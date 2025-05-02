Discussion about this post

Dr. K
12h

Randy, I’m almost indirectly famous! Glad you gave that greater visibility. You are right…it merits it.

Brigunath
15h

Just to say that the variola statistics presented Zabdiel Boylston were skewed because the citizens on whom he performed variolation were those who hadn’t contracted the smallpox, who possibly possessed stronger constitutions, and we’re therefore less susceptible to infection. I seem to remember that he reported a high death rate, by today’s standards, amongst those who he inoculated

