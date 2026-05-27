Randall Bock

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MT's avatar
MT
3d

Very interesting. I am always thinking of my own field, though, and really hope that Claude doesn't replace juries. Or judges and lawyers. My only comment on autism in general is whether we have any valid, current research data at this point, given the recent exposure of so much fraud. It’s a side thought but a real basis question for me. I’m familiar with the joke called data collection regarding the homeless in Los Angeles. It makes me highly skeptical of all funded programs. But thank you for this very informative piece.

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Peder R Johansen's avatar
Peder R Johansen
3d

With regards to genetics, I have to wonder how as a species we progressed to our situation today. I would have thought that autism would have been literally wiped out because the gene carrier wouldn't have survived to adult hood in the majority of our past. The environmental impact bears a larger responsibility then genetics, just as in most of our current chronic conditions.

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