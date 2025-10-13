Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brigunath's avatar
Brigunath
5d

It is illegal to possess a gun in Eire/Ireland. Farmers can possess a rifle but require a permit and a locked safe to keep it when not in use. Consequently gun crime is rare, and when it has occurred there are plenty of police resources available to investigate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
5d

You had asked for my email address in a previous post but I’m not sure if you got it. It’s andrew.devlin@outlook.com, I look forward to hearing from you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Randall Bock
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Randall Bock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture