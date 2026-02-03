It’s Super Bowl week, and my beloved New England Patriots are BACK! Bill Belichick is not on this stage, but the guy he picked out from the Steelers and made into a Super Bowl hero multiple times, Mike Vrabel is, clearly providing a Bill Belichick-lite mold, mood, mode and model -- in a huge rebound from the “feel good, nicey-nice” Jerod Mayo -interregnum: an interlude of failure.

Nonetheless, current UNC head coach (and seeming The Bachelorette winner, via Jordon Hudson) Bill Belichick hopped into the Super Bowl news cycle, with his being snubbed by the NFL Hall of Fame. Envy dresses up as righteous anger and blinds us to straight-up excellence.

Andrew Klavan says, “anger is the devil’s cocaine.” Well certain NFL owners (Bill Polian) / writers, enjoy your quick moral superiority high and rotten judgment hangover. There is a similar, nationwide, often institutional allergy to PATRIOTS (figurative NFL variety or literal): winning men like Bill Belichick ----- and Donald Trump.

Separated at birth?

These guys embody the masculine ideal without begging for likes or apologies. They’re tireless, devoted, and underestimated at every turn. People forget the sheer grind: Belichick’s decades of scouting talent, juggling salary caps, and adapting to rule changes to keep the dynasty humming. Trump’s a deal-making machine, peeling Maduro out of Venezuela influence, brokering surprise peace deals in the Middle East, and shaking up stale diplomacy. Both stick to the task like glue: Trump famously skips booze and smokes, staying sharp; Belichick, I’ve never seen him lose control. They’re machines of focus in a world of distractions.

(Our feminized? Eurocentric? over-Elite/ over-educated?) institutions love deference, transparency, and emotional hand-holding. Belichick and Trump trust their ‘gut’ over gatekeepers. Belichick dodged league busybodies and media nitpicks; Trump bulldozes bureaucratic red tape and elite echo chambers. No wonder the resentment boils over.

Take Belichick’s arguably the greatest coach ever: Super Bowl rings, perpetual top-tier teams through eras of chaos. Yet voters, hiding behind “process” and “temperament,” keep him out. If there were a Presidential Hall of Fame, Trump wouldn’t sniff it either, despite economic booms, border wins, and no new wars. Results? Who cares when animus is in the air.

Critics trashed a recent documentary on Melania Trump (often without even watching it)—pure bile. Politics has spilled into everything, turning judgments into tribal tantrums.

Both men had dads in the game: Belichick’s father a Navy coach, Trump’s a real estate tycoon; setting goals early and grounding them. Despite Bill’s and Don’s divorces, their kids turned out normal, especially the boys who could’ve gone astray. That’s no small feat; contrast with Joe Biden’s family drama. It speaks to their steady, admirable presence.

Let’s break it down side by side: the accusations hurled at them versus the reality. Minor peccadilloes get blown up, ignoring the Herculean tasks they tackle.

In the end, this resentment says more about us than them. We’re uncomfortable with unapologetic excellence—stoicism as coldness, resolve as rigidity. But Trump and Belichick endure, absorbing blows and forging ahead. Winning doesn’t need affection; it needs clarity and the guts to be disliked.

and as far as this Super Bowl’s PATRIOTS: