled it, replacing dignity with dependence, fatherhood with a government check. Affirmative Action and DEI haven’t fostered excellence -- they’ve lowered the bar, breeding resentment and hollow victories.

Gun control is a distraction. The real problem is a culture of grievance, rage, and lawlessness, excused by cowardly politicians. Why do Black areas suffer the most violent crime? Because they produce the most violent criminals. Decades of indulgence -- blaming crime on history -- have emboldened bad actors while leaving law-abiding citizens defenseless. A man with nothing to lose, filled with resentment, is far more dangerous than any firearm.