It’s playoff season. Time for arguments about officiating and suspicions that money bends outcomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are out, but for a decade they were the league’s most visible, most successful (and referee-biased?) franchise.

Economist Spencer Barnes and colleagues published a peer-reviewed paper examining NFL officiating across roughly 13,000 penalties spanning eight seasons. The question was not whether games were (overtly) “rigged,” but whether incentives subtly shaped judgment(s) (under pressure). Their finding was restrained: in the postseason only, the Mahomes-era Chiefs received about one extra first down per game– a measurable benefit, wherein margins are thin; however, that amount also places a ceiling on the claim. There was no flood of phantom flags, no evidence of routine manipulation, and no similar effect for other dynasties, including the Brady-era Patriots. The system bends slightly, not catastrophically.

Familiarity Tempts Conned Breeds

Crews that had officiated Chiefs playoff games before were more likely to award favorable calls later. “Referees with prior exposure to Mahomes show the strongest effect,” Barnes said. Familiarity appeared to compound bias. Barnes rejected the idea of bribery or fixing. “This doesn’t require corruption. Incentives are enough.” Officials operate inside a multibillion-dollar entertainment enterprise. When pressure builds, judgment bends.

“The effect does not appear in the regular season.” The numbers only moved in January. “It shows up in the postseason, when ratings matter most,” he said.

Importantly, the system also appears capable of self-correction. The Chiefs benefited narrowly last postseason. This year, close calls went the other way, and the team exited earlier. Pressure cuts both directions. Visibility attracts scrutiny. Bias, once detected, tends to attenuate.

The obvious complication today is betting. Billions of dollars ride (but axiomatically balanced between the two teams in a tilt; and secondarily, their fans). Barnes’ paper explicitly warns that what is tolerable noise in a pure entertainment model becomes more problematic when financial exposure scales.

Separately, I proposed that “fantasy football”, betting markets, stock trades and the like would be a useful framework by which we could view a correction in biased and potentially captured science, thus my “Peer Review Is a Guild; Science Needs a Real Market for Truth” republished in The Daily Sceptic as “How to Fix Science”.

Football tolerates bias only because it is constrained by transparency, replication, and outcomes. Every call is visible. Every error is replayed. Every hypothesis about who is “better” eventually collides with the scoreboard. Fantasy football, betting markets, and public statistics create a secondary marketplace of truth. Analysts are rewarded for accuracy, punished for error, and remembered for their track records. No editor decides who is allowed to be right.

The Barnes study shows what happens when that machinery works reasonably well. Bias is detected, quantified, debated, and contextualized. It is not denied reflexively, nor inflated into paranoia. One first down per playoff game is a finding that invites calibration, not outrage. Science lacks that calibration mechanism.

Peer review has no open ledger. No batting averages. No systematic way to distinguish reliable judgment from institutional conformity. Incentives exist, but they are opaque and unpriced. Careers, grants, and reputations move behind closed doors.

My proposal, drawing explicitly from fantasy sports and prediction markets, is not to “gamify” science frivolously, but to discipline it. Claims should be staked. Replications should be rewarded. Track records should be visible. Secondary markets should challenge consensus when data permit. The goal is not certainty, but convergence.

The Chiefs are no longer in the playoffs. Another team will become the league’s gravitational center. When that happens, the question is not whether bias will recur, but whether it will be small, measurable, and correctable, as it was here. Football suggests that systems can absorb incentives without collapsing, provided they are transparent, competitive, and continuously audited by outcomes. Science should demand no less.

