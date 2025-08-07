-- Lord Hewart, R v Sussex Justices, Ex parte McCarthy (1924)

Just as Justice Never Just “Is”

In a time when trust in institutions teeters on collapse, few corners of civic life feel more opaque-- and more consequential-- than our judicial system. For all its ceremony and appeals to fairness, something foundational has been quietly lost: the visibility and vitality of the jury trial. What was once the people’s last defense against tyranny is now the exception rather than the norm. In the US, jury trials have plummeted from about 20% of civil cases in the 1960s to less than 2% today. More and more, judges make unilateral rulings, cases die before reaching a jury, and the public is left wondering whether justice is still a shared civic enterprise.

Once, the jury trial was so central to American life as to become cultural motif: Twelve Angry Men, To Kill a Mockingbird, Perry Mason, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, My Cousin Vinny. These stories embody our collective belief that truth emerges when twelve ordinary citizens wrestled over different versions of “the facts” are presented and represented by opposing heavyweight debaters. The erosion of jury trials is more than a procedural shift—it’s a spiritual one. A disappearing jury is a disappearing republic.

The Jury: From Monarchy to the People

Our legal system didn’t start in 1776 or 1787—it grew from British common law, a tradition of precedent and custom. But while England clung to traces of monarchy, America reshaped justice with popular sovereignty at its core. The jury became the beating heart of that vision. Enshrined in the Sixth and Seventh Amendments, the right to a jury trial wasn’t just a courtroom tool—it was a safeguard against tyranny, as Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 83, dispersing power to ordinary citizens, not royal appointees.

Unlike the UK, where Parliament can limit juries, the US made them a constitutional cornerstone, especially for civil cases, ensuring broader, more inclusive participation over time.

Juries aren’t a historical fluke—they’re a deliberate shield against secretive or biased systems. Twelve everyday people, drawn from the community, are harder to sway than a single judge. Their diverse perspectives curb overreach, despite rare missteps like the O.J. Simpson trial that spark outrage but prove the rule. Yet today, this shield is crumbling. Jury trials are vanishing, deliberately sidelined. Judges can block them or push cases toward quick settlements, dismissals, or mediation, often limiting what juries decide even when called.

The court system seems more eager to dodge trials than the people fighting for justice. Some defendants might prefer quiet settlements to avoid a jury’s unpredictability, but courts lean hard into shortcuts like judge-only rulings or dismissals to clear packed dockets. Jury trials demand days or weeks of wrangling jurors and evidence—a heavy lift the system often sidesteps, as if it prefers gliding through rather than embracing the open scrutiny of citizens’ judgment. This fuels endless paperwork, sky-high lawyer bills, and closed-door deals driven by costs, fear of unpredictable juries, and rules favoring arbitration or plea deals that resolve 95% of criminal cases without a courtroom.

This avoidance leaves justice fractured and unsatisfying. Litigants—whether suing or defending—miss the closure of a true trial. Instead, they face rushed dismissals or back-channel rulings, trapped in a cycle of paper-shuffling that feels unfair. It’s like coitus interruptus—no “Perry Mason moment” where truth shines under a jury’s gaze, no “aha!” of having your day in court. That chance for regular folks to hear your story and deliver a just verdict is replaced by a hollow grind of documents and deals. This betrayal cuts deep, denying the fairness we crave—a fairness rooted in the soul, where justice is seen and felt in the open light of a jury trial.

The Hidden Game: From Ballfield to Courtroom

Imagine a baseball game. The players compete. The umpires enforce rules. The fans watch. A fair game is determined by performance on the field, with umpires’ resolving disputes but never determining the outcome themselves.

Now imagine a commissioner’s running onto the field mid-inning, declaring one team the winner because of an obscure rule that no one’s heard of, scribbled into a backroom memo. The scoreboard is blank, the crowd is confused, and the players are furious. Who would believe the result?

This is how justice too often operates today. In one Massachusetts case, a judge ruled on a matter not even before the court-- issuing a finding about the sophistication of a litigant without prompting or evidence. That decision, buried in the docket among five dozen entries, was nearly impossible to find. The public cannot see it, cannot debate it, and it never enters the living corpus of common law. It becomes a judicial toadstool: poisonous, hidden, and isolated.

Toadstools vs. the Commons

There is a reason we call it common law. It was meant to be public, evolving, and participatory. It grew from disputes among common people-- resolvable, reviewable, and recorded in the open.

Likewise, "the commons" historically referred to public land, shared by the village for grazing, harvesting, and sustaining life. Its erosion through enclosure mirrored the privatization of law: when legal reasoning happens in darkness, when decisions are preemptive and unreviewable, justice itself is enclosed.

Today, the tragedy of the commons is not overuse-- it's disappearance. Justice becomes not common, but cryptic. Not visible, but veiled.

Justice in Silos: Special Courts, Separate Rules

Not all who face judgment do so under the same protections. Consider the Division of Administrative Law Appeals (DALA) in Massachusetts. If a doctor is targeted by the Board of Registration in Medicine (often unfairly), the hearing doesn’t resemble a full courtroom trial.

Instead, it’s funneled through an administrative process that mimics a court but denies the full scope of constitutional rights. You need a specialized cohort of attorneys-- at considerable cost-- and you face a system where procedural rights are minimized and deference to authority is maximized.

In my own case, I wasn’t even told that my hearing was being conducted under an outdated legal standard. Only later-- after losing four years of my professional life and being driven into the wilderness of suspension-- did we uncover the discrepancy. Even those employed within the system were unaware of the shift, because the prior decision had never been disseminated or properly internalized. That’s what happens when legal precedent becomes a toadstool rather than a public tree: it dies in the dark.

The same pattern emerges in other “specialty” courts. Massachusetts' Housing Court, for instance, often treats property rights inconsistently. Someone squatting in an apartment may receive more procedural sympathy than someone stealing from a store, as if property rights matter less when the property is real estate. These fragmented venues of justice dilute the ideals of equality before the law, shielding segments of the system from broad scrutiny or peer oversight.

Why It Matters: The People’s Last Line of Defense

Trial by jury was never merely about legal accuracy. It was about legitimacy. A justice system that functions in the dark, issuing findings before cases are heard, favors the powerful and punishes the unaligned. It becomes, like Orwell's Animal Farm, a system where all are equal, but some are more equal than others.

When decisions are made in obscurity, the system invites manipulation. It becomes easier to influence a judge behind closed doors than to persuade twelve citizens in open court. It becomes a mechanism not of fairness, but of control.

A Hint Toward Reform

We are long past the point of needing reform. But any true reform must begin with restoring what we’ve nearly lost: the public’s role in justice. Trial by jury must return not as a relic, but as the core. Until then, we function under the illusion of democracy-- a civic theatre with locked doors.

And if we can modernize taxis, restaurants, and retail with the flick of an app, surely we can begin imagining a better way to run jury service too. But that’s a story for another piece.

Indeed, this essay is the first of a series. In the next installment, we’ll explore concrete ways to redesign and modernize jury service for the twenty-first century. And after that, we’ll take a closer look at my own case—how an MD found himself litigating constitutional law just to continue practicing medicine in the land of the free.

If that sounds paradoxical, it’s because it is. Like the image (not original to me) below suggests, we cry out for freedom, for justice, but expect it from the very institutions that curtail it. Our courts—like our politicians—are meant to serve, not subvert, the people’s will.

In the next installment, we’ll explore concrete ways to redesign and modernize jury service for the twenty-first century. And after that, we’ll take a closer look at my own case—how an MD found himself litigating constitutional law just to continue practicing medicine in the land of the free.