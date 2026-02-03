Discussion about this post

The pattern of institutions penalizing success rather than rewarding it is interesting. The Hall of Fame snub does seem weird when looking purely at results, six rings and consistent excellence should speak for itself. But the temperament angle raises a fair question about wether greatness needs to be likable or just effective. I've seen this in corporate settings too where high performers get sidelined for not "fitting in" despite delivering results.

