“Reset the value of religious and moral truths versus scientific.” There is a tendency today to “follow the science”, but decades of experience have shown there are a fair number of turnarounds, cul-de-sacs, and false starts in the world of science. Data is manipulable, statistics sometimes obscure — and a fair amount of studies put the cart before the horse: having a desired conclusion and then retrofitting some of the experimental format to lean that way.

After 30 years of primary care experience, Dr. Randall Bock has added medical writing. He graduated from Yale University with a BS in chemistry and physics; University of Rochester, with an MD. Prior to THIS pandemic, he investigated the mysterious ‘quiet’ subsequent to 2016 Brazil’s Zika-Microcephaly pandemic and panic, ultimately writing Overturning Zika .

Yitzi Weiner: Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My brothers and I grew up financially poor, educationally rich. My parents had somewhat impoverished themselves for our sake and benefit, sending two of us to a private school: paying full freight, abjuring luxuries for themselves: no travel, no gaudy possessions. Instead, they accommodated our family of five — frugally and super-tightly, in only a 1.5 bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in The Bronx, NY; demonstrating love, devotion and hard work.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

As a younger student, I was more interested in math and science; reading literature only if it was assigned. It was (medical doctor) A. Conan Doyle’s Adventures of Sherlock Holmes that awakened a more proactive search for stories and novels– exciting an interest in solving mysteries; showing that thorough deduction could lead to answers — and that the answers were out there, but not always obviously so. This didn’t turn me into a junior detective, but it enhanced my native process of questioning any immediately provided answer; making sure no other possibilities could or would explain circumstances.

The results weren’t immediate, but through my medical career the deductive — and in a sense, detective — process has been a foundation. One case that stands out was a young man’s newly coming into my office — at a time when I had only started practice (on my own). My experience-level was not what it is now, but something seemed a little bit “off”.

He had arrived only because he felt “foggy”, like with a cold. He worked at a bank, but his answers seemed imprecise; and here and there he had a gibberish word. Was I just not hearing him clearly? There was nothing else “wrong” with him on exam; but I felt I didn’t have the full answer — nor a baseline of his normal speech.

We agreed to call his wife, and she heard him over the phone and agreed there was something “off”. I sent him to the hospital which diagnosed encephalitis. He recovered nicely, but didn’t really remember later our interaction much. His wife did, and was very grateful

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Quite some time ago, I had a woman come to my medical office in search of help treating her obesity. She had been gaining weight fairly consistently over the previous few months. This was before the short-lived phase of the “Fen/Phen” combo-pill as treatment for obesity; nonetheless she was in search of a medication to help her reduce. I asked her a fair amount of detail regarding her recent health history and habits, finding out she hadn’t been menstruating regularly. I ordered a pregnancy test — and, lo and behold, it was positive. Perhaps it had only recently turned positive and she was gaining weight as she said — but a quick physical exam led to a bit of surprise for both of us: she was fully seven months pregnant. In my early 20s, as the only medical-doctor within 15 miles, manning a remote emergency room in West Virginia. In the middle of the night, I was faced with saving a (nearly-) “dead” man stabbed in the chest, who had been thrown off a moving pick-up truck in front of our entrance. Under-experienced and nervous, nonetheless I “guessed right” it was cardiac tamponade. With four skeptical nurses and techs surrounding his body on the gurney, I carefully but quickly withdrew 150 cc pericardial blood from EKG-lead-clipped syringe.

What happened next? The nurses and I, we were all pretty near overjoyed when we saw his EKG “spring to life” as the cardiac constriction was relieved. But like that moment of relief near the end of the horror movie, there was one more scary moment. The saved patient, back to life — was still in a bar fight (in his own mind)– still drunk. He leapt up like a suddenly animated Frankenstein, springing miraculously from the bed to — to choke me!!! Fortunately the others pulled him back and tried to bring him to his (diminished) senses.

The lessons from these two events? Stay on your toes!? I’m not sure I could have predicted either of these events, so we are left perhaps just with this: that if you pass these stories along, others become more aware of the unusual.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Why does my book, “Overturning Zika” matter? Imagine being one of the hundreds of millions of young women within the tropics starting a family or having another kid. This now encompasses an endless worry: that a single mosquito-bite will irrevocably damage the cherished life within. All well and good were it to be true — but the original “science” within Brazil was not worthy of the word.

