Randall Bock

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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
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Here is an article I wrote about this topic: https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/the-great-poisoning. I think Toby Rogers is right. I just did a video short on this very topic: https://substack.com/home/post/p-191817429. (The written intro to this piece is my tech person overdoing AI and I don't have quite enough "spoons" to deal with it as yet.)

The neo-colonialist looters have been poisoning us with mercury for 150 years. I suppose they didn't start out doing it on purpose, but it is so hard to detect, and so profitable for the pharma/medical BLOB that it continues apace.

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