Withdraw to Freedom (coming soon!) is intended as an empowering guidebook, both for those addicted to opiates currently or imminently receiving treatment, and for their loved ones. To be honest, it seems unlikely a narcotic addict in the deepest despair, pursuing an active drug habit, will spend time to sit down and read this book cover-to-cover; however, the information and guidance remain available once they’re stabilized and can show interest. Hopefully, family members will have even more opportunity (and time and perspective) to use this book as both a resource and conversation-starter. Withdraw to Freedom provides a vantage point from which addicts, family members, and treatment professionals can meet, understand, and coordinate addiction treatment, tailoring it for the specific needs of the individual, not of the treatment clinic.

If lost and disoriented, finding a map’s “YOU ARE HERE” icon is a relief, clarifying one’s position, reorienting goals, and strategizing the best path, including the exit. But within a narcotic addict’s secretive world, so much is kept from view. There are similarities even once treatment begins. Withdraw to Freedom intends to clarify the various pathways within this difficult treatment maze. Admittedly, it does so with a particular perspective implicit in the title: the importance of freedom, emphasizing hope, opportunity, growth, fulfillment, and soul. It comes from a minority viewpoint within the addictionology field. Nearly universally, long-term maintenance is encouraged over attempts to taper and withdraw to sobriety and to freedom. In contrast, Withdraw to Freedom advocates judicious and appropriate tapering.

Entering treatment is never easy, but sometimes less difficult than leaving it. Maintenance-styled treatment centers have mixed motivations in letting people (i.e. their customers) go; furthermore, recovering addicts can experience insecurity on the thought of leaving the comfort of a clinic, and the reassurance of a pill, behind.

Once in treatment, freedom from drugs and replacement drugs may be the last thing on an active addict’s mind. Self-confidence is in short supply, whether from personality, prior events, or recent addiction havoc. A period of stabilization and reorientation is beneficial. The question (perhaps the largest question) brought up by this book is, “How long should that period be?” The timeframe for recovery of spirits from life’s other emotional traumas leading to grief (the death of a parent, spouse, or child), breakups and divorce, failure (losing a job, expulsion from a group), or arrest and incarceration, is on the order of four to six months. Humans are not robots, so “results may vary.” People retain longer the wistful nostalgia of loss, but within months are often ready to pick up, start over, and meet new challenges.

You’ve probably heard this alluring and seemingly sensible phrase repeated as mantra, “If we can save only one life, then it will have all been worth it!” Of course, there are competing philosophies regarding saving lives. At the extreme, for instance, if all of society stayed completely locked-down for the next twenty years, perhaps there would be zero lives lost to infectious illnesses (like coronavirus); but if we did so, we might very well starve societally and decay from a lack of commerce and industry, or individually drink ourselves into a stupor from boredom. The point is that of course there are trade-offs. Overly aggressive attempts to eliminate all possibilities of danger, by unintentionally limiting individuals’ challenges, limit the quality of life broadly and often fail even in the specified goal of “saving one life” by sacrificing the lives of others.

Medical doctors abide by the Latin expression, “Primum non nocere” (“First, do no harm”). A practicing physician, however, can never make a blanket promise that there will never be any harm. Even an aspirin has potential side effects, as does every other type of treatment. Consulting with the patient produces the correct balance of benefit-versus-risk, factoring in the patient’s own circumstances. An aggressive cancer treatment might make sense for a forty-year-old patient but not a ninety-year-old. Certain otherwise-preferred medications are avoided when a woman is pregnant. In both of those cases, the treatment itself comes at a cost of potential health risk.

In the realm of narcotic addiction, this risk-benefit ratio includes personal liberty. Some narcotic addicts stay clean and sober while in prison, yet no counselor recommends “prison” as treatment (although residential treatment has some similarities). Tapering narcotics gradually until sober is a long-accepted form of detoxification in which the patient returns to real life without a promise of “forever,” but with hope for “right now.”

The harm-reduction argument, pervasive in narcotic-addiction treatment, states that maintenance therapy (replacing the previously addicting narcotic with a prescribed replacement-narcotic) should be continued for years (and possibly decades) so as to prevent any possible return to drug use and (substantially less likely) subsequent overdose-death. We could look at our children the same way, and keep them indoors and “safe”—and none would ever be injured in automobile, skiing, or drowning accidents. But is that any way for children to grow?

There has to be a relationship of trust as children become adolescents, testing the waters around them. Without trying and failing, there can be no experience. Without experience, there can be no reliable knowledge. Without knowledge and experience, there can be no maturity. Without maturity there is no self-sufficiency or rational adventuring. Without all of these, there is no achievement, no meaningful work, no satisfaction. It’s ironic and unfortunate (for some), but also very human, that there can be no real success without the possibility of failure.

The return to addiction, the relapse, is carefully considered, but never removed as a possibility in the treatment of the nation’s single largest substance-addiction, alcoholism. Acutely, alcoholics are completely weaned from their drug of choice, booze. Unlike with recovering opiate addicts’ methadone and Suboxone, there is no “maintenance” by “replacement alcohol,” and no “Vodka Maintenance Clinic.”

For alcoholics, there is a continuum of ancillary care very similar to that of narcotic addicts: therapy, observation, groups, counseling, and sympathy—but predicated exclusively on first having detoxed fully to sobriety. The only “maintenance” expected of recovering alcoholics is of one’s calm spirit, focus, and positive direction during sobriety. Those sensibilities are maintained by adherence to the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, usually encompassing faith in God (a higher power), devotion to family, and rededication to work.

It’s debatable whether AA would ever have been created if alcoholism had been seen in the 20th century the same way opiate addiction is seen in the 21st: as (practically) a deficiency disease, requiring replacement from the same class of drug that overturned the addict’s life-order in the first place.

American medical and governmental coordination towards methadone maintenance began in the 1970s and has expanded in every decade since, adding Suboxone maintenance in the 2000s. Whether related or not, the various accelerated phases of the opioid epidemic coincided with increases in maintenance-treatment census and reach. The addicts’ drug habit is not diminished, only exchanged for the treatment-narcotic: methadone or Suboxone. Any stoppage in treatment yields someone still addicted and immediately hungry for new drug, whether legal or not.

Of course we don’t treat every child, every adolescent, every adult completely the same. There are some for whom there should be greater caution and there are some who immediately understand. Amongst narcotic addicts, there will be similar variability. This book doesn’t aim for a “one-size-fits-all” approach. It is not recommending the removal of maintenance therapy for those quite satisfied with it, or totally insecure about leaving it.

This book does acknowledge that there is more to life than receiving. People have an emotional need to contribute. Work confers dignity. The compliments and commendations received after accomplishment reinforce our best efforts. Diligence is a virtue. Our heroes in legend (and in reality) are those who accomplish tasks against the odds, through perseverance. Maintenance is a bit like it sounds, like maintaining a position and holding steady; while moving to sobriety is an action. All things being equal, the latter brings with it more of the heroic sensibility, “Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

This book recommends that people who are addicted give themselves the chance to believe that they can do better. While not leaving their previous problems fully behind, they may still reasonably be expected to adhere to substance avoidance as thoroughly as a recovering and sober alcoholic. That means weaning from the “drug of choice” and/or its replacement, and pursuing better avenues of actions across all aspects of life. Those in AA understand this involves living more wholesomely and simply, by means of “letting go and letting God,” whereby (in tandem with mentors, family, and community) disappointments are navigated and relapses are avoided. And when they are not, they are dealt with as learning experiences, not removal forever from any later, similar attempt at sobriety.

To that end, this book’s emphasis is on the “not too long, not too short, but just right” approach of multiple months of tapering of narcotic, via its milder opiate cousin, Suboxone, by prescription and in treatment. But for a patient’s graduating to long-term sobriety, Suboxone, by virtue of being merely a pill and not a magic wand, requires an emphasis on “doing the right thing,” having goals, and anticipating success by planning for it; and similarly and necessarily leaving unsavory (often criminal) behaviors behind. With these two tools, an actively concerned patient, coordinating with family and friends, can step away from addiction, and ultimately addiction treatment as well.

The previously addicted individual can both withdraw from narcotics and to a safer destination: freedom from endless treatment or drug, and freedom to choose a better life. This duality gives rise to our book’s title, Withdraw to Freedom, with the understanding that freedom, for some, is a frightening prospect, and for nearly all a persistent dream.

This book does not see a previously active addiction as necessarily life-defining or life-limiting. Former President George W. Bush conquered sobriety before entering politics. For the rest of us without presidential fathers, there will be a far different, less glamorous endpoint, but similar struggles. We aim to maximize possibilities and begin a pathway of hope.

Nonetheless, we acknowledge that there is a spectrum of drug use and individual users, each presenting different respective capabilities of surviving and thriving within a tapering-withdrawal detoxification plan. Without a crystal ball, how would we determine who is going to be successful? Somebody on a first go-round with drugs; using lower doses; or pills rather than IV might be more likely to be successful; however, should we not, theoretically, give everybody the opportunity? Even the more hardened? It seems almost prejudicial to deny them if they are willing to do it. The spiritual dimension—faith (in God and in oneself), as well as others’ faith in you—can provide a pathway even for those previously lost.

There is a veil of mystery shrouding much of addiction treatment. It’s unlike the more universal aspects of medical care. Everybody gets a cold, everybody gets a physical, everybody gets injured, but only a small minority receive addiction treatment, and they don’t necessarily talk about it openly. This book won’t open up every aspect, answer every question of narcotic addiction treatment, but it does intend to provide a perspective and a rationale for people to understand more: to become more knowledgeable “consumers” of addiction treatment and its options.

The anti-tapering argument that “relapse can bring overdoses, overdoses can bring death” omits the alternative, currently existing situation: that there is a cost in loss of life potential from the time and efforts spent in long-term maintenance, along with possible overdoses, including from methadone itself. Any abrupt stop to maintenance replacement-opioid treatment immediately returns to the pre-existing narcotic habit and a need to hunt for (often illicit) opiate drugs.

Additionally, as peer-group creatures that we humans are, recovering addicts in long-term maintenance programs may embrace certain treatment-friends’ diminished expectations of returning to a life focused on accomplishment at work, home, and soul. That tapering may lead to episodes of setback (or relapse) is the pessimistic view of this approach. The more optimistic emphasizes that tapering is the exclusive route to sobriety, more alluring to those who want to leave the addiction phase of life behind.

This book does not encourage those not ready and willing. For many, maintenance is a deep comfort, and this book does not intend to disrupt those lives and treatment relationships in any way.

This book’s other goal is to help families help their addicted loved ones. Partly that means learning a drug addict’s excuses and often lies. “Love the sinner, hate the sin” requires a recognition of which behaviors must be shed and which must be encouraged. Expecting more from someone is a blessing for both of you. How will it end? There are no promises, but it’s likely that the paths leading to greater satisfaction are more emotionally sustainable. Previously addicted individuals can bring their well-tested resourcefulness to a task that can help improve their own lives and those of their loved ones. Sobriety feels innately like, and truly is, the greater achievement. These very keen observers of their own emotions generally understand that. May this book be the vehicle, providing reinforcement and strength to pursue these greater goals.

Ready? Let’s get started!