Avoiding mosquitoes within the tropics is well-nigh impossible. Trying to do so is an incredible burden of daily slathering on insect repellent (with its own dangers), keeping all skin covered — and running from mosquitoes. A tall task within steamy tropical environs. So people must be getting mosquito-bitten, but there’s been no associated Zika-microcephaly in the interim six or seven years anywhere on earth — including in the “Ground Zero” of Northeast Brazil after the original pandemic (of fear).

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My own central medical experience emanates from 30 years as a primary-care physician in the United States. That experience comes with a disclaimer in regard to evaluating the Zika-microcephaly story: throughout that time, I’ve never treated Zika-exposed mothers or microcephalic infants — nor have I ever traveled to Brazil. I am not a research professional.

So why, then, did I latch onto — and attempt to investigate, and potentially solve — a problem (Zika-microcephaly) that nobody else really seemed even to think of as a mystery in need of solving? It comes down to a respect for the scientific process. In 2016, I had kept up with Brazil’s Zika-microcephaly news. Both aspects of the connection seemed puzzling. Zika — previously medically unknown and harmless; absent from the Americas, but a specific single entity — was connected to microcephaly, a condition in almost every way its opposite: very much nonspecific, but almost always an impediment to normal life.

I would have remained a bystander as the story played out but for a quirk in the origin of the Zika-microcephaly theory. Dr. Vanessa Van der Linden, the Brazilian neuropediatrician based in Recife credited with connecting Zika to microcephaly claimed her “Eureka moment’’ in August 2015 occurred examining fraternal twins, one with microcephaly, the other healthy. “Testing (for congenital defects) turned out normal, the doctor said, ‘an indication that we were dealing with something new.’”

Her “Eureka moment” essentially brought about my own, but in the opposite direction. If there was a virus during early pregnancy, why didn’t it affect both twins? The other brother’s normalcy would seem to contradict an infectious likelihood. Why should we assume Dr. van der Linden’s potentially false certainty — when the unfortunate child’s microcephaly could easily have been caused by any of microcephaly’s dozens of other not-precisely-diagnosable causes?

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

The prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) was going to publish an earlier, shorter version of my analysis of Zika-microcephaly’s disappearance. JAMA’s chief medical editors (on a Zoom call) found the piece intriguing yet stated it was “not a good time to question public health authorities” — and demurred. But what about the nearly billion young people family planning throughout the tropics? Do they not matter?

So basically it comes down to this: does medicine countenance debate? Oddly enough people (including physicians) know far more details about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard than they ever will about the Zika-microcephaly origin-story — and the former has been far better investigated and adjudicated. Medicine doesn’t have courts, so we rely on conversation and review. At that point I decided to put my full force, concentration, and effort into producing a book so the public would get to see and hear the counter-narrative, one that was blocked by JAMA.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The book, ”Overturning Zika, The Pandemic That Never Was” is still in its earliest phases, post publication — so it’s going to be some time before we can see or learn of individuals helped by the return of Zika to its valid state in the human consciousness of being harmless.

But medical writing has been only a small part of my career. Along with my regular medical practice of 30 years’ duration — at one point I had a tapering-Suboxone narcotic withdrawal program.

One addicted corrections officer had failed the program, doing street drugs in addition to our prescription, and he left the program, angrily. Months later he came back. I remembered his loud tirade when last he had left the office and I wondered why he’d want to come back after some of the nasty words he had said. He replied that other clinics had been much more lax and he really felt, now, that he needed a tougher physician (although he had a particularly graphic and off-color word for “tougher”) — and that I was the guy. This time, he succeeded.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Keep an open mind; not accept everything that public health officials say as “the gospel truth”. They are just people and exist in their own political circumstances, under their own pressures, with their own reasons for espousing the policies they do. Those don’t always and completely align with “the truth”.

Think of the “big picture”. Einstein was laughed at, Galileo was persecuted and prosecuted. Columbus was mocked. They weren’t wrong, but their ideas took time to percolate. The truth, in particular scientific truth, always gets a “say”.

Be willing to debate scientific topics. The concept that “science is settled” is inimical to science itself. Science really comprises two different things, a body of knowledge, and the logical experimental process by which we can determine which things really are the best explanations for certain phenomena.

Science must be objective. Science must be honest — otherwise, everything falls apart.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Coach Vince Lombardi said “a leader is a visionary that energizes others, with a vision of the future; inspiring others to make the vision a reality.” He had a far stronger winning record than I ever will– and better leadership skills.

For me, running in smaller groups — bold leadership is not always possible or desirable, when coordination is valued — but I try to remain true to myself and true to my ideals. The lowest point in my life emotionally and in my career economically occurred when one patient in the narcotic-addiction wing of my practice decided to take a vengeful and exaggerated swing at my practice by writing an aggressive, unverified complaint to the state board.

I was shocked at every step when the board sided with him over me. I was told I could keep my license if I signed a statement: basically never to do “again” what I had never done in the first place. I would never sign something like that or falsely admit to an action I had never done merely for expediency.

I remained six years “in the wilderness” fighting legally up and down the judicial system. Eventually, I won, but at a cost of having lost my own very much loved practice, staff and group of patients. I did keep my integrity, and for that, I didn’t lose that much sleep along the way — but it was an immense struggle to get by, having lost my medical income. I’m back working in primary care, but my own clinic was lost in this process.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

“Overconfidence may put you over the cliff!” I’ve always been able to accumulate and access a large amount of information. This made me an excellent student over the years; however, it’s a mistake to see every situation as a “test”. People don’t always necessarily want to hear cultivated answers, they want to work through things themselves, and have you understand their situations. The entry to effecting change in others is to let them see choices; find the correct pathway, perhaps after some trial and error. Along the same lines, “You can be right and still be wrong!” A lot of what happens in conversation and with interpersonal relationships has almost an “animal-” aspect. Your dog or cat can’t literally understand your explanations, but can see your attitude, your movements, your grace. Cultivate your own comfort and peace. Friendship will follow and people will more likely conversely come to your aid when those times occur in which you yourself were wrong — at which point you’ll be all right. “Trust your wife, enlarge your life.” My wife and I “dated” for nearly 7 years before we married and had kids. There was this concept of maintaining “freedom”, keeping options open. I later couldn’t believe, frankly, what a relief marriage was. It was a whole different dimension to the relationship. In a very small way, it’s the difference between renting and owning a home. When you “own” the relationship you each put so much more into it, just like with your house. Bringing a family into being is the most rewarding, yet trying task. Don’t wait too long. “Pay your bills on time, without fail.” Adam Smith’s “Virtuous Circle” shows society flourishes on mutual but specialized help. A sign of your respect to the plumber, electrician, mechanic — and even faceless electric and gas companies is prompt payment. I haven’t always been the best in this regard — sometimes getting busy and putting off a payment. Reminders are easier to come by now digitally, but when a task is in front of you — even one that is not your favorite, do it! “Reset the value of religious and moral truths versus scientific.” There is a tendency today to “follow the science”, but decades of experience have shown there are a fair number of turnarounds, cul-de-sacs, and false starts in the world of science. Data is manipulable, statistics sometimes obscure — and a fair amount of studies put the cart before the horse: having a desired conclusion and then retrofitting some of the experimental format to lean that way.

Religious sermonizing seemed in my early years as so much “hot air” — but it has essentially a more tried-and-true format for living than some seemingly scientific faddisms. One quick example, people are always on the hunt for some new drink, nutrient, or food that will provide longevity. Regular church attendance, being married, taking on community activity leadership are each individually and together associated with greater longevity — but nobody speaks of these things; certainly not the CDC or FDA.

People sometimes lose sight of the “quality of life” in a quest for more “quantity of life”. The golden rule here might very well be “the golden rule”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My parents didn’t always have it easy (their first child lived and died from juvenile cancer),, but they stayed together. One favorite feature was Sunday morning’s “rides” on their big bed, my dad’s putting me up on his knees so I could slide down — along with some playful wrestling. I came up with a silly song,”If You Think You Can Do It, You Can” at one point and my mom just loved it. She made me commit it to memory and told me it was a great truth. She was exaggerating, but those moments of love and appreciation are the wind under our sails. My dad left us more than 40 years and my mom a decade ago — but the internal conversation continues.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Theodore Dalrymple. Scott Adams. Andrew Klavan, Tom Brady, Megyn Kelly, Thomas Sowell

Each person here is willing to maintain an opinion or position despite outside pressure– often at significant cost in prestige. For each, “to think” is more important than “to groupthink”. If he were still around, I’d choose Winston Churchill, who said,“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Buy my book! Overturning Zika is on Amazon: You won’t be disappointed. My webpage is RandyBock.com. I’m on Twitter. I run the “Viral Conversation” and “Overturning Zika” pages on Facebook. I’ve conducted interviews with Jay Bhattacharya, Paul Frijters, Jeffrey Tucker, et al..

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!