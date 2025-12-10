We are told a lot of comforting lies about food and bodies.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.”

“You want to avoid hypoglycemia!*” (*uncommon without diabetes.)

“You can’t think on an empty stomach”

A lovely young woman-- newly pregnant, healthy, but today: pale while battling waves of nausea-- worry-whispered, “I know I need to force something down”. I told her, “No, you don’t; not right now” (while not adding: “and maybe not for weeks”).

Your body isn’t a car that stalls when the tank hits empty. It’s the Mayflower with months of provisions lashed below deck. Fat is the salt pork in the hold-- designed to carry you safely across the long, foodless stretches hunters once knew as normal. Hunger-strikers survive months (albeit needing water) from the slow, deliberate melting of that stored energy. Essentially never, day-to-day, is modern urban man “starving”. Pre-prandial gnawing pangs of hunger are merely reminders to get going to find that next bounty.

An empty stomach was the normal state of our ancestors for most of human history. The hunt failed more often than it succeeded. Sometimes the tribe went days between kills. Fat, the organ we now shame, was the solution evolution handed us.

Look at the animals we resemble and the ones we don’t. Rabbits, deer, cows, horses: flat grinding teeth; constant grazing under tip-of-the-toes readiness; sides-eyes’ constantly scanning for danger. Nightly, as I pull into the driveway, bunnies scurry from the headlights’ sweep. That is prey behavior: scatter quickly, never stand your ground.

Now think of every animal with stereoscopic vision (eyes facing forward): lions, tigers, wolves, coyotes, hawks, owls… and us. Stereoscopic vision evolved for one purpose-- judging distance with intent to kill and eat. Coyotes don’t bolt. They turn, lock eyes, and decide whether you’re worth their attention. Predators don’t run until they choose to.

Our aptly named “canine” teeth aren’t there for romaine lettuce; axiomatic “rabbit food”. We are not herbivores who woke up one day with sharp teeth by mistake. We are omnivores whose anatomy still screams “carnivore first.” Forward-facing eyes for depth perception and tracking prey, a digestive tract far shorter than any grazer’s, stomach acid strong enough to dissolve bone, and those fangs right up front. Plants were the backup plan when the hunt came home empty. We learned to farm and forage later; we did not evolve to live on gras

Predators don’t store fat the way squirrels or bears do: piling it on once a year to sleep through winter. Our fat is mostly yellow, not brown; it’s meant for rapid deployment, not months of hibernation. It’s cyclic capital.

Watch lions on the savanna after a kill: they gorge, lie around in the shade for days looking like overweight house cats, bellies distended, utterly unmotivated. That’s their vacation-- living off the fat of the land and, literally, the fat on their own ribs (previously from the grazing gazelle’s). I often joke that I’m a “vegetarian-by-proxy”: the animals in my buffet were once vegetarians, like that gazelle.

A week or two later, the pride of the pride is lean again, restless, eyes sharp, covering miles a day. The fat melted away, hunger returned, and with it speed and drive. They didn’t just discover vogue “intermittent fasting”; they’ve lived it, purposely.

I feel the same cycle every fall when squash season starts. The first few weeks I’m two steps slow, heavy from summer tennis’ relative ease. Five or seven pounds come off and suddenly I’m gliding and sliding again. The lighter frame and the returning edge of hunger (to win) arrive at exactly the same moment. That’s not coincidence. That’s the predator design: feast, rest, burn, hunt; lather, rinse, repeat.

Fat, for us, was never meant to be permanent insulation (unless you’re Inuit, or intuit you’re into it) or a one-way hoard. It was the buffer between rare, massive meals in a world without refrigerators. The densest bio-energy storage molecule ready to be cashed in for the times the deer outpace the hunters. Whales keep a blubber “parka” living in freezing water. Inuit keep higher body fat for similar Arctic reasons. But the lion, the wolf, the human hunter run the cycle: gorge, carry a modest reserve, then melt it into speed and focus when the next chase begins.

Modern life has removed the scarcity that fat was designed to solve. Our Paleolithic souls now shop at Costco.

The fat organ that sustained us as insurance is a flush, flesh pillow upon which we declare war by endless cardio, six small meals a day, “discipline,” guilt, scales, endless scrolls through MyFitnessPal, Oura Ring and Fitbit dashboards. We try to out-willpower a million years of programming instead of working with it.

Meanwhile, the pinnacle of health is deemed to be salad: jaw exercise breaks even calorically with its content, plus a multivitamin’s worth of micronutrients. Yes, you need some vitamin C or you’ll get scurvy, but the nutritional return on investment for pure lettuce is laughable compared to rib-eye. Plants did not “want” to be eaten, evolving lectins, oxalates, et al. precisely to make you regret it. Animals evolved to run away and, when caught, to surrender dense, bioavailable nutrition with no revenge.

The deeper mismatch is psychological. Anxiety is prey psychology. When you feel chased (by deadlines, bills, social media, the sense that everyone is judging you) you scurry like those bunnies in the headlights. Your cortisol spikes the same way. But when you are in control of your territory, when your physiology is fueled and calm, you can stand like the coyote: look the world in the eye and decide whether it’s worth your energy.

That calm is accessible again once you stop fighting your body and start listening to it. Once you treat fat not as the enemy but as the ancient, intelligent organ it is-- storage for famine, insulation for cold, buffer for stress, reserve for when life inevitably gets hard again.

Don’t be afraid to eat like the predator you are; to miss a meal (remember the hunters whose arrows missed); or to carry some fat— but contol yourself, through feast and famine, strength and rest. You may not be hunting for food, but find your metaphorical equivalent and pursue it. Be the wolf, not the bunny (as cute as it may be).