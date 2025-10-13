I wrote this back in March, and I just noticed it today lingering in my “drafts”, so I thought I would push it out today. It doesn’t quite capture some of the current political violence, with which it may coincide. But it does point to the hunger by residents of Baltimore, Chicago, Washington DC et al. who would, contra Don Lemon’s best sensibilities (sic), like to have the more famous Donald’s National Guard come in and put a tamp and clamp on the amped ramp of senseless violence.

This analysis of U.S. and European data suggests wealth (median income or GDP per capita) drives safety more than strict laws (which, to be fair – it correlates). Let the charts and tables tell the story.

U.S. Insights:

Wealth Rules: Higher incomes correlate with lower violence.

Gun Control Proxy?: Strict laws align with wealth, not just policy.

Demographic Link: City homicide rates tie strongly to Black resident percentages.

Visuals:

Violence Rate vs. State Wealth

E.g., Massachusetts ($106,500, 3.7) vs. Mississippi ($55,060, 29.4). Violence Rate vs. Gun Control Strictness E.g., California (90.5, 8.0) mirrors wealth trends. Homicide Rate vs. % Black Residents E.g., Detroit (40.4, 77.1%) vs. San Jose (3.2, 3.2%).

“Call it harsh, but the antiracist gospel—Coates, Kendi, Sharpton—has doubled down on a Black community already battered by crime and despair, peddling victimhood while flash mobs loot with impunity.” I noted in my “Murder rates: The smoking gun” Why liberals are wrong about gun control. Aporia Magazine, Mar 19, 2025

European Perspective:

Wealth and strictness patterns hold across the pond. Check the data:

Table: Europe - Gun Strictness, Violent Crime, Ownership, and GDP

E.g., Luxembourg (9.0, 0.4–0.6, 3–5, $125,000) vs. Albania (2.0, 2.5–3.0, 10–15, $6,500).

High-ownership Switzerland (4.0, 0.5–0.7, 40–45, $90,000) defies strictness-crime link.

Takeaway:

Wealth (as a placeholder for culture, cohesion, rule of law), not just gun laws, seems to shape (lack of) violence rates. The U.S. city demographic trend adds another layer to explore. Please check out my Aporia magazine article on these dynamics.

Outside of an authoritarian state with social credit controls, the best way of reducing violence lies not in stricter gun control but in fostering environments where economic, religious and social opportunities abound. The Trump administration’s pre-covid era was the first time in four decades where opioid deaths fell.

Gun control is a distraction. The real problem is a culture of grievance, rage and lawlessness, excused by cowardly politicians. A man with nothing to lose, filled with resentment, is far more dangerous than any firearm.