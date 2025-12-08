Crimes and Missed Demeanors

Underdog everyman and the rare humble comedian, Woody Allen was suddenly cast as predatory monster by 1992’s “Hell hath no fury” vortex of vengeance, Mia Farrow. She prototyped the earth mother (literally, via worldwide serial adoptions) self-abnegation (by proxy, via ‘The Help’, essentially) -- later echoed by Madonna, Charlize Theron, and Angelina Jolie. Mia was perhaps inspired by and suffused with charity, but her mega-mom enterprise inevitably tilted towards theatrics and problematic upbringing for those kids. It yielded the spectacle of Woody Allen’s affair with Mia’s (and André Previn’s) 22-year-old adoptee Soon Yi Previn.

Opaque to the public was Woody Allen’s never having married Mia or even once overnighting chez Farrow– literally taxiing Upper West to Upper East Side as part of his standoffish ambivalence to the relationship and (by extension) to step-fatherhood (to which for Dylan and Moses he had made some initial legal forays before the breakup).

By 1992 – the oldest, Soon Yi had already migrated to college dorms and was “twentysomething” and squarely in the age bracket of voting, drinking, and making ill-advised romantic selections and the lurid photos Mia discovered and rejiggered as trigger for character-assassination of her lost lover.

Granted, l’affaire Woody Soon-Yi was tawdry and quease-inducing, but in the realm of biology, wealth, and the peculiar vanity of fame (with Hollywood’s the vainest), hardly unprecedented. Economists’ term, “revealed preference”, represents (in this case) the difference between Mia’s expansive desires and Woody’s distancing. Sadly, given that his only child -- although according to Mia Farrow, possibly Frank Sinatra’s-- was with Mia, it was a small and mousey arrangement, befitting at least posturally the man. Conversely, his post-Mia pathway has been decorous, and not in keeping with her vile accusations of his child sexual predation or his previous profile: Christina Engelhardt, Louise Lasser, Diane Keaton– and Mia herself. These last 30 years, he has maintained a stable marriage with Soon Yi, raising two adopted daughters with her. Nonetheless, his “social capital” remains lower than (literal) cold-blooded killer and media-swoon, Luigi Mangione.

My own connection to Woody Allen goes back to 1970s high school days in the Bronx, when I would take the subway to see Broadway theater on the cheap, buying standing-room tickets but filtering down as a single to the front rows. I saw the premier run of (my idol, RIP) Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers and Travesties on such forays. It wasn’t really up my alley but on one night I was able to cop cheap tickets to Martha Graham’s dance ensemble, choosing it only because I had read in the New Yorker that (my other comedic, playwright idol) Allen adored her stylings, which for me was a good enough reason to go. I took my seat, somewhere in the middle of the fourth row, oblivious to who was nearby. The lights came up at intermission and there he was on the aisle, next to Diane Keaton, as if conjured.

I made a small gesture toward him, a pantomime of his gag in Take the Money and Run), in which tough characters crush his glasses, prompting him at one point to preemptively remove them and stomp on them himself. Keaton laughed; Allen angered: his private refuge intruded upon; his evening punctured by my dragging his comedy into his lyrical escape. I walked off mortified and have been apologizing to him in my head ever since.

Despite that misfire, I remained a devoted admirer. I reread Getting Even and Without Feathers, loved his parodies, disdained his Interiors and serious phase(s), until he reached a happier medium: the (second) Golden Age of Woody (2000s), wherein other actors played “the Woody role” as in the gem, Midnight in Paris. Rome, London, San Sebastián, Barcelona, and Paris financed him for their own tourism, despite the name-, and fame- tarnish from his preferred venue and eponymous first love, “Manhattan”.

The Soon-Yi Previn affair had strained his standing, but the real dagger was Farrow’s accusing him of molesting her seven-year-old adoptee daughter, Dylan, stating he had shown obsessive, “inappropriate affection”. Mia Farrow’s charges (ultimately) were rejected by The Yale New Haven Hospital Child Sexual Abuse Clinic investigation. Yet, in the climate of the early 1990s, with the McMartin Preschool and Fells Acres witch trials still fresh, accusation was enough.

Moses Farrow publicly defends Mr. Allen, saying the accusation was constructed and rehearsed within a household ruled by volatility and favoritism. Soon Yi described her upbringing under Mia Farrow as harsh and alienating, and said repeatedly that Woody Allen was never a father figure to her; never lived in the home; never raised her-- and barely interacted with her until she left (for college) and sought him out as an adult.

At this point the question becomes why the accusation still governs his reputation. The answer is simple: “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it”. Hollywood in its typical perfection of moral inversion treats Roman Polanski, an actual convicted offender with more warmth and sympathy than it does Woody Allen.

Having distance from Hollywood, Allen remains capable of separating politics from observation. When he recounted with Bill Maher his directing Donald Trump in 1998 Celebrity, he said Trump had arrived early, knew his lines, behaved courteously and was a joy. Allen dislikes Trump’s politics but can still tell the truth. Hollywood cannot manage that distinction.

Hamas And Her Sisters ... (and Resisters)

Stray insights arise in the thin space between sleep and morning. I awoke seeing Woody Allen’s vilification and story coincident to Israel’s; Mia Farrow’s weaponizing a false accusations of crimes against children similar to Hamas’; the media’s favoring handwringing presumed victimization over reality similar in both cases. We are told constantly that Jews somehow control Hollywood and the media, yet the two most maligned entities in modern public life are a Jewish filmmaker and the Jewish state. In both cases, the accusation is so emotionally satisfying that it becomes self-sustaining; the villain is assigned in advance; the story proves nearly impossible to correct once it has taken root.

Why did I have Woody Allen on the mind? I had finished his excellent memoir Apropos of Nothing about a year ago, read his more recent and middling What’s with Baum novel, and engage with a Facebook group that defends and admires him. Outside that group, in public, saying anything sympathetic about Allen earns the same reaction one often gets for defending Israel. Two very different subjects, both trapped inside narratives that thrive from middlebrow refusals to look at the record.

Mia Farrow is not Hamas. She is neither ideological nor murderous, and the stakes are incomparably lower. But she did react to perceived loss of honor by using her remaining children as propaganda pawns, permutating peccadillo into polarizing pedophilia panic. Satchel, later reinvented as Ronan Farrow, became her most effective amplifier, treating the family grievance as a professional credential and building a media career on the narrative that should have disqualified him from covering it.

The public accepted and promoted Mia Farrow’s version not through evidence but through the borrowed innocence of children. That is the relevant parallel. Hamas learned long ago that the surest way to control a narrative is to shape the children first. It indoctrinates them, trains them for mayhem and “martyrdom”, and stages performances that would make Nazi propagandists envious. It hides fighters beneath schools, mosques, and hospitals; inflates child casualty numbers, conflating young armed combatants with school kids; and circulates photos of “starving” children who turn out to be medically ill rather than famine victims. It weaponizes our empathy (via the complicit New York Times). Mia Farrow did her domestic version: shape the kids, let the world’s protective instinct do the rest.

Despite the ancient trope of “Jews control the media”, Israel’s accusers enjoy instant moral credit: victims’ fighting against “the oppressor”, “Hamassacre” be damned (and forgotten). Once the roles are assigned, myth becomes civic truth.

Both Woody Allen and Israel punch far above their weight. Allen is physically diminutive, almost a visual metaphor for Israel’s size on the map. Pound for pound, each is incredibly accomplished, inventive and successful. Perhaps from envy (and/or ethnicity, slanders, missteps) both attract outsized hostility. Many within Israel’s own left, there are those who would have the country (metaphorically) duplicate Allen’s aforementioned gag (preemptively smashing his own eyeglasses) thinking that will keep Hamas’ or Hezbollah’s bullies’ from doing it. Others are not so obliging. Israel endures only because some refuse that reflexive gag’s “gag”-reflex.

Allen’s threats were not existential and he was able to retreat into European film budgets and private life. Israel does not have that luxury. What hospitality Europe once offered has thinned. Amsterdam’s recent pogrom tells the story plainly. Much of this hostility is built on the same machinery that sustains the case against Allen: a public willing to confuse emotion with evidence.

Woody Allen and Israel end up in the same cultural file: both accused with great confidence; defended in small, unfashionable corners; judged by what the narrative demands. Both inhabit a space where innocence has no currency and reputation has no due process. For her falsehoods, Mia Farrow has been prosecuted to the same extent that the pogrom-perps have been:, i.e. not at all..

Those startled by the comparison will think it insults one or the other. It is a defense of both; but alsoof secondary cogitation’s superseding primary impressions. I’m not sure of Israel’s current thoughts on Woody Allen (I can imagine Hamas’), but here are Allen’s thoughts on Israel vs. Hamas:

“I’m not wise enough to make an intelligent statement about it. I know the conflict in the Middle East has been ongoing for decades, and wise people have tried to resolve it. Countless politicians and writers have written about it. Every day, I read articles in the newspaper by people much more capable than me on that subject. And the next day, you read another opinion from someone equally intelligent as the previous one holding a contrary opinion. It’s never possible to know what’s really happening. The only thing everyone agrees on is that the other side is lying. I have never been to Israel, and I’m not an expert. I fear that anything I say [about Israel and Gaza] would be like the statement of some silly actor who truly knows nothing.

Unwittingly, he describes Gell-Mann amnesia. Likely. he feels constrained at the power of the press, given its prior oppression. Unlike so many of his own fickle former fans, he shows restraint and humility